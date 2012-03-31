GTL Infrastructure Ltd (GTLI.NS)

Name Description

Manoj Tirodkar Mr. Manoj Gajanan Tirodkar is Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of GTL Infrastructure Limited since August 8, 2005. He is recognised for his efforts towards creating an efficient and environment friendly telecom industry. He has been championing the cause of shared telecom infrastructure model and green telecom. Under his leadership, Global Group of Companies have partnered with leaders in technologies like Qualcomm, Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent, Nokia Siemens Networks, Huawei, ZTE etc to offer Network services across the world. A firm believer in corporate social responsibility, Mr. Manoj Tirodkar supports a number of causes through GTL Foundation. He takes keen interest in educating the under privileged children in rural India, improving their health and helping the cause of visually challenged. Mr. Tirodkar is the winner of CII Young Entrepreneurs Trophy 2001. He also has the honour of becoming the first Indian to win the World Young Business Achiever Award. He also received the Telecom Man of the Year Award in 1996.

Nagarajan Balasubramanian Shri. Nagarajan Balasubramanian is Non-Executive Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of GTL Infrastructure Ltd. Currently, he is the Vice-Chairman of the Company. He is a post graduate in science and a post graduate in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He worked at Bank of Baroda for over three decades including an overseas tenure of five years. He was General Manager of Bank of Baroda before joining Small Industries Development Bank of India as Deputy Managing Director and was subsequently promoted as its Chairman and Managing Director. He was also associated with planning commission in preparing five years plan documents, focused on SME Financing as Chairman of the sub-committee. He was instrumental in starting rating agency for SME. Mr. Balasubramanian has also served on the board of IFCI as its Chairman for a short stint. He holds directorship in JP Morgan Mutual Fund India Private Limited, Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited, Global Rural Netco Limited, Bharat Wire Ropes Limited, Bees’ Capital Advisory Private Limited, Mukambika Estate Private Limited, RE Techno Financial Services India Pvt Ltd and Chaz Insurance Brokers Private Limited.

Milind Naik Mr. Milind Naik is Whole-Time Director, Co-Chief Operating Officer of GTL Infrastructure Ltd. He has been appointed as Co-Chief Operating Officer of the company effective December 29, 2011. Mr. Milind Naik is having over 26 years experience in the field of accounts, banking & finance, treasury operations, foreign exchange, telecom turnkey project implementation, manufacturing of steel structures for telecom, transmission, wind energy and infrastructure industries, R & D and manufacturing of energy management solutions (EMS) for telecom operator’s, EPC in EMS & renewable energy, procurement & logistics, taxation and administration. In the past he has worked with Syndicate Bank, Bank of India and Saraswat Co-op Bank Ltd before joining Global Group in 1984. Before joining the Company, he worked as a Managing Director of Global Towers Ltd., a Global Group Company. He has enormous experience within the country as well as abroad.

Charudatta Naik Mr. Charudatta Kashinath Naik is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of GTL Infrastructure Ltd. Mr. Charudatta Naik has an experience of over 23 years in the telecom industry spanning across segments such as technical support, sales & marketing and business operations. He is also a whole-time director of GTL Limited. He is also on the advisory board of GTL Foundation, the charitable arm of the Global Group. As a Whole-time Director of GTL Limited, he provides strategic guidance to GTL Limited to enhance the company’s growth potential, globally. Mr. Charudatta Naik has earlier worked with companies like Crompton Greaves and Unitel Communications. He is an engineering graduate in electronics & telecom. He holds directorship in GTL Limited and Global Rural Netco Limited. He is a member of Audit Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Vinod Agarwala Mr. Vinod B. Agarwala is Non-Executive Independent Director of GTL Infrastructure Ltd. Mr. Agarwala is Advocate & Solicitor, Mumbai. He is also Solicitor, Supreme Court of England & Wales and Advocate of Supreme Court of India. He practices in Mumbai for the last 35 years. Mr. Agarwala specializes in Corporate Laws, Securities Laws, Project Finance, Property Law, FDI and Commercial Laws. He is a Partner in Vigil Juris, Solicitors and Advocates, Mumbai. He holds Directorships in Suditul Trading and Investment Company Private Limited, Delta Galil Textiles (India) Private Limited, Yes Fagade Systems Private Limited, Datamagic Websolutions Private Limited, SBM Chemicals & Instruments Private Limited and Supreme Infrastructure India Limited. He is Member of Investor Grievances Committee and Remuneration Committee of Supreme Infrastructure India Limited. In GTL Infrastructure Limited, he is a Member of Audit Committee.

Anand Patkar Dr. Anand Patkar is Non-Executive Independent Director of GTL Infrastructure Ltd. Dr. Patkar has been a member of the Board since October 8, 2007. He is a rank holder in management studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies and has done Ph.D in (Management) (Finance) from the Mumbai University. He has handled variety of assignments across all areas of finance, corporate planning, strategic management, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and joint ventures, feasibility studies, budgetary control, human resource development, treasury and systems in diverse industries. His senior level assignments includes as Group Treasurer and Systems Head of Greaves Limited. He is a proprietor of Dr. A. Patkar Associates.He is also the author of the book “Master the Mind Monkey: Experience Your Excellence”.