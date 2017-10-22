Gubre Fabrikalari TAS (GUBRF.IS)
GUBRF.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.66TRY
22 Oct 2017
4.66TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.07TL (-1.48%)
-0.07TL (-1.48%)
Prev Close
4.73TL
4.73TL
Open
4.71TL
4.71TL
Day's High
4.72TL
4.72TL
Day's Low
4.66TL
4.66TL
Volume
1,897,252
1,897,252
Avg. Vol
6,171,029
6,171,029
52-wk