Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (GPPL.NS)

Name Description

Tejpreet Chopra Mr. Tejpreet Singh Chopra is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. Mr. Chopra is Founder and President & CEO of Bharat Light & Power, a Delhi based Company engaged in the business of clean power generation. The Company set up during the Year 2009 also assists private companies in setting up efficient power plants with focus on renewable and clean energy solutions. Before starting his business, Mr. Chopra was associated with General Electric since 1996 in various positions in France, England, Hongkong and USA besides India. His last assignment upto Year 2009 was of President & CEO of General Electric in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and was responsible for GE’s growth strategies in these countries. Mr. Chopra is a Graduate with Economics (Hons.) from the St. Stephen’s College in Delhi and MBA from Cornell University.

Hariharan Iyer Mr. Hariharan Iyer is Chief Financial Officer of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Mumbai University, is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI – CA) and Cost Accountant from the Institute of Cost and Management Accountant of India and Management Accountant from the Chartered Institute of Management Accountant, London. He joined the Company on May 1, 2009 and has 25 years of experience in aspects of finance, both in India and overseas. He has been with the A. P. Moller Maersk Group and has held positions in finance and information technology in UAE, India and Denmark, lately as the Chief Financial Officer of Maersk Line – India and South Asia. Prior to this, Mr. Iyer has worked with Sealand Service Inc. During the period April 1, 2009 to March 31, 2010.

Keld Pedersen Mr. Keld Pedersen serves as Managing Director of the Company. He is a qualified Master Mariner from Copenhagen Navigation School, Diploma in Economics and Management (Bachelor level), Executive Programs from London Business School and IMD Switzerland.

Pravin Laheri Mr. Pravin Kanubhai Laheri, IAS (Retd.) is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat Pipavav Port Limited. He belongs to the batch of 1969 of the Indian Administrative Services and has held various positions across different departments in the State of Gujarat. He has been Principal Secretary to five Chief Ministers of Gujarat. He retired as Chief Secretary of Gujarat in 2005, a position he held since 2003. He was Chairman and Managing Director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam from 2005- 2008. Between the period 2003 - 2005, he was also the Chairman of Gujarat State Finance Corporation, Gujarat Narmada Valley Corporation and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited. He has also worked as Executive Director of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) under Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. Mr. Laheri holds bachelors degree in arts as well as law and a masters of Science (Economics) degree from the University of Wales.