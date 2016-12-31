Bourbon Corporation SA (GPBN.PA)

Name Description

Jacques d'Armand de Chateauvieux Mr. Jacques d'Armand de Chateauvieux has been Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Bourbon S.A. since May 26, 2016. Prior to that, he was Chairman of the Board at the Company from January 1, 2011. He also served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company until January 1, 2011. He has been Director of Bourbon SA since October 14, 1977 and took over as Chairman of the Company in 1979. He has also held several other mandates, including Chairman of Cana Tera SAS, Chairman and Director of Jaccar Holdings SA, Chairman of Sapmer and Director of Sinopacific Shipbuilding Group, among others. He previously served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AXA and Chairman of the Board of CBo Territoria SA. Mr. d'Armand de Chateauvieux obtained a degree from the Institut Superieur de Gestion, Paris, and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Columbia University.

Christian Lefevre Mr. Christian Lefevre has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Bourbon S.A. since May 26, 2016. Prior to that, he was Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of the Company from May 28, 2013. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at the Company on January 1, 2013. He previously served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Operations and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from December 12, 2005 to January 1, 2011. He became the Company's Managing Director of the Offshore Division in 2001. He began his career with Bourbon SA as an officer, then serving as Chief Engineer and Offshore Vessel Captain for Bourbon Offshore Surf, before becoming Head of agencies in Gabon and then in Cameroon. Subsequently, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer for Bourbon Offshore Surf from 1990 to 1995, then Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Bourbon Offshore Surf from 1996 to 2001. He graduated from Ecole Nationale de la Marine Marchande in 1984.

Astrid de Lancrau de Breon Ms. Astrid de Lancrau de Breon has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of BOURBON S.A. effective February 1, 2017. She was Director at BOURBON S.A. from May 20, 2014 to February 1, 2017. She was Member of the Nominating, Compensation and Governance Committee at the Company. Having graduated from the ESSEC business school in 2004 in Finance, she has since worked for BNP Paribas, first as a chargee d’affaires within the Group’s finance division, where she then took over the “Emerging Markets” area. In 2010, she became responsible for the group’s strategy to the Management of BNP Paribas. Since 2014, she has been the Corporate and Institutional Client Manager at the Paris Etoile Entreprises business center.

Gael Bodenes Mr. Gael Bodenes has been Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Committee of Bourbon S.A. since January 1, 2011. He began his career for French Navy (DGA) as a naval engineer in the Newbuilding design department, then joined the sales department of the DCN in Brest (France). In 1998, he joined International Shipbrokers Barry Rogliano Salles as senior offshore shipbroker. In September 2002, Mr. Bodenes joined Bourbon SA as Marketing and Business Development Manager for the Offshore Division. In this position, he supervised the business management of the offshore oil services international fleet. In September 2005, he was appointed Deputy Managing Director of Bourbon Offshore, before becoming Executive Vice President Offshore Division in charge of Business Management in 2010. He obtained a degree in Naval Engineering from ENSIETA (French Navy High School of Naval Engineering) in 1991. He also holds a degree awarded by Hautes Etudes Commerciales in 2007.

Henri d'Armand de Chateauvieux Mr. Henri d'Armand de Chateauvieux has been Advisor of Bourbon S.A. since August 25, 2014. He was also Member of the Nominating, Remuneration and Governance Committee of the Company. Additionally, he has served as Chairman of Mach-Invest SAS and Director of Sapmer SA, as well as Managing Director of Mach-Invest International. Previously, he was also Director of Vindemia SAS. Mr. d'Armand de Chateauvieux worked as an airline pilot for over 30 years at Air France.

Guillaume d'Armand de Chateauvieux Mr. Guillaume d'Armand de Chateauvieux has been Director of BOURBON S.A. since May 21, 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He graduated from ESC Rouen in Finance and began his career in 2002 at Nestle. He then joined PwC in 2003, first as External Auditor in pharmaceutical, industry and consumer goods sectors then, from 2007, as Senior manager in Transaction Services Department. Since 2013 he is the Group financial controller at the Holding level of Andros/Bonne Maman.

