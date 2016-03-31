Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO)

Name Description

Dani Reiss Mr. Dani Reiss C. M serves as Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Reiss, joined the company in 1997 and was named President and Chief Executive Officer of the company in 2001. Mr. Reiss has worked in almost every area of the company and successfully developed our international sales channels prior to assuming the role of President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Reiss received a Bachelor of Arts from University of Toronto. Mr. Reiss is the chairman of our board of directors and brings leadership and operational experience to our board of directors as our President and Chief Executive Officer.

John Black Mr. John Black serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Black joined the company in August 2013 as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Black served as the Chief Financial Officer of Protenergy Natural Foods Corp., from May 2011 to August 2013, and at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation from April 2005 to April 2010. From March 2001 to April 2005 Mr. Black served as Chief Financial Officer of Trimark Sportswear Group. Mr. Black brings to our team a results-focused approach and strong negotiation skills as well as a track record of improving performance at companies. Mr. Black received a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree and Bachelor of Administration degree from The University of Ottawa, and is a CPA-CA

Scott Cameron Mr. Scott Cameron serves as Executive Vice President - e-Commerce, Stores and Strategy of the Company. Mr. Cameron joined the company in December 2015 as Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer and has served as Executive Vice President e-Commerce, Stores and Strategy since July 2016. Prior to joining our team, Mr. Cameron spent eight years focused on luxury and apparel retail brands at McKinsey & Co. Toronto, a management consulting firm, most recently as a principal. Mr. Cameron received a Bachelor in Commerce (Honours) degree from Queen’s University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, where he was a Baker Scholar.

Kara MacKillop Ms. Kara MacKillop serves as Senior Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. Ms. MacKillop joined the company in September 2014 as the Vice President of Human Resources. She was promoted to Senior Vice President of Human Resources in 2016. Prior to joining our team, Ms. MacKillop served as the Director of Human Resources for Red Bull Canada, a company that produces and sells energy drinks, from September 2010 to September 2014, and as Director of Human Resources for Indigo Books and Music from August 2003 until September 2010. Ms. MacKillop received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Western Ontario.

Carrie Baker Ms. Carrie Baker serves as Chief of Staff, Senior Vice President of the Company. Ms. Baker joined the company in May 2012 as the Vice President of Communications and now serves as Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President. Prior to joining the company Ms. Baker spent 12 years at High Road Communications, a North American communications agency, from May 2000 to April 2012, serving most recently as Senior Vice President. Ms. Baker received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario.

John Moran Mr. John Moran serves as Senior Vice President - Manufacturing & Supply Chain of the Company. Mr. Moran joined the company in November 2014 as Vice President of Manufacturing and was promoted in January 2017 to Senior Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply Chain. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Moran served as Chief Operating Officer at Smith & Vandiver Corp. in 2014 and as Vice President, Operations from October 2003 to March 2011 and later Chief Operating Officer from April 2011 to April 2013 at Robert Talbott Inc. in Monterey, California, a renowned producer of men’s and women’s luxury apparel. Throughout his time with Robert Talbott Inc., Mr. Moran’s responsibilities ranged from strategic planning and business development to sales, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and finance. Prior to his time with Robert Talbott Inc., Mr. Moran was employed full-time with Gitman Brothers Shirt Company, based in Ashland, Pennsylvania, from 1984 to October 2003 holding positions of varying levels of responsibility in manufacturing, distribution and finance. At the time of his departure in October 2003 he held the position of Chief Operating Officer.

Pat Sherlock Mr. Pat Sherlock serves as Senior Vice President - Global Wholesale of the Company. Mr. Sherlock joined the company in November 2012 as the Director of Canadian Sales and was named Senior Director of Sales in May 2014, Vice President of Sales Canada in May 2015 and Senior Vice President of Global Wholesale in April 2016. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Sherlock served as the National Sales Manager of New Balance Canada Inc., from January 2008 to November 2012 and Managing Director, Central Eastern Canada for Lothar Heinrich Agencies Ltd. (Warsteiner) from December 2006 to January 2008. He spent 10 years at InBev (Labatt), from 1997 to 2007 most recently as National Field Sales Manager. Mr. Sherlock received a Bachelor of Business Administration and Management from University of Winnipeg.

Jacqueline Poriadjian Ms. Jacqueline Poriadjian serves as Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. Ms. Poriadjian joined the company in April 2016 as Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to joining the company, Ms. Poriadjian spent nine years at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) from February 2007 to November 2015 and served as the Senior Vice President of Global Brand Marketing from July 2012 to November 2015. Prior to that she spent six years at iN DEMAND, LLC from January 2001 to February 2007. Ms. Poriadjian received a Bachelor of Arts in History from Queens College (NY) and a Juris Doctorate from New York Law School.

