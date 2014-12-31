Guerbet SA (GRBT.PA)
GRBT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
83.11EUR
3:27pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marie-Claire Janailhac-Fritsch
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Yves L'Epine
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
|
Brigitte Gayet
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice President - Responsible Pharmacist, Industrial Quality Director, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Jean-Francois Le Martret
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Bruno Bonnemain
|2015
|Member of the Executive Committee, Senior Vice President - Scientific Advisor and Chief Operating Officer
|
Claire Corot
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Research, Innovation and Business Development Licensing, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Pascal Mailliart
|2015
|Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Facilities, Security and Environment, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Pierre Desche
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Development, Medical and Regulatory Affairs, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Marie-Claire Taine
|2013
|Member of the Executive Committee, Vice President of Sales and Marketing
|
Virginie Beck
|2015
|Member of the Executive Committee, Vice President - Strategic Projects, Corporate Secretary
|
Henri-Francois Gregy
|2015
|Vice President - Pharmaceutical Operations, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Dominique Meyer
|Member of the Executive Committee, Vice President - Chemicals
|
Olivier Vallet
|2013
|Member of the Executive Committee, Vice President of Supply Chain
|
Marion Barbier
|2011
|Director
|
Jean-Jacques Bertrand
|58
|2013
|Director
|
Didier Izabel
|2014
|Director
|
Claire Jouault-Massiot
|Director
|
Celine Lamort
|Director
|
Christian Louvet
|2010
|Director
|
Mark Fouquet
|2014
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Marie-Claire Janailhac-Fritsch
|Ms. Marie-Claire Janailhac-Fritsch has served as Chairman of the Board of Guerbet SA since September 30, 2013. Prior to this, she became Independent Director of the Company on May 27, 2011. She has professional experience of more than thirty years, including ten years in the pharmaceutical industry, from 1978 to 1987. Since 1987, Ms. Janailhac-Fritsch has worked in the cosmetics industry and has created a number of start-ups having developed new molecules in the cosmetics sectors, which she chaired before selling them on to a Canadian chemicals and pharmaceuticals group. Since 2003, she has been a consultant in the cosmetics field. She is a member of the French Directors Institute (IFA) and Chairman of the Amis du Theatre du Chatelet. Ms. Janailhac-Fritsch graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales, France in 1978.
|
Yves L'Epine
|Dr. Yves L'Epine is Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director at Guerbet SA. He is a doctor of cardiology and a graduate of the INSEAD Business School. He started his career at Sandoz and went on to assume General Management responsibilities with Novartis, Takeda and Abbott, principally in France and then elsewhere in Europe.
|
Brigitte Gayet
Jean-Francois Le Martret
Bruno Bonnemain
|Mr. Bruno Bonnemain serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Senior Vice President - Scientific Advisor and Chief Operating Officer at Guerbet SA. Previously, he was Member of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Supply Chain and Quality. He was Member of the Management Board and Director of Development and Regulatory Affairs of Guerbet Group from May 23, 2003 until May 15, 2009. He was appointed Director of Guerbet AS, Turkey, and A. Martins & Fernandes, Portugal.
|
Claire Corot
Pascal Mailliart
Pierre Desche
Marie-Claire Taine
Virginie Beck
Henri-Francois Gregy
Dominique Meyer
Olivier Vallet
Marion Barbier
|Ms. Marion Barbier has served as a Director of Guerbet SA since July 27, 2011. A lawyer with a Master's degree in International Law from Universite Pantheon-Sorbonne, she has been a partner at the Bird & Bird law firm since January 2000 and is specialized in commercial litigation and national and international arbitration. She is a Member of the Paris bar.
|
Jean-Jacques Bertrand
|Mr. Jean-Jacques Bertrand has served as Director of Guerbet SA since 2013. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the Board and Independent Director of the Company from November 23, 2011. Prior to this he held the functions of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Independent Director of the Company from May 28, 2011. On May 21, 2010, he became Chairman of the Board and Independent Director of the Company after having served as Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board from May 19, 2006. He served as Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board from November 15, 2002 until May 19, 2006. He is also Chairman of Neovacs, of Cytheris and of Pierre Fabre SA. Mr. Bertrand is also Director of the Foundation for Medical Research and Honorary Chairman of LEEM. He graduated from HEC.
|
Didier Izabel
Claire Jouault-Massiot
Celine Lamort
Christian Louvet
|Mr. Christian Louvet has served as a Director of Guerbet SA since May 21, 2010. He was Member of the Supervisory Board from October 27, 2001. He was Director of the Company also from May 15, 1993 until October 27, 2001. He is an Optician Optometrist and Audiologist. He joined Essilor in 1972, where he held diverse posts until 2002.
|
Mark Fouquet
|Mr. Mark Fouquet has been appointed as Independent Director of Guerbet SA with effect from May 23, 2014. He has spent his professional career in the financial sector, in France and internationally. He has been Company Secretary of MGF Easybike, a company for which he has been assisting with and setting up industrial and financial partnerships, since 2011.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Marie-Claire Janailhac-Fritsch
|71,692
|
Yves L'Epine
|556,237
|
Brigitte Gayet
|187,618
|
Jean-Francois Le Martret
|--
|
Bruno Bonnemain
|172,142
|
Claire Corot
|--
|
Pascal Mailliart
|--
|
Pierre Desche
|--
|
Marie-Claire Taine
|--
|
Virginie Beck
|--
|
Henri-Francois Gregy
|--
|
Dominique Meyer
|--
|
Olivier Vallet
|--
|
Marion Barbier
|20,963
|
Jean-Jacques Bertrand
|22,463
|
Didier Izabel
|--
|
Claire Jouault-Massiot
|12,061
|
Celine Lamort
|--
|
Christian Louvet
|19,963
|
Mark Fouquet
|1,580
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Marie-Claire Janailhac-Fritsch
|0
|0
|
Yves L'Epine
|0
|0
|
Brigitte Gayet
|0
|0
|
Jean-Francois Le Martret
|0
|0
|
Bruno Bonnemain
|0
|0
|
Claire Corot
|0
|0
|
Pascal Mailliart
|0
|0
|
Pierre Desche
|0
|0
|
Marie-Claire Taine
|0
|0
|
Virginie Beck
|0
|0
|
Henri-Francois Gregy
|0
|0
|
Dominique Meyer
|0
|0
|
Olivier Vallet
|0
|0
|
Marion Barbier
|0
|0
|
Jean-Jacques Bertrand
|0
|0
|
Didier Izabel
|0
|0
|
Claire Jouault-Massiot
|0
|0
|
Celine Lamort
|0
|0
|
Christian Louvet
|0
|0
|
Mark Fouquet
|0
|0