Golden Star Resources Ltd (GSC.TO)

Timothy Baker Mr. Timothy C. Baker serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Golden Star Resources Ltd. Mr. Baker was appointed Executive Chairman of the Corporation effective January 1, 2013. Mr. Baker’s title was amended to non-Executive Chairman on November 1, 2013. Mr. Baker served as the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Kinross Gold Corporation from June 2006 to November 2010. Mr. Baker, who earned his BSc in Geology from Edinburgh University in 1974, has substantial experience in operating mines and projects, including projects in Chile, the United States, Africa and the Dominican Republic. Prior to working with Kinross Gold Corporation, Mr. Baker served as an Executive General Manager of Placer Dome Chile, where he was responsible for the Placer Dome operations, including at the Zaldivar mine and Kinross-Placer joint venture at La Coipa as well as the Pueblo Viejo project in the Dominican Republic. Mr. Baker was an independent director of Eldorado Gold Corporation from May 2011 until December 2012; Pacific Rim Mining Corp. from March 2012 until November 2013, and Augusta Resources Corporation from September 2008 until September 2014. Mr. Baker has also been a Director of Antofagasta PLC since March 2011, Sherritt International since May 2014 and Rye Patch Gold Corp. since December 2016. Mr. Baker’s extensive and ongoing experience as a director of a wide spectrum of companies, including as an executive of various mining companies, along with his ICD.D certification obtained from the Institute of Corporate Directors, make him a vital part of the Board.

Samuel Coetzer Mr. Samuel T. Coetzer serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Golden Star Resources Ltd., since January 1, 2013. Prior to this appointment, he served the Corporation as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from March 2011 to December 2012. Mr. Coetzer is a mining engineer graduate from the University of Pretoria, a member of the World Gold Council and has over 25 years of international mining experience, having held increasing levels of responsibility in various mining companies including Xstrata Nickel, Xstrata Coal South Africa, and Placer Dome Inc. Mr. Coetzer consulted to Kinross from February 2009 and was appointed in May 2009 as Senior Vice President, South American Operations for Kinross, serving in this role until September 2010. In this role, Mr. Coetzer was responsible for overseeing the Kinross assets in Brazil, Chile and Ecuador. From June 2007 to October 2008, Mr. Coetzer was the Chief Operating Officer of Xstrata Nickel, and from March 2006 to June 2007, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Xstrata Coal South Africa. Mr. Coetzer also has significant experience in Africa, having been with Placer Dome Inc.’s South African and Tanzanian operations, where he was Managing Director - South Africa and the Executive General Manager – Tanzania, from 2003 to February 2006. Mr. Coetzer’s experience and expertise in managing mining operations of various mining companies positions him well to serve as the Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board. As Chief Executive Officer and formerly Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation, Mr. Coetzer has demonstrated strong leadership skills and extensive knowledge of operational issues facing the Corporation.

Andre van Niekerk Mr. Andre van Niekerk serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Golden Star Resources Ltd. Mr. van Niekerk joined Golden Star in 2006. André spent close to five years in Ghana as the head of finance and business operations, after which he was transferred to the corporate office to take the role of Vice-President, Controller. In April, 2014, André was appointed to the role of Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Whilst based in Ghana, André was Vice Chairman of the Ghanaian Chamber of Mines Energy Committee and a member of the Chamber of Mines Finance Committee. Prior to joining Golden Star, André spent six years with KPMG serving clients in the mining and oil and gas industries.