Ana Mihaljevic Ms. Ana Mihaljevic serves as Vice President - Planning and Sales Operations of the Company. Ms. Mihaljevic joined the company in April 2015 as Vice President of Planning and became Vice President of Planning and Sales Operations in April 2016. Prior to joining the company, Ms. Mihaljevic served as the Director of Business Planning at Marc Jacobs International, a designer apparel company, from March 2013 to March 2015, the Director of Sales and Planning at Jones Apparel Group, a women’s apparel company, from May 2011 to March 2013, and as an Account Executive at Ralph Lauren from April 2008 to May 2011. Ms. Mihaljevic received a Bachelor in Commerce from Queen’s University.

Spencer Orr Mr. Spencer Orr serves as Vice President - Merchandising and Product Strategy of the Company. Mr. Orr joined the company in January 2009 as Product Manager. He was promoted to Vice President of Design and Merchandising in 2012 and to Vice President of Merchandising and Product Strategy in June 2016. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Orr served as the Manager of Product Design and Development at Sierra Designs, an industry leading outerwear and outdoor equipment brand. Mr. Orr received an honours Bachelors in Outdoor Recreation from Lakehead University and a Masters in Business Administration from Ivey Business School at University of Western Ontario.

Jacob Pat Mr. Jacob Pat serves as Vice President - Information Technology of the Company. Mr. Pat joined the company as Director of Information Technology in March 2013, and was named Vice President of Information Technology in March 2014. Prior to joining our team, Mr. Pat served as the Director of Enablement at Momentum Advanced Solutions Inc., a division of OnX, from April 2012 to March 2013, and Manager of QA/Information Technology at Trimble Navigation from August 2008 to April 2012.

Kevin Spreekmeester Mr. Kevin Spreekmeester serves as Chief Brand Officer of the Company. Mr. Spreekmeester joined the company in January 2008 as the Vice President of Marketing. He was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer in 2014 and again to Chief Brand Officer in July 2016. Mr. Spreekmeester has over 30 years of experience in brand building, including at Young & Rubicam. He was named to Advertising Age magazine’s 2015 Creativity 50 list. Mr. Spreekmeester received a Bachelors of Arts in Communication Studies from Concordia University.

Lee Turlington Mr. Lee Turlington serves as Chief Product Officer of the Company. Mr. Turlington began working with Canada Goose in October 2015 as an independent consultant, and formally joined the company as Chief Product Officer in March 2016. Prior to joining the company Mr. Turlington spent seven years as independent consultant with TURLINGTON, Inc., advising companies such as International Marketing Partners Ltd., Mission Athlete Care, Ape & Partners S.P.A/Parajumpers, Quiksilver Inc., Ironclad Performance Wear Corporation, Haglofs, and LK International AG/KJUS. He spent five years at Patagonia Inc. from 2008-2013, most recently serving as Vice President, Global Product. From March 1999 to April 2007, Mr. Turlington served as a Global Director and General Manager for Nike Inc. Prior to that, he served at Fila Sport sPa from March 1994 to February 1999, as Senior Vice President, Fila Apparel. From June 1977 to April 1992, he served as Vice President, Sales, Marketing, Global Product and various other executive roles at The North Face. Mr. Turlington received a Bachelor of Economics from Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Joshua Bekenstein Mr. Joshua Bekenstein serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Bekenstein has served as a member of our board of directors since December 2013. He is a Managing Director at Bain Capital. Prior to joining Bain Capital, in 1984, Mr. Bekenstein spent several years at Bain & Company, Inc., where he was involved with companies in a variety of industries. Mr. Bekenstein serves as a director of The Michaels Companies, Inc., BRP Inc., Dollarama Inc., Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. and The Gymboree Corporation. Mr. Bekenstein received a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. Mr. Bekenstein provides strong executive and business operations skills to our board of directors and valuable experience gained from previous and current board service.

Ryan Cotton Mr. Ryan Cotton serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Cotton has served as a member of our board of directors since December 2013. He joined Bain Capital in 2003, and is currently a Managing Director. Prior to joining Bain Capital, Mr. Cotton was a consultant at Bain & Company from 2001 to 2003. He is a director at Apple Leisure Group, TOMS Shoes Holdings, LLC, and International Market Centers, Inc. Mr. Cotton received a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Mr. Cotton provides strong executive and business operations skills to our board of directors and valuable experience gained from previous and current board service.

Stephen Gunn Mr. Stephen K. Gunn serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Gunn has served as a member of our board of directors since February 2017. He serves as a Co-Chair of Sleep Country Canada Inc. (“Sleep Country”). He co-founded Sleep Country in 1994 and served as its Chair and Chief Executive Officer from 1997 to 2014. Prior to founding Sleep Country Mr. Gunn was a management consultant with McKinsey & Company from 1981 to 1987 and then co-founded and was President of Kenrick Capital, a private equity firm. Mr. Gunn also serves as the lead director of Dollarama Inc. and is the Chair of the audit committee of Cara Operations Limited, and served as a director of Golf Town Canada Inc. from 2008 to 2016. He received a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Queens University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Gunn provides strong executive and business operations skills to our board of directors and valuable experience gained from previous and current board service.