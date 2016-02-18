Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC.NS)
GSFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
145.40INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.85 (+2.00%)
Prev Close
Rs142.55
Open
Rs143.75
Day's High
Rs148.80
Day's Low
Rs143.10
Volume
8,403,835
Avg. Vol
2,345,137
52-wk High
Rs150.90
52-wk Low
Rs76.75
Summary
J. Singh
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
V. Nanavaty
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance
F. Dayamakumar
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Marketing - IP
D. Dave
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Sikka Unit
Neelam Mishra
|2015
|Senior Vice President
Y. Singh
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Operation, Design, Maint, S&FS, ADC&FU
S. Yadav
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Agri Business
Vishvesh Vachhrajani
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
A. Tiwari
|2016
|Managing Director, Director - Nominee of Government of Gujarat
Sujit Gulati
|2016
|Director
Anil Mukim
|2016
|Director
Geeta Goradia
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
Divyabhash Anjaria
|69
|2006
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Vasant Gandhi
|61
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Vijai Kapoor
|77
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Ajay Shah
|49
|2006
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
J. Singh
V. Nanavaty
|Shri. V. D. Nanavaty is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance of the Company. He was General Manager - Finance of the Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited.
F. Dayamakumar
D. Dave
Neelam Mishra
Y. Singh
S. Yadav
Vishvesh Vachhrajani
A. Tiwari
|Shri. A. M. Tiwari, IAS has been appointed as Managing Director, Director - Nominee of Government of Gujarat of the Company, with effect from February 18, 2016.
Sujit Gulati
Anil Mukim
Geeta Goradia
Divyabhash Anjaria
|Shri. Divyabhash Chandrakant Anjaria is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited. He holds B.Com., MBA (Finance) IIM, Ahmedabad. He has experience in the financial sector viz. Capital Markets, Banking in India and Overseas, Corporate Finance & Management and Commodity Markets. He is Director of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd.
Vasant Gandhi
|Professor Dr. Vasant P. Gandhi, Ph.D. is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited.
Vijai Kapoor
|Shri. Vijai Kapoor is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited. He holds M.A. (Mathematics). He served in Indian Administrative Service and has later served as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Served in Indian Administrative Service and has later served as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for 6½ years. He has had administrative experience in different walks of Administration and Corporate Affairs.
Ajay Shah
|Shri. Ajay N. Shah, Ph.D., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited. Mr. Shah is Ph.D. in Economics from University of Southern California, Los Angeles; B.Tech in Aeronautical Engineering from I.I.T., Bombay. He has the consultancy experience of varied nature in the field of Finance and won many prestigious awards relating to Risk Management, Certified Financial Planning etc. during his career. He has the directorship in Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, National Securities Clearing Corporation, Clearing Corporation of India Ltd., and J S W Steel Limited.
