Garware Wall Ropes Ltd (GRWL.NS)

Summary
Biographies
Diya Ibanez
|Ms. Diya Garware Ibanez serves as Non-Executive Director of Garware Wall Ropes Limited.
S. Kulkarni
|Mr. S. P. Kulkarni is Independent Non-Executive Director of Garware Wall Ropes Limited. He holds Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Pune University and Master degree on Management Studies from Bombay University in first class with distinction. Mr. Kulkarni joined Garware Nylon Limited as a Management Trainee in the year 1973 and rose to the position of Executive Director. Later, Mr. Kulkarni also worked as a Head of Exports and Projects Group of Garware Wall Ropes Ltd. Since September 2001, Mr. Kulkarni has been the Whole-time Director of Garware Elastomerics Limited. He is also a Director of Gartex Industries Limited and Deshmukh & Co. (Publishers) Private Limited. During his professional career of over 34 years, Mr. Kulkarni has been involved in various functional areas such as general management, accounts and finance, marketing, exports, diversification and expanion projects, manufacturing, engineering, commercial etc.
R. Telang
|Mr. R. M. Telang is Independent Non-Executive Director of Garware Wall Ropes Limited. He is a B. Tech. (Chemical Engineer). Mr. Telang has been closely associated with the Company since beginning and had served the Company as Technical Director from 1977 to 1989 and thereafter, as a Wholetime Technical Director till he retired in April2000. Mr. R.M.Telang was associated in setting up manufacturing units for Garware Marine Industries Limited and Cordage and Fish Net Divisions of Garware-WalI Ropes Limited and also in setting up manufacturing unit of Garware Elastomerics Limited, Bestretch Elastomers International Limited.
As Of 31 Mar 2010
