Greaves Cotton Ltd (GRVL.NS)
GRVL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
129.30INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.80 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs130.10
Open
Rs130.80
Day's High
Rs130.80
Day's Low
Rs129.00
Volume
323,468
Avg. Vol
212,473
52-wk High
Rs178.55
52-wk Low
Rs115.35
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Karan Thapar
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Nagesh Basavanhalli
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
Narayan Barasia
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
Amit Vyas
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Sunil Pahilajani
|51
|2016
|Executive Director
Vijay Rai
|71
|2017
|Additional Non-Executive Non Independent Director
Navneet Singh
|2015
|Independent Director
Arvind Singhal
|2015
|Independent Director
Sree Patel
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Vikram Tandon
|66
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Bhavesh Shah
|Associate General Manager- Legal & Secretarial
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Karan Thapar
|Shri. Karan Thapar is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Greaves Cotton Limited. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant who has held eminent leadership positions in his illustrious career spanning over 30 years. With extensive knowledge and expertise in managing public and private enterprises across diversified industries, he brings to the Company his vision, innovative thinking and ability to steer the enterprise to higher growth.
Nagesh Basavanhalli
Narayan Barasia
Amit Vyas
Sunil Pahilajani
|Mr. Sunil Pahilajani is Executive Director of Greaves Cotton Limited. He is a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from the reputed Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. During his 27-year career, he built formidable competencies across multiple disciplines and served in top management positions in engineering, manufacturing and technology businesses. His career included leadership stints in blue chip organisations. He possesses extensive experience across myriad functions such as sales, marketing, business development, techno-commercial evaluation and production. He brings to Greaves Cotton strategic leadership that enables him to deliver robust growth through organic and inorganic routes.
Vijay Rai
|Mr. Vijay Rai serves as Additional Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Independent Director of Greaves Cotton Limited. He is a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from the renowned Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. With an illustrious career spanning over 44 years, he has specialised in manufacturing and agro inputs marketing. His vast experience and knowledge about the business and industry provides valuable guidance to Greaves Cotton.
Navneet Singh
|Mr. Navneet Singh is Independent Director of the Greaves Cotton Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant (FCA - England and Wales and ACA - India), with over 39 years of experience in banking and regulatory compliances. He has held leadership positions in reputed international banks. Mr. Singh, as an Independent Director on the Board, would bring to Greaves Cotton his rich experience in regulatory compliances and operational risk management.
Arvind Singhal
|Mr. Arvind Kumar Singhal is Independent Director of the Greaves Cotton Limited. He is a Bachelor of Engineering (Electronics & Communication) from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (erstwhile University of Roorkee) and Master in Business Administration, specialising in Finance and Marketing from UCLA (USA). He has over 36 years of experience, including 13 years in employment, and the rest in consultancy. As an Independent Director on the Board, Mr. Singhal would bring to Greaves Cotton his in-depth knowledge in retail and marketing strategy and expertise in strategic business planning.
Sree Patel
Vikram Tandon
|Mr. Vikram Tandon is Non-Executive Independent Director of Greaves Cotton Limited. Mr. Vikram Tandon is a Bachelor of Technology with Honours from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. In his distinguished career spanning 37 years with illustrious multinationals, he gained rich exposure and valuable insight into several functions ranging from manufacturing, corporate development to corporate strategy in the Indian and international arena. He brings to Greaves Cotton his extensive experiences and knowledge of various businesses.
Bhavesh Shah
