Gruh Finance Ltd (GRUH.NS)

GRUH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

499.00INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.45 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs504.45
Open
Rs505.00
Day's High
Rs505.65
Day's Low
Rs497.00
Volume
210,093
Avg. Vol
232,916
52-wk High
Rs553.00
52-wk Low
Rs268.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Keki Mistry

62 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Sudhin Choksey

57 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Hitesh Agrawal

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Marcus Lobo

Company Secretary, Compliance Officer

Kamlesh Shah

2017 Executive Director

Umesh Agrawal

2013 Member - Management Team

Dharmesh Bhavsar

2013 Member - Management Team

Amit Chokshi

2011 Member - Management Team

Manish Gandhi

2011 Member - Management Team

Jayesh Gangwani

2011 Member - Management Team

Suresh Iyer

2011 Member - Management Team

Dushyant Joshi

2013 Member - Management Team

Ajay Kumar

2011 Member - Management Team

Venu Menon

2011 Member - Management Team

Narendra Rao

Member - Management Team

Harish Sharma

2011 Member - Management Team

Rupali Shelar

2013 Member - Management Team

Renu Karnad

64 2000 Non-Executive Director

Biswamohan Mahapatra

2015 Independent Director

Pankaj Patel

64 2017 Independent Director

Prafull Anubhai

77 1987 Independent Non-Executive Director

K. Krishnamurthy

54 2004 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sudhir Mankad

68 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Keki Mistry

Mr. Keki M. Mistry is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Gruh Finance Ltd . He is the Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC). He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Mr. Mistry serves as a director on the board of several companies including HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. Ltd., HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., Greatship (India) Ltd., The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., NextGen Publishing Ltd., Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd., Shrenuj & Company Ltd., Torrent Power Ltd., Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd., etc.

Sudhin Choksey

Shri. Sudhin Choksey is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Gruh Finance Ltd. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He was appointed as the CEO of the Company in 1998 and the Managing Director in 2000. He has been on the Board of Gruh since May 1996. He has the working experience of handling functional areas of finance, commercial and general management both in India and abroad. He is a director on the board of Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. and Hunnar Shaala Foundation for Building Technology and Innovations.

Hitesh Agrawal

Marcus Lobo

Kamlesh Shah

Shri. Kamlesh Shah has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company effective April 1, 2017. He was the Executive Director of Gruh Finance Ltd., since April 16, 2010. He is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has been employed with GRUH since 1990. He has the working experience of handling functional areas of operations, finance, human resources and administration.

Umesh Agrawal

Dharmesh Bhavsar

Amit Chokshi

Manish Gandhi

Jayesh Gangwani

Suresh Iyer

Dushyant Joshi

Ajay Kumar

Venu Menon

Narendra Rao

Harish Sharma

Rupali Shelar

Renu Karnad

Ms. Renu Sud Karnad is Non-Executive Director of Gruh Finance Ltd. She is the Managing Director of HDFC is a graduate in law from the University of Mumbai and holds a Master’s degree in economics from the University of Delhi. She is a Parvin Fellow – Woodrow Wilson School of International Affairs, Princeton University, U.S.A. She has been employed with HDFC since 1978. She is responsible for the lending operations of HDFC. She is the Chairperson of HDFC Property Ventures Ltd. She is also a director in companies like Credit Information Bureau (India) Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Limited, Bosch Ltd., Akzo Nobel India Ltd., etc.

Biswamohan Mahapatra

Pankaj Patel

Shri. Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is a Chairman and Managing Director of Zydus Cadila.

Prafull Anubhai

Shri. Prafull Anubhai is Independent Non-Executive Director of Gruh Finance Limited since 1987. He is a Corporate Advisor. He is associated with educational and research institutions like Indian Institute of Management (IIMA), Ahmedabad Education Society (AES), Ahmedabad University, CSTEP (Centre for Science Technology and Policy), ATIRA etc. He is the Chairman of the Board of Management of the Ahmedabad University. He is the member of the Governing Board of Ahmedabad Education Society. He is also the Hon. Director of Saptak Archives, an institution dedicated to the preservation and dissemination of Indian Classical Music. He has done his B.Sc.(Econ.) from the London School of Economics and attended PMD at Harvard Business School. He has 30 years of experience as a Chief Executive of Textile Manufacturing Operations and presently he is a Director in companies like Unichem Laboratories Ltd., Vardhman Textiles Ltd., Vardhman Special Steels Ltd., Birla Sun Life Trustee Co. Pvt. Ltd, Torrent Cables Ltd, EMSAF (Emerging Market South Asia Fund) – Mauritius etc. He has been on the board of GRUH since 1987.

K. Krishnamurthy

Mr. K. G. Krishnamurthy is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gruh Finance Limited since 2004. He is the Managing Director & CEO of HDFC Property Ventures Limited (HPVL). Prior to that, he was employed with HDFC as Senior General Manager – Technical Services. He played a role in HPVL’s closure of India’s first real estate venture fund scheme, HDFC India Real Estate Fund with a corpus of 1.20 billion dollars. He is a graduate from IIT Kharagpur with a management degree from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management, Mumbai. He has offered his services to the Asian Development Bank - to develop a housing package for Project Affected Persons under Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Project, and to the US AID to build-up a mortgage market in Sri Lanka. Besides his responsibilities within the HDFC group, he is on the board of several companies including HDFC Venture Capital Limited, Indian Association for Savings and Credit, Vascon Engineers Limited, New Consolidated Construction Co. Ltd., etc. He has been appointed on the board of GRUH since 2004.

Sudhir Mankad

Shri. Sudhir. G. Mankad, IAS (retd), is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gruh Finance Limited since January 2010. He holds Masters in History from University of Delhi. He has served in various capacities both in Government of India and the State of Gujarat. His last assignment was as Chief Secretary, Govt. of Gujarat. He has served as a Director/Chairman on Board of several cement, power, fertilizer, and finance companies. He is chairman of Gujarat Institute of Desert Ecology (GUIDE) and is associated with several educational institutions and NGOs. He is the Chairman of Bhavnagar Energy Co. Ltd., Gujarat International Finance Tec- City Co. Ltd., and Director in IL&FS Education & Technology Services Ltd., Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd. and Shri Dinesh Mills Ltd.

