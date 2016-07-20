Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG.L)

Name Description

Andrew Allner Mr. Andrew J. Allner serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Go-Ahead Group plc., since April 25, 2013. He has significant Board experience including Finance Director, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Executive Director and Chair roles. Experience across a broad range of UK and multinational companies and sectors. Former Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales. Graduate of Oxford University. Non-Executive Director of AZ Electronic Materials SA from 2010 to 2014, of CSR plc from 2008 to 2013 and of Moss Bros Group plc from 2001 to 2005. He is Non-Executive Chairman of Marshalls plc (Chairman of the nomination committee); Senior Independent Director of Northgate plc (Chairman of the audit and risk committee and member of the nomination and remuneration committees) and Non-Executive Chairman of Fox Marble Holdings plc (member of remuneration committee)

David Brown Mr. David Brown serves as Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Go-Ahead Group PLC., since 4 July 2011. He was appointed to the Board as Deputy Chief Executive on 1 April 2011 before his accession to the post of Group Chief Executive on 3 July 2011. He has over 33 years’ experience in the industry with particular expertise in the London bus market. Former Managing Director of Surface Transport at Transport for London. Thorough knowledge and understanding of the Group’s business, having been Chief Executive of Go-Ahead’s London bus business from 2003 to 2006 and advisor to the main Board. He is Non-Executive Director of ATOC Limited (Chair of the remuneration committee) and Director of Rail Delivery Group Limited.

Patrick Butcher Mr. Patrick Butcher serves as Group Chief Financial Officer of the Company, since March 14 2016. He is member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (South Africa). Over 15 years’ of experience as a finance director at Board level in transport and infrastructure companies. Former Group Finance Director of Network Rail as well as finance director roles at English, Welsh and Scottish Railways (now DB Schenker) and London Underground. Extensive experience working as a management consultant and auditor for Deloitte LLP. Former member of the British Transport Police Authority.

Carolyn Ferguson Ms. Carolyn Ferguson serves as Group Company Secretary of Go-Ahead Group plc, since July 2006. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Qualified and practising coach and mentor. Extensive company secretarial, compliance, governance and pensions experience. Prior to her appointment as Group Company Secretary in July 2006, she was Assistant Company Secretary from 2001. Previous employment included working for Northern Electric, predominantly in the field of pensions.

Adrian Ewer Mr. Adrian J. H. Ewer serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Go-Ahead Group PLC., since April 25, 2013. Adrian became a chartered accountant in 1977 and, as a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, has sound recent and relevant financial experience. Former Chief Executive Officer of John Laing plc and associated limited companies. Wealth of experience of major long term contracts. Strong customer focus and flair for strategy and finance. Experience in bidding and operating heavy and light rail franchises as well as rail infrastructure procurement.

Nicholas Horler Mr. Nicholas Wenham Horler is no longer as Non-Executive Independent Director of Go-Ahead Group plc, effective 2 November 2017. He was former Chief Executive Officer of Scottish Power and Managing Director of E. On Retail. Extensive general management experience in UK and USA regulated markets, specialising in sales and marketing. Brings valuable insights to Go-Ahead’s development of social networks and digital marketing to attract new passengers. He is Non-Executive Director of Royal Mail plc (member of the audit and risk and nomination committees; Chair of Alderney Renewable Energy Limited; Chair of Meter Provida Limited and Meter Provida Investments Limited; Non-Executive Director of Thames Water Utilities Limited; Chair of Adler and Allan Limited and Chair of UK Power Reserve Limited.