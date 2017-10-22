Goodyear Lastikleri TAS (GOODY.IS)
GOODY.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.47TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.05TL (-1.11%)
Prev Close
4.52TL
Open
4.52TL
Day's High
4.53TL
Day's Low
4.45TL
Volume
5,793,283
Avg. Vol
13,687,122
52-wk High
5.28TL
52-wk Low
3.22TL
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dominikus Golsong
|62
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Burcu Yazicioglu Aysun
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Finance Director
|
Sibel Berkarda
|2012
|Legal Compliance Director
|
Pietro Saletta
|2015
|General Manager, Member of the Board
|
Ajda Ayvat
|2012
|Director of Human Resources
|
Mahmut Sarioglu
|2014
|Member of the Board - Consumer Tires Director
|
Mehmet Artan
|Supply Chain Director
|
Alberto Goenechea
|Director of Commercial Tires
|
Rick Hindi
|Director of Adapazari Factory
|
Saffet Logoglu
|Izmit Factory Director
|
Dogan Tanbay
|Director of Original Equipment and Vehicle Services and Fleets
|
Stephane Hoarau
|Member of the Board
|
Adil Oztoprak
|Member of the Board
|
Huseyin Kiziltay
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Ekrem Oztangut
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Eser Tasci
|2014
|Shareholder Relations Manager
