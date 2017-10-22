Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS (GOZDE.IS)

Name Description

Murat Ulker Mr. Murat Ulker is Chairman of the Board at Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS, since January 2010. He has also been the Chairman of Executive Board of Ulker Group since 2000 and he is also the Chairman of Yildiz Holding. Prior to that, Mr. Ulker has worked in exportation field in the Middle East for a period of two years and conducted reviews in approximately 60 factories and facilities in biscuit-chocolate-food sector in the United States and in Europe. He has served in various positions in the Ulker Group, including as the Control Coordinator, as the Deputy General Manager responsible for Operations and as the General Manager. He has also served as a member of the Executive Committee and board of directors in various Ulker Group companies. Mr. Ulker received a Bachelors degree in Management from Bogazici Universitesi.

Mustafa Aydemir Mr. Mustafa Aydemir is General Manager, Member of the Board of Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University with an undergraduate degree in Economics in 1999. In the same year, he started working as an assistant dealer the treasury department at Egebank. After his one year tenure at Egebank, he completed his military service and in October 2001 joined Mazars Denge Audit Company as an independent auditor. In October 2003, he joined PWC Turkey Office and served as assistant, crew chief, assistant manager and manager, respectively, in the audit department until July, 2010. He earned his Certified Public Accountant title in 2005. In July 2010, he started working as an IFRS manager at Yildiz Holding’s IFRS Development Center and he started leading the CFO support unit in January 2011. He was appointed as Food, Personal Care, Frozen Food and Packaging Group’s CFO in April 2012. He took active roles in various acquisition projects during his tenure at Yildiz Holding.

Halil Karakas Dr. Halil Cem Karakas is Executive Board Member of Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He is the Chief Financial Officer and Board Member of Yildiz Holding since early 2010. Prior to Yildiz Holding, Dr. Karakas was the Chief Financial Officer and Board Member of Erdemir Group. Between 2001 - 2006, Dr. Karakas was the Head of Mergers and Acquisitions department of OYAK.

Huseyin Metinkale Mr. Huseyin Avni Metinkale is Board Member at Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS. Before that, Mr. Metinkale served as the Project Specialist at Albaraka Turk Bank between 1986 and 1989. Mr. Metinkale co-founded Pripack A.S. in 1989 where he worked as the General Manager between 1997 and 2001. After the partnership of Yildiz Holding and Pripack A.S., he served in various executive positions at Yildiz Holding, including as the Executive Vice-President of the Packaging Business Group and as the President of the Packaging Business Group. Mr. Metinkale graduated from the Department of Management Engineering at Istanbul Technical University.

Zeki Sozen Dr. Zeki Ziya Sozen is Board Member of Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He graduated from the Department of Chemical Engineering at Middle East Technical University and received a master's degree at the same department. He received his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from University of British Columbia in Canada. Mr. Sozen began his career as Director of Research at Sweden-Nykoping ENERGITEKNIK in 1985. He served as Assistant to the President, Assistant General Manager and General Manager at Yasar Holding A.S. Pinar Sut Mamulleri San. A.S. and Mis Sut San. A.S. respectively. He joined the Ulker Group as General Manager at Ak Gida A.S. in 1996 and served as Head of R&D and Business Development Group in 2003-2009. Currently, he serves as Chairman of Food, Frozen Food and Personal Care Group.

Ibrahim Taskin Mr. Ibrahim Taskin is Board Member of Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS. After completing his primary school in Artvin, he went to high school in Istanbul. He graduated from the Faculty of Law, at Istanbul University in 1986. He completed his mandatory military service as an officer. He worked as a professor in Florya Police training center and lectured constitutional law, criminal law, police vocational laws and regulations. He is a member of Istanbul Bar and has been practicing law since 1989. He was involved in politics between 1996 and 2004 at different levels. He is serving as an executive or member in various foundations and associations.

Ali Ulker Mr. Ali Ulker is Board Member of Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He attended the department of Economics and Business Management at Bogazici University and participated in various training programs at IMD and Harvard Universities. He also worked at De Boccard & Yorke Consultancy Company, In-company Kaizen Studies (1992) and IESC Sales System Development and In-company Organization Project (1997).

Nazim Ekren Prof. Dr. Nazim Ekren is Independent Board Member of Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He graduated in economics from the Bursa Academy of Economics and Finance (Iktisadi ve Ticari Ilimler Akdemisi), and then received a Masters degree and PhD from Uludag University in Bursa, going on to a career as an academic in the field of economics at Marmara University in Istanbul. Prof. Dr. Ekren was elected to the parliament in 2007 (22nd term) as deputy of Istanbul Province then he was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister, responsible for coordinating economic affairs.

Mehmet Muderrisoglu Prof. Dr. Mehmet Aydin Muderrisoglu is Independent Board Member of Gozde Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi AS. He graduated from the Department of Business Administration at Middle East Technical University in 1971. In 1972, he went to the US to complete his master's degree in business administration (MBA) at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received his PhD degree in marketing at Pennsylvania State University. He gave lectures as marketing and business administration professor at Houston University Business Scholl in 1980 – 1987 and served as a professor at Massachusetts Babson College and Harvard University in 1987 – 1995. He returned to Turkey in 1995 to join Koc Holding as Vice President of Strategic Planning.