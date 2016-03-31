Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS)

Name Description

Adi Godrej Mr. Adi Burjorji Godrej is Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Godrej Consumer Products Limited., since April 2009. He is an Industrialist having business experience. His holds Directorships in Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Godrej Sara Lee Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Godrej Upstream Ltd., Godrej Hicare Ltd., Godrej Foods Ltd., Godrej Beverages & Foods Ltd., Swadeshi Detergents Ltd., Vora Soaps Ltd., Godrej Investments Pvt. Ltd.,Godrej International Ltd., Godrej Global Mid East FZE, Godrej Consumer Products (UK) Ltd. and Keyline Brands Ltd. Mr. Godrej received his undergraduate and Master’s degree in management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Vivek Gambhir Mr. Vivek Gambhir is Managing Director, Non-Executive Director of Godrej Consumer Products Limited., since July 2013. He is the Chief Strategy Officer of Godrej Industries and its Associated Companies. Vivek joined the Godrej Group in 2009. He is responsible for enhancing the strategic capabilities within the group companies, guiding overall group strategy, conducting portfolio analysis, mergers and acquisitions and driving special projects. He helped define the CREATE portfolio strategy and the 10X10 vision for the Group. He also oversees the finance, investor relations, legal and IT functions for Godrej Industries. He leads the EVA (Economic Value Added) committee for the Group. He is the secretary of the Godrej Family Business Board (FBB). He also serves on the investment committee for Omnivore Capital, an agriculture technology focused venture fund backed by the Godrej Group. Prior to joining the Godrej Group, Vivek was a partner at Bain & Company, one of the world’s business consulting firms. He worked with Bain in Boston, Singapore and New Delhi. He was a founding member of Bain’s consulting operations in India and led the firm’s FMCG practice in India. Vivek has a MBA from the Harvard Business School and a BS (Computer Science) and BA (Economics) from Lafayette College.

Nisaba Godrej Ms. Nisaba Adi Godrej is an Executive Director of Godrej Consumer Products Limited., since July 01, 2013. She is the President, Human Capital & Innovation for Godrej Industries and associate companies. She is responsible for driving the Group’s transformation efforts including efforts to attract younger talent and make the culture more agile and innovative. She instituted a design and innovation cell to work with the Groups' different business units. In particular, she has been working with the Godrej Consumer Products team on their innovation strategy. Her previous assignments within the Godrej Group have included the turnaround of Godrej Agrovet. She led the creation of a strategy cell and worked on defining the FMCG strategy for the Group. She oversees the Group’s CSR strategy and is the point person for the operations of the Godrej Family Council. She has BSc degree from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Tanya Dubash Mrs. Tanya Arvind Dubash is Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Consumer Products Limited., since May 2011. She is Executive Director and President of Marketing for the Godrej Group. She heads Corporate Relations and Media for the Group. She led the relaunch of the Godrej Brand (one of the relaunches of a Group brand ever in India). She heads the Strategic Marketing Group (SMG) that guides the use and application of the Godrej Master brand. She oversees Godrej Natures Basket, a gourmet food retailing chain. She is a graduate in Economics and Political Science from Brown University, USA. She has completed an Advanced Management Program from the Harvard Business School. She was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Global Young Leader in 2008.

Jamshyd Godrej Mr. Jamshyd N. Godrej is Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Consumer Products Limited since March 2001. He has a B.S. from Illinois Institute of Technology, USA. and is an Industrialist having business experience. His other Directorships include: Gàdrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., Geometric Software, Solutions Co. Ltd., 3D PLM Software Solutions Ltd., Lawkim Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Godrej Foods Ltd., Godrej Sara Lee Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., Godrej Beverages & Foods Ltd., Godrej Upstream Ltd., Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd., Breach Candy Hospital Trust, Antrix Corporation Ltd., Godrej Investments Pvt. Ltd., Tata Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd., Illinois Institute of Technology (India) Pvt. Ltd., Godrej (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Godrej (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., Godrej Vietnam Company Ltd. and Godrej & Khimji (Middle East) LLC.

Nadir Godrej Mr. Nadir Burjorji Godrej is Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Consumer Products Limited., since November 2000. He is the Chairman of Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Godrej Foods Ltd and Godrej Oil Plantations Ltd. He is the Managing Director of Godrej Industries Ltd. and Director in numerous companies including Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Godrej Sara Lee Ltd, Godrej International Ltd., Godrej Global MidEast FZE, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and KarROX Technologies Ltd. He was the President of the Oil Technologists' Association of India, The Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers' Assn. of India and Protein Food & Nutrition Development Assn. Mr. Godrej is also on the Advisory Committees of the Indian Chemical Manufacturers' Assn. At present he is the President of the Alliance Francaise de Bombay, and a Trustee of the Foundation of Medical Research, Mumbai. Mr. Godrej has completed his B.S. (Chem. Engg.) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, and M.S.(Chem. Engg.) from Stanford University, USA. He did his M.B.A. at Harvard Business School in 1976, and was the George F. Baker Scholar. Mr. Godrej has been active in developing the animal feed, agricultural inputs and chemicals business. He is in research and has several patents in the field of agricultural chemicals and surfactants.