Baudouin Monnoyeur Mr. Baudouin Monnoyeur has been Director of Bourbon S.A. since May 30, 2008. He has been Chairman of the Monnoyeur group SAS, Chairman of Pleyel Investissements SA and Member of the Fonds Quelium Policy Committee (CDC). He is a graduate of the Paris Institut d’Etudes Politiques and holder of an MBA from INSEAD.

Xiaowei Wang Ms. Xiaowei Wang has been Director of BOURBON S.A. since May 20, 2014. She is a graduate of the University for Finance and Economics of the North-East, China. She also holds an Executive MBA from the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) in Shanghai. She has occupied senior executive finance and accounting positions for over 22 years, including a position as Finance Director at Baosteel in New York, United States, for 7 years. She was responsible for managing and growing many investment management funds and trust services. She is now Chairperson of Shenyin & Wanguo Alternative Investment Co.

Agnes Pannier-Runacher Ms. Agnes Pannier-Runacher has been Independent Director of Bourbon S.A. since August 24, 2009. She is Chairwoman of the Audit Committee of the Company. She has held a number of different positions in various companies, including Director of FSI-PME Entreprises Portefeuille SAS and Member of the Investment Committee of Exterimmo, among others. She was an Inspector of Finance at the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry and Chief of Staff, as well as Member of Management Committee at Assistance Publique-Hopitaux de Paris. In 2006, she joined Caisse des Depots as Deputy Director of Finance and Strategy and Head of Equity and Development. She became Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Finance and Portfolio Strategy of Fonds Strategique d'Investissement in 2009. In 2011, she joined Faurecia Interior Systems where she was appointed Customer Division Director. On January 28, 2013 she became Deputy Chief Executive Offiver of Compagnie des Alpes. She obtained a degree from Hautes Etudes Commerciales and from Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Philippe Salle Mr. Philippe Salle has been Independent Director of BOURBON S.A. since May 20, 2014. He is Chairman of the Nominating, Compensation and Governance Committee at the Company. He is a graduate of Ecole des Mines in Paris and holds an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University (Chicago, United States). He began his career at Total in Indonesia before joining Accenture in 1990. He joined McKinsey in 1995, where he became associate partner in 1998. He joined Vedior France in 1999, becoming Chairman and Chief Executive Offi cer in 2002, then in 2006, he became Chairman for southern Europe (France, Spain, Italy and Switzerland). He remained in this position until 2007, when he joined the Geoservices Group, first as Executive Vice President, then as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer until March 2011. He then became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Altran group, before joining the Elior group as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in April 2015. Moreover, he has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Director of Areas Worldwide (Spain); Director of Elior UK Holdings Limited (UK); Chairman of Finellas SAS; Permanent representative of CIC Associes, Banque Transatlantique and Director of GTT, among others.

Bernhard Schmidt Mr. Bernhard Schmidt has been Independent Director of BOURBON S.A. since May 20, 2014. He is Member of the Nominating, Compensation and Governance Committee at the Company. He has 30 years’ experience in the international oil sector as an executive, entrepreneur and academic. He was awarded a Master’s in petroleum engineering from the Montanuniversitaet in Leoben (Austria) and an MBA from the INSEAD business school in Fontainebleau. He started his career at Shell in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Oman, before joining Honeywell International and becoming a member of the Wintershall Executive Committee, a BASF company, responsible for exploration-production for eight years. In addition, he was a university lecturer in petroleum economics at the Montanuniversitaet in Leoben and a speaker at industry events. He is currently founding partner and Executive Chairman of Petroleum Equity, a new private investment fund focused on the oil and gas market. Moreover, he is Member of the Supervisory Board of Tougas Gmbh (Germany), Member of the Supervisory Board of Metargo AG (Austria), Chairman of Ryco Energy Solutions Inc. (US) and Member of the Rohoelaufsuchungsgesellschaft AG advisory Board (Austria).