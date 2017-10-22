Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS (GSRAY.IS)
GSRAY.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
8.37TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.43TL (-4.89%)
Prev Close
8.80TL
Open
8.68TL
Day's High
8.68TL
Day's Low
8.36TL
Volume
9,861,824
Avg. Vol
5,999,358
52-wk High
10.65TL
52-wk Low
5.30TL
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dursun Ozbek
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Fatih Isbecer
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Sedef Hacisalihoglu
|2015
|Financial Affairs and Purchasing Director
|
Arzu Ugur
|Director of Human Resources and Administrative Affairs
|
Fatih Ozcan
|Information Technologies Director
|
Orkun Darnel
|Director of Marketing
|
Iskender Baydar
|Director of Media and Communications
|
Mustafa Denizli
|2015
|Football Manager
|
Murat Ersoy
|Stadium Manager
|
Mustafa Turgun
|Director of Stadium and Facilities Operations
|
Huseyin Akuzum
|2015
|Member of the Board
|
Ahmet Sezgin
|2015
|Member of the Board
|
Cuneyt Tariman
|Member of the Board
|
Ismail Kulacaoglu
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Niyazi Yelekencioglu
|Independent Member of the Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Dursun Ozbek
|
Fatih Isbecer
|Mr. Fatih Isbecer is Vice Chairman of the Board of Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Monitise Yazilim AS. Mr. Isbecer is Member of the Early Identification of Risk Committee of the Company.
|
Sedef Hacisalihoglu
|
Arzu Ugur
|
Fatih Ozcan
|
Orkun Darnel
|
Iskender Baydar
|
Mustafa Denizli
|
Murat Ersoy
|
Mustafa Turgun
|
Huseyin Akuzum
|
Ahmet Sezgin
|
Cuneyt Tariman
|
Ismail Kulacaoglu
|Mr. Ismail Sait Kulacaoglu is Independent Member of the Board at Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS. On April 9, 2015, he was appointed Member of the Company's Corporate Governance Committee.
|
Niyazi Yelekencioglu
|Mr. Niyazi Yelekencioglu is Independent Member of the Board at Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS. On April 9, 2015, he was appointed Chairman of the Company's Corporate Governance Committee, as well as Member of the Company's Risk Committee.
As Of