Daniel Owiredu Mr. Daniel Owiredu serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Director of Golden Star Resources Ltd. Mr. Owiredu joined Golden Star in September 2006 as Vice President, Operations and was appointed Executive Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer in January 2013. He was subsequently appointed to the Board in November 2014. Mr. Owiredu has over 30 years of experience in the mining sector in Ghana and West Africa, and holds a BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology, Kumasi and an MBA degree from Strathclyde Business School in Scotland, UK. Prior to joining Golden Star, Mr. Owiredu was Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Africa for AngloGold Ashanti where he successfully managed the construction and operation of the Bibiani mine as well as the operation of the Siguiri, Obuasi and Freda Rebecca mines. Mr. Owiredu has made a significant contribution to mining in Ghana as the country’s former President of the Chamber of Mines and more recently in his appointment as Chairman of the board of directors of the Ghana Commercial Bank.

Bruce Higson-Smith Mr. Bruce Higson-Smith serves as Senior Vice President - Corporate Strategy of Golden Star Resources Ltd. Mr. Higson-Smith has served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy since January 2013. Prior to that, he served the Company as Senior Vice President Finance and Corporate Development from January 2012 to January 2013 and Vice President, Corporate Development from September 2003 to January 2012. Mr. Higson-Smith is a qualified mining engineer with over 25 years of experience in the mining business. Following several years in underground mining operations in Africa and after earning an MBA in finance, Mr. Higson-Smith spent 10 years reviewing projects, conducting due diligence, negotiating and structuring mining transactions around the world, initially with the Castle Group, a mining investment management company, and then with Resource Capital Funds. Since joining the Company in 2003, he has been responsible for evaluating and executing M&A opportunities for the Company and also spent a year in Ghana as General Manager of Bogoso.

Martin Raffield Dr. Martin Raffield serves as Senior Vice-President - Project Development and Technical Services of Golden Star Resources Ltd. Dr. Raffield was appointed Senior Vice President, Project Development and Technical Services in August 2011. Prior to this, he worked from June 2007 as Principal Consultant and Practice Leader for SRK Consulting (US) Ltd. in Denver. Dr. Raffield started his career in 1992 in South Africa working in geotechnical engineering at a number of deep level gold mines for Johannesburg Consolidated Investments. In 2000, he relocated to Canada with Placer Dome and held the positions of Chief Engineer and Mine Superintendent at their Campbell Mine. Dr. Raffield moved to Breakwater Resources in 2006 and held the position of Manager of Mining until moving to SRK in 2007. Dr. Raffield has a Ph.D. in geotechnical engineering from the University of Wales and is a Professional Engineer registered in Ontario, Canada.

Karen Walsh Ms. Karen Walsh serves as Vice President - People and Organizational Development of Golden Star Resources Ltd. Ms. Walsh has served as Vice President People and Organizational Development since July 2012. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Walsh did consulting work for six years in the mining industry from September 2007 to July 2012. Prior to that, Ms. Walsh was Vice President, Human Resources for Placer Dome Inc. from 2005 to August 2006. Ms. Walsh has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry with a broad range of human resources expertise including recruiting, succession planning, cultural change initiatives, HR process optimization, project development feasibility studies, global leadership development and performance management.

S. Mitchel Wasel Mr. S. Mitchel Wasel serves as Vice President - Exploration of Golden Star Resources Ltd., since September 2007. Prior to that he served the Company as Regional Exploration Manager for West Africa from March 2004. Mr. Wasel served as the Company’s Exploration Manager - Ghana from 2000 to March 2004. Mr. Wasel has acted in various other roles with the Company since 1993 when he commenced his service with the Company as an exploration geologist, where he worked in the Company’s regional exploration program in Suriname and later with the Gross Rosebel project, ultimately as Project Manager. Prior to joining the Company, he worked with several companies in northern Canada in both exploration and mine geology.

Katharine Sutton Ms. Katharine Sutton serves as Director - Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs of the Company effective July 2016. Previously, she was Head of Investor Relations at Amara Mining plc, the West African gold explorer/developer, and Centamin plc, the Egyptian-focused FTSE 250 gold producer. Prior to that, she held the role of Account Manager at Buchanan Communications, where she advised a number of FTSE 250 and AIM 100 mining companies, and she began her career as a broadcast journalist at the BBC.

