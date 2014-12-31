Edition:
United Kingdom

Guerbet SA (GRBT.PA)

GRBT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

83.11EUR
3:27pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.99 (+1.21%)
Prev Close
€82.12
Open
€81.32
Day's High
€83.11
Day's Low
€80.55
Volume
4,377
Avg. Vol
8,052
52-wk High
€90.64
52-wk Low
€50.71

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Marie-Claire Janailhac-Fritsch

2013 Chairman of the Board

Yves L'Epine

2015 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director

Brigitte Gayet

2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice President - Responsible Pharmacist, Industrial Quality Director, Member of the Executive Committee

Jean-Francois Le Martret

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Member of the Executive Committee

Bruno Bonnemain

2015 Member of the Executive Committee, Senior Vice President - Scientific Advisor and Chief Operating Officer

Claire Corot

2015 Senior Vice President - Research, Innovation and Business Development Licensing, Member of the Executive Committee

Pascal Mailliart

2015 Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Facilities, Security and Environment, Member of the Executive Committee

Pierre Desche

2015 Senior Vice President - Development, Medical and Regulatory Affairs, Member of the Executive Committee

Marie-Claire Taine

2013 Member of the Executive Committee, Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Virginie Beck

2015 Member of the Executive Committee, Vice President - Strategic Projects, Corporate Secretary

Henri-Francois Gregy

2015 Vice President - Pharmaceutical Operations, Member of the Executive Committee

Dominique Meyer

Member of the Executive Committee, Vice President - Chemicals

Olivier Vallet

2013 Member of the Executive Committee, Vice President of Supply Chain

Marion Barbier

2011 Director

Jean-Jacques Bertrand

58 2013 Director

Didier Izabel

2014 Director

Claire Jouault-Massiot

Director

Celine Lamort

Director

Christian Louvet

2010 Director

Mark Fouquet

2014 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Marie-Claire Janailhac-Fritsch

Ms. Marie-Claire Janailhac-Fritsch has served as Chairman of the Board of Guerbet SA since September 30, 2013. Prior to this, she became Independent Director of the Company on May 27, 2011. She has professional experience of more than thirty years, including ten years in the pharmaceutical industry, from 1978 to 1987. Since 1987, Ms. Janailhac-Fritsch has worked in the cosmetics industry and has created a number of start-ups having developed new molecules in the cosmetics sectors, which she chaired before selling them on to a Canadian chemicals and pharmaceuticals group. Since 2003, she has been a consultant in the cosmetics field. She is a member of the French Directors Institute (IFA) and Chairman of the Amis du Theatre du Chatelet. Ms. Janailhac-Fritsch graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales, France in 1978.

Yves L'Epine

Dr. Yves L'Epine is Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director at Guerbet SA. He is a doctor of cardiology and a graduate of the INSEAD Business School. He started his career at Sandoz and went on to assume General Management responsibilities with Novartis, Takeda and Abbott, principally in France and then elsewhere in Europe.

Brigitte Gayet

Jean-Francois Le Martret

Bruno Bonnemain

Mr. Bruno Bonnemain serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Senior Vice President - Scientific Advisor and Chief Operating Officer at Guerbet SA. Previously, he was Member of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Supply Chain and Quality. He was Member of the Management Board and Director of Development and Regulatory Affairs of Guerbet Group from May 23, 2003 until May 15, 2009. He was appointed Director of Guerbet AS, Turkey, and A. Martins & Fernandes, Portugal.

Claire Corot

Pascal Mailliart

Pierre Desche

Marie-Claire Taine

Virginie Beck

Henri-Francois Gregy

Dominique Meyer

Olivier Vallet

Marion Barbier

Ms. Marion Barbier has served as a Director of Guerbet SA since July 27, 2011. A lawyer with a Master's degree in International Law from Universite Pantheon-Sorbonne, she has been a partner at the Bird & Bird law firm since January 2000 and is specialized in commercial litigation and national and international arbitration. She is a Member of the Paris bar.

Jean-Jacques Bertrand

Mr. Jean-Jacques Bertrand has served as Director of Guerbet SA since 2013. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the Board and Independent Director of the Company from November 23, 2011. Prior to this he held the functions of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Independent Director of the Company from May 28, 2011. On May 21, 2010, he became Chairman of the Board and Independent Director of the Company after having served as Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board from May 19, 2006. He served as Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board from November 15, 2002 until May 19, 2006. He is also Chairman of Neovacs, of Cytheris and of Pierre Fabre SA. Mr. Bertrand is also Director of the Foundation for Medical Research and Honorary Chairman of LEEM. He graduated from HEC.

Didier Izabel

Claire Jouault-Massiot

Celine Lamort

Christian Louvet

Mr. Christian Louvet has served as a Director of Guerbet SA since May 21, 2010. He was Member of the Supervisory Board from October 27, 2001. He was Director of the Company also from May 15, 1993 until October 27, 2001. He is an Optician Optometrist and Audiologist. He joined Essilor in 1972, where he held diverse posts until 2002.

Mark Fouquet

Mr. Mark Fouquet has been appointed as Independent Director of Guerbet SA with effect from May 23, 2014. He has spent his professional career in the financial sector, in France and internationally. He has been Company Secretary of MGF Easybike, a company for which he has been assisting with and setting up industrial and financial partnerships, since 2011.

