Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPT.NS)

GSPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

212.00INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.45 (+1.65%)
Prev Close
Rs208.55
Open
Rs209.50
Day's High
Rs214.90
Day's Low
Rs207.00
Volume
929,080
Avg. Vol
796,162
52-wk High
Rs214.90
52-wk Low
Rs127.05

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Man Srivastava

62 2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board - Nominee of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited

Reena Desai

2008 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

T. Natarajan

45 2016 Joint Managing Director

J. Singh

2016 Managing Director

Manish Seth

2012 General Manager - Finance

Ravindra Agrawal

2012 Member - Key Managerial Personnel

N. Bose Babu

2012 Member - Key Managerial Personnel

Vinay Kumar

2012 Member - Key Managerial Personnel

Subhasish Majumdar

2012 Member - Key Managerial Personnel

Sanjay Sengupta

2012 Member - Key Managerial Personnel

Rajesh Suhane

2012 Member - Key Managerial Personnel

Pramod Yenge

2012 Member - Key Managerial Personnel

Sujit Gulati

2016 Director

Anil Mukim

2016 Director

Shridevi Shukla

2015 Director

D. Pandian

60 2009 Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Sudhir Jain

2015 Additional Independent Director

Bhadresh Mehta

55 2015 Additional Independent Director

Bimal Patel

2016 Additional Independent Director

Yogesh Singh

2013 Independent Director

Yogesh Sinha

2013 Independent Director

R. Vaidyanathan

2010 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Man Srivastava

Shri. Man Mohan Srivastava is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board - Nominee of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited of Gujarat State Petronet Limited. He holds degree of Bachelor of Science, Post Graduate in Physics and M.B.A. Marketing. He is a senior IAS officer having wide administrative and corporate experience. He has held important positions in various Government Departments including Member (Finance) GEB, Managing Director of Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation, Secretary in Finance Department and Commissioner of Commercial Tax Department. At present he is working as Principal Secretary of Energy & Petrochemicals Department, Government of Gujarat. His other directorships includes Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited, Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited, GSPC Pipavav Power Company Limited, Gujarat Industries Power Co. Limited, Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited, Gujarat State Energy Generation Limited, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Limited, Torrent Power Limited, Gujarat Power Company Limited, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Co. Limited, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited and GSPC Gas Company Limited.

Reena Desai

T. Natarajan

J. Singh

Manish Seth

Mr. Manish Seth is General Manager - Finance of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

Ravindra Agrawal

Mr. Ravindra Agrawal is the Member - Key Managerial Personnel of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

N. Bose Babu

Mr. N. Bose Babu is the Member - Key Managerial Personnel of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

Vinay Kumar

Mr. Vinay Kumar is the Member - Key Managerial Personnel of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

Subhasish Majumdar

Mr. Subhasish Majumdar is the Member - Key Managerial Personnel of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

Sanjay Sengupta

Mr. Sanjay Sengupta is the Member - Key Managerial Personnel of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

Rajesh Suhane

Mr. Rajesh Suhane is the Member - Key Managerial Personnel of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.

Pramod Yenge

Mr. Pramod Yenge is the Member - Key Managerial Personnel ofGujarat State Petronet Ltd.

Sujit Gulati

Anil Mukim

Shridevi Shukla

D. Pandian

Shri. D. J. Pandian IAS, is Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. Shri D J Pandian, IAS holds degree in Master of Business Administration from Madras University. He is a senior IAS officer having administrative and corporate experience spanning more than 30 years. Shri D J Pandian, IAS has worked on deputation with the World Bank in Washington, D.C. He was Director, External Commercial Borrowing, Ministry of Finance, Government of India from 1995 to 1997. In addition, Shri D J Pandian, IAS has also held various appointments in the Government of Gujarat. He previously headed Gujarat Lease Finance Limited from 1993 until 1994. Shri D J Pandian, IAS was Managing Director of GSPCL as well as GSPL from 2004 to 2009. Presently he is Principal Secretary, Energy & Petrochemicals Department, Government of Gujarat.

Sudhir Jain

Bhadresh Mehta

Bimal Patel

Yogesh Singh

Prof. Yogesh Singh is Independent Director of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. Prof. Yogesh Singh holds M. Tech. and Ph. D (Computer Engineering) degrees from National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, Haryana. Presently, he is the Vice Chancellor, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara. Prof. Singh has a sustained track record of quality teaching, innovation and excellent research contributions in the field of Software Engineering. He has to his credit 285 publications in reputed National/International Journals and Conferences with ‘h’ index of 19 as reported by Google Scholar and produced 20 Ph. D scholars. He is an author of a book on ‘Software Testing’ which is published by Cambridge University Press, England. He is the Chairman of the Central Regional Committee, All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Bhopal, covering areas like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

Yogesh Sinha

Shri. Yogesh B Sinha is Independent Director of the company. Shri Yogesh B. Sinha holds M.Sc (Geology) degree from Lucknow University. He has over 40 years of experience in oil and gas exploration and development and LNG business. Shri Yogesh B. Sinha was also Director (Exploration) of ONGC. He has also worked as Board member of Petronet LNG Limited and ONGC Videsh Limited from the year 2000 to 2005. Currently, he is an independent exploration and production consultant. He is also a member of the Board of Energy Institute, India and Energy Think Tank, India. He is also Independent Director on the Board of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited.

R. Vaidyanathan

Shri. Dr. R. Vaidyanathan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. Shri R Vaidyanathan is a Science Graduate from the Loyola College, Madras and has done Masters from the Indian Statistical Institute, Calcutta and has also obtained Fellow in Management (Doctorate) from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He is Professor of Finance and Control at the IIM, Bangalore and UTI Chair Professor in the area of Capital Markets. He was also a visiting Fulbright Fellow at the Georgia State University at Atlanta and International Insurance Foundation at Washington D. C. during 2003 and studied the Pension Systems in the USA. He has been appointed as a Trustee for the New Pension System by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India. He is known for his commendable contributions in the areas of Corporate Finance, Risk Management, Pensions, etc.