Pirojsha Godrej Mr. Pirojsha A. Godrej has been appointed as an Additional Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from April 01, 2017. Godrej Properties has been one of the fastest growing real estate developers in India and for the first time in fiscal year 2016, emerged as India’s largest publicly listed real estate developer by sales. He is the recipient of several recognitions in recent years, including the ‘Green Champion Award from the Indian Green Building Council’ in 2016, ‘Best CEO of the Year at the Construction Times Awards’ in 2015, and ‘Best People CEO Award by the National Human Resource Development Network’ in 2014. Pirojsha holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania, a Master’s degree in International Affairs from the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) at Columbia University, and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Ndidi Nwuneli Ms. Ndidi O. Nwuneli has been appointed as an Additional Independent Director of the Company with effect from April 01, 2017. Ndidi Nwuneli is the Founder of LEAP Africa, Co-Founder of AACE Food Processing & Distribution, an indigenous agroprocessing company, and co-founder of Sahel Capital, an advisory and private equity firm focused on the agribusiness sector in West Africa. She is also the Director of the African Philanthropy Forum. Ndidi started her career as a management consultant with McKinsey & Company, working in their Chicago, New York and Johannesburg offices. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate degree with honours in Multinational and Strategic Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Ndidi was recognised as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and received a National Honour – Member of the Federal Republic from the Nigerian Government. She was listed as one of the 20 Youngest Power African Women by Forbes. She serves on numerous international and local boards including Nestle Nigeria Plc., Nigerian Breweries Plc., and Royal DSM Sustainability Board. She is the author of ‘Social Innovation in Africa: A Practical Guide to Scaling Impact’, published by Routledge in 2016. Ndidi’s appointment will enable GCPL to leverage her strong expertise and background to guide GCPL’s growth in Africa.

Narendra Ambwani Mr. Narendra Ambwani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Consumer Products Limited., since May 2011. Mr. Ambwani is a professionally trained executive coach and business advisor. He brings with him experience of 34 years of work with multi-national Johnson & Johnson. He was Managing Director in Indonesia for 5 years followed by appointment as MD in India in 1995. He completed his corporate career in April 2009. He serves on boards of corporates in India and acts as business strategy advisor. His academic background having graduated in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur followed by post graduate management training from IIM, Ahmedabad. He completed professional program for Executive Coaching from CFI, Chennai.

Bharat Doshi Mr. Bharat N. Doshi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Consumer Products Limited., since April 2001. He is Executive Director - Finance & Corporate Affairs, of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, which is the 13th Indian company in the private sector by sales revenue and the manufacturer of multi-utility vehicles and agricultural tractors in India. He is also the President - Trade & Financial Services Sector of Mahindra Group. Mr. Doshi holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce and Master's Degree in Law from the Bombay University, and is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He attended the Programme for Management Development (PMD) at the Harvard Business School. Mr. Doshi is also a Fellow of the Salzburg Seminar on "Asian Economies: Regional and Global Relationships", held in December 2000. He was a Director on the Board of Ford affiliate in India from May, 1997 to March, 2005. He serves as an independent director on the Boards of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Franklin Templeton Trustee Services Pvt. Ltd. and NSE.IT Ltd. He was the Chairman of Committee on Economic Affairs of Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI) during 1996-97.

Omkar Goswami Dr. Omkar Goswami, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Consumer Products Limited., since June 2008. He is the Founder and Chairman of CERG Advisory Private Limited. CERG is the acronym for the Corporate and Economic Research Group. A professional economist, Goswami did his Masters in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics in 1978 and his D.Phil (Ph.D) from Oxford in 1982. He taught and researched economics for 18 years at Oxford, Delhi School of Economics, Harvard, Tufts, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Rutgers University and the Indian Statistical Institute, New Delhi. Goswami has served on several government committees. He was the Chairman of the Committee on Industrial Sickness and Corporate Restructuring in 1993, which recommended revamping India’s bankruptcy laws and procedures; member of the Working Group on the Companies Act; the CII Committee on Corporate Governance; the Rakesh Mohan Committee on Railway Infrastructure Reform; the Vijay Kelkar Committee on Direct Tax Reforms; the Naresh Chandra Committee on Auditor-Company Relationship; the N.R. Narayana Murthy SEBI Committee on Corporate Governance Reforms; and others. Goswami has been a consultant to the World Bank, the IMF, the Asian Development Bank and the OECD. He also serves on the board of Infrastructure Development Finance Company, Crompton Greaves, Cairn India Ltd. and DSP-Merrill Lynch Fund Managers.

Aman Mehta Mr. Aman Mehta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Consumer Products Limited., since April 2006. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Delhi University. He has 35 years of experience in various posftions with the HSBC Group. He was the Manager, Corporate Planning at The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation’s headquarters in Hong Kong. He was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC, USA Inc., the New York-based arm of HSBC Holdings plc which oversaw HSBC group companies in the Americas, before being appointed as Deputy Chairman of HSBC Bank Middle East, based in Dubai with responsibility for the Group’s operations in the Middle East region. Mr. Mehta was re-appointed General Manager International of the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation in February 1998, Executive Director International in May 1 998 and Chief Executive Officer in January 1999. Mr. Mehta became Chairman of HSBC Bank Malaysia Berhad on January 1, 1999 and a Director of HSX Bank Australia Limited. Mr. Mehta retired from HSBC in December 2003 and presently is an independent Non-Executive Director of several public companies in India as well as overseas.

D. Shivakumar Mr. D. Shivakumar is no longer a Non-Executive Independent Director of Godrej Consumer Products Limited., effective November 1st, 2017. He is a Vice President & Managing Director of Nokia India Pvt. Ltd. Nokia has a presence in India across manufacturing, infrastructure, sales, marketing and retail. Nokia brand is India’s trusted brand. Mr. Shivakumar is an Engineer from IIT Chennai, and a post-graduate from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. He has over two decades of experience. The bulk of his experience is in marketing and general management. Mr. Shivakumar has handled 34 brands in his career. He spent many years at Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and then moved to Philips India Ltd. to run Consumer Electronics where he was on the Company Board. He has been with Nokia since 2006.