Gilmour Clausen Mr. Gilmour Clausen is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Clausen is President, CEO and Director of Brio Gold Inc. and has been with Brio Gold since its inception in December 2014. He is a mining executive with more than 30 years’ experience in the areas of management, finance, development and operations in the precious and base metals industry. He has led major mining operations and managed large engineering and construction projects. Mr. Clausen was the President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Augusta Resource Corporation from March 28, 2005 until Augusta was taken over by HudBay Minerals in July 2014. Mr. Clausen was the Executive Vice President, Mining at Washington Group International, Inc. from 2001 to 2005 and served as the Vice President of Operations at Stillwater Mining Company from 1995 to 1999. Mr. Clausen is a Professional Engineer with Bachelors and Masters degrees in Mining Engineering from Queen’s University. He is a graduate of Queen’s University’s executive business program. Mr. Clausen is also currently a director of Plata Latina Minerals Corporation and Brio Gold Inc.

Anu Dhir Ms. Anu Dhir, J.D., serves as Independent Director of Golden Star Resources Ltd. Ms. Dhir is a Co-Founder and Executive of ZinQ Mining (“ZinQ”), a private base metals and precious metals royalty company that focuses on the Latin America region. The capabilities of ZinQ include technical, project development teams and additional major financing access through debt and equity markets. Ms. Dhir is also the Managing Director of Miniqs Limited (“Miniqs”), a private group primarily interested in developing resource projects. Prior to ZinQ and Miniqs, Ms. Dhir was Vice President, Corporate Development and Company Secretary at Katanga Mining Limited, a publicly listed African focused mining company. Her portfolio of responsibilities at Katanga covered corporate development, legal advisory, investor relations, governance, and communications. Ms. Dhir has a unique combination of business, operations and legal experience in the mining, oil and gas and technology sectors on several continents and a history of successfully developing and negotiating business development deals including joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and key partnerships. Ms. Dhir has also helped finance and lead private companies to the public markets and has helped companies heighten their profile and increase overall shareholder value. Ms. Dhir was the Lead Non-Executive Director of Frontier Rare Earths from July 2008 until January 2016 and served as its Chair of the Audit Committee. She was a Non-Executive Director of Energulf Resources from August 2013 until September 2015. Ms. Dhir was the Lead Non-Executive Director of Atlatsa Resources Corporation from July 2008 until December 2014 and served as the Chair of the Remuneration Committee, Chair of the Investment Committee, Member Audit & Risk Committee, and Member of the Health, Safety and Sustainability Committee.

Robert Doyle Mr. Robert E. Doyle serves as Independent Director of Golden Star Resources Ltd., since February 02, 2010. From January 2008 to October 2009, Mr. Doyle was Chief Executive Officer of Medoro Resources Ltd. (pursuant to a merger in June 2011, Medoro is now known as Gran Colombia Gold Corp.), a Canadian gold exploration and development company with activities in Africa and South America. Mr. Doyle was with Pacific Stratus Energy as Executive Vice President from 2005 through 2006, Chief Financial Officer from October 2006 to May 2007 and Vice President from March 2006 to May 2007. He also was Chief Financial Officer of Coalcorp Mining Inc. from November 2005 to May 2007 and Chief Financial Officer of Bolivar Gold Corp. from January 2003 to February 2006. Mr. Doyle served as a director of Gran Columbia Gold Corp. from April 2008 to July 2013, and as a director of NXA Inc. from June 2009 to February 2014. Mr. Doyle sits on the boards of Detour Gold Corp. and Mandalay Resource Corp. Mr. Doyle, a chartered accountant and a chartered director, has over 30 years’ experience in all facets of international resource exploration, development and production. Mr. Doyle has a BA Honours from the Ivey Business School, University of Western Ontario. Mr. Doyle brings a broad skillset to the Board, including a thorough understanding of operations, accounting and financial strategy of international mining companies.