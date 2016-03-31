Edition:
Grasim Industries Ltd (GRAS.NS)

GRAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,180.60INR
10:57am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.45 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs1,182.05
Open
Rs1,180.55
Day's High
Rs1,208.00
Day's Low
Rs1,176.40
Volume
589,059
Avg. Vol
1,348,726
52-wk High
Rs1,375.00
52-wk Low
Rs781.90

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Kumar Birla

49 1992 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Hutokshi Wadia

2016 President, Company Secretary

Sushil Agarwal

2015 Group Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director

Vivek Agrawal

2016 Group Executive President and Chief Marketing Officer - UltraTech Cement Limited of Chemical Business

Pavan Jain

Executive President - Corporate Finance Division

Hemant Kadel

2013 Executive President - Corporate Finance Division

S. Krishnamoorthy

57 2015 Chief Executive Officer - Domestic Textile Business

Lalit Naik

Business Head - Chemical Business

E. R. Narayanan

2016 Group Executive President - Chemical Business

Gopikrishna Tulsian

78 Executive President - Chemical Business

Dilip Gaur

59 2016 Managing Director, Director, Business Director of Fibre & Pulp Business

H. Agarwal

2015 Chief Operating Officer - Fibre Business of Fibre & Pulp Business

Atul Daga

2016 Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer - UltraTech Cement Limited of Chemical Business

Rajeev Gopal

Chief Marketing Officer - Fibre & Pulp Business

Kailash Jhanwar

59 2016 Deputy Managing Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer

Vijay Kaul

2015 Advisor - Fibre & Pulp Business

Manoj Kedia

2016 Chief Financial Officer - Textile Business

Sanjay Khattry

2016 Chief Financial Officer - Chemical Business

Krishna Maheshwari

62 2016 Managing Director - UltraTech Cement Limited of Chemical Business

Ramesh Mitragotri

2015 Chief Human Resource Officer - Chemical Business

Parag Paranjpe

2016 Chief Human Resource Officer of Fibre & Pulp Business

Aspi Patel

Chief Technology Officer - Fibre & Pulp Business

Anil Rustogi

Deputy Chief Finance Officer, Senior President of Fibre & Pulp Business

S. Saboo

2013 Advisor - Fibre & Pulp Business

Vinod Tiwari

Chief Operating Officer - Pulp Operations of Fibre & Pulp Business

Thomas Varghese

2015 Business Head - Textile Business

Rajashree Birla

71 1996 Non-Executive Director

Shailendra Jain

2010 Non-Executive Director

N. Mohan Raj

63 2012 Non-Executive Director - Nominee of LIC

Om Rungta

2014 Independent Director

Arun Thiagarajan

2016 Additional Independent Director

Madhav Apte

84 1987 Independent Non-Executive Director

Bhupendranath Bhargava

81 1997 Independent Non-Executive Director

Thomas Connelly

64 2010 Independent Non-Executive Director

Cyril Shroff

57 2000 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Kumar Birla

Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Grasim Industries Ltd. He is Associated Chartered Accountant and an MBA Graduate. He holds directorships with Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd. Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. Century Textiles & Industries Ltd. Essal Mining & Industries Ltd. Kindalco Industries Ltd. Idea Cellular Ltd. PSI Data Systems Ltd. Transworks Information Services Ltd. UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Hutokshi Wadia

Sushil Agarwal

Vivek Agrawal

Pavan Jain

Hemant Kadel

S. Krishnamoorthy

Lalit Naik

E. R. Narayanan

Gopikrishna Tulsian

Dilip Gaur

Mr. Dilip Singh Gaur serves as Managing Director, Director, Business Director of Fibre & Pulp Business of the Company. He has held a series of senior positions at leading organizations. He is currently the Deputy Managing Director and CMO-Manufacturing of Ultratech Cement Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, which he joined in October 2014, He has multi business, multi sector, multi geography and multi cultural exposure in sectors like FMCG, Metals, Carbon Black and Cement. He has held variety of roles in Operations and General Management and has extensive experience in cost center and profit center roles. He has a Board experience of over 10 years and has expertise in the areas of divestments, project management, World Class Manufacturing, Value creation, technology adoption, product development and specialty product experience. Mr. Gaur holds a degree in B.E. (Chemicals) and took the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

H. Agarwal

Atul Daga

Rajeev Gopal

Kailash Jhanwar

Vijay Kaul

Manoj Kedia

Sanjay Khattry

Krishna Maheshwari

Mr. Krishna Kishore Maheshwari is Managing Director - UltraTech Cement Limited of Chemical Business of the Company, He is no longer Managing Director, Business Director - Fibre & Pulp Business, Whole Time Director of Grasim Industries Ltd., with effect from 1st April 2016. He was appointed as Managing Director of the Company on March 06, 2012. He has been associated with the Aditya Birla Group for more than 25 years and, during such association, has served in various capacities in the Group. He was appointed as a Whole-time Director of the Company with effect from 20th May, 2010. He holds M.Com. He serves as Director of BGH Exim Limited, Aditya Birla Science & Technology Company Limited.

Ramesh Mitragotri

Parag Paranjpe

Aspi Patel

Anil Rustogi

S. Saboo

Vinod Tiwari

Thomas Varghese

Rajashree Birla

Mrs. Rajashree Birla serves as Non-Executive Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. She is a B.A. Graduate. Her other directorships includes Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd., Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd., Essel Mining & Industries Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Idea Cellular Ltd. & UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Shailendra Jain

Shri. Shailendra K. Jain serves as Non-Executive Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. He is B.Sc, B.E. (Hons.) SM (MIT).

N. Mohan Raj

Mr. N. Mohan Raj serves as Non-Executive Director - Nominee of LIC of Grasim Industries Ltd. Mr. Mohan Raj is the Executive Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India and has experience in the field of finance and investment. It is in the interest of the Company to avail of his services as a member of the Board.

Om Rungta

Arun Thiagarajan

Madhav Apte

Mr. Madhav Laxman Apte, Esq., serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. He is a B.A. graduate and his other directorships include Apte Amalgamation Ltd. Bajaj Hindustan Ltd. Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd. New Phaltan Sugar Weeks Ltd. Standard Industries Ltd. Tata Asset Management Ltd. The Bombay Burmah Trading Corpn. Ltd. The Raja Bahadur International Ltd. Zodiac Clothing Co. Ltd.

Bhupendranath Bhargava

Mr. Bhupendranath Vidyanath Bhargava serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. He is a M.Com & L.L.B graduate. His other directorships include CRISIL Limited, Excel Crop Care Limited, Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Limited, J.K. Lakshmi Cement Limited, L&T Finance Holdings Limited, L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Limited, Lakshmi Precision Screws Limited, Supreme Industries Limited.

Thomas Connelly

Dr. Thomas Martin Connelly, Jr., serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. He has Degree in Chemical Engg. and B.A. M.Sc. (Maths) M.A. Economics Doctorate in Chemical Engg.

Cyril Shroff

Mr. Cyril S. Shroff serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Grasim Industries Ltd. He is also the director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

