Granules India Ltd (GRAN.NS)

Name Description

Chigurupati Prasad Shri. Chigurupati Krishna Prasad has been appointed as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Granuels India Ltd., effective September 01, 2014. Mr. Prasad is a technocrat with 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. In 1984, he established Triton Laboratories Limited, one of the manufacturers of Paracetamol in the world. Mr. Prasad pioneered the concept of commercialising Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFI) and established Granules India to promote PFIs. Under him, Granules is among the pharmaceutical companies in the world and has a footprint in over 50 countries. Mr. Prasad has won awards and is the first Indian to run a marathon on seven continents and the North Pole.

Uma Chigurupati Mrs. Uma Devi Chigurupati serves as Non-Independent Executive Director of Granules India Ltd. Mrs. Chigurupati is Director of KRSMA Estates Private Limited, one of India’s premier boutique wineries. Under her tenure, she has established the vineyard in Karnataka and has been vital to the on-going operations at the site. In addition, Mrs. Chigurupati is the Chairman of the Hyderabad 10K Foundation, which promotes health awareness in Andhra Pradesh through multiple initiatives including several races in Hyderabad including the Hyderabad Heritage Marathon. Mrs. Chigurupati has a post-graduate in Soil Microbiology from Nagarjuna University

Harsha Chigurupati Shri. Harsha Chigurupati serves as Non-Executive Director of Granules India Ltd. Mr. Chigurupati has been with Granules India since June 2005. As Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Chigurupati was instrumental in Granules India’s vertically-integrated business strategy. During his tenure, Granules India gained nearly 100 customers, including several multi-national companies that constitute a portion of Granules India’s sales. Mr. Chigurupati has a Bachelors of Science in Business Management from Boston University.

Arun Akinepally Shri. Arun Rao Akinepally serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Granules India Ltd. He holds M.S (Chemical) degree. Mr. Arun Rao is a qualified Chemical Engineer from the University of Madras with a Post graduate degree in Chemical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, USA. He is the Executive Director of Akin Laboratories Pvt Ltd., a Formulation manufacturing Company. Mr. Akinepally is a member of the Central Executive Council of the Indian Pharmaceutical Association. He was the Vice President and currently, a member of the Executive Committee of the Indian Pharmaceutical Association (Andhra Pradesh Branch). He is also a member of Executive Committee of Organization of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Hyderabad. His other Directorships include Akin Laboratories Pvt ltd and ESPI Industries & Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Krishna Ella Dr. Krishna Murthy Ella serves as Independent Non-Executive Director Granules India Ltd. Dr. Ella is the chief promoter of Bharat Biotech, a premier biotech company. As Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, Dr. Ella has worked with the Gates Foundation and revolutionised the vaccine world by introducing $1/dose anti-diarrhea vaccine. Dr. Ella was previously part of the Research faculty at the Medical University of South Carolina – Charleston and was awarded his Doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Molecular Biology.

A. Kurian Shri. A. P. Kurian serves as Independent Non Executive Director of Granules India Ltd. He holds M.A (Economics). Mr.Kurian, is the Chairman of Association of Mutual Funds in India. He has a career in financial services area spread over more than four decades. He served the Reserve Bank of India as Advisor – Economics Department. He is on the Board of National Stock Exchange, Executive Committee of NSDL and several other Committees associated with Mutual Funds and Capital Market. His other Directorships include Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Ltd, Association of Mutual Finds in India, Muthoot Capital Services Ltd, Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and JP Morgan Asset Management India Pvt Ltd.

Comandur Parthasarathy Shri. Comandur Parthasarathy has served as Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of Granules India Ltd since May 27, 2009. He is one of the Founders of Karvy. As a Chairman of the group, he has been responsible for building Karvy as one of India’s integrated financial services organizations. He oversees the group’s operations and is responsible for the vision, business direction and technology value addition to the overall business. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He also holds graduate degrees in Science and Law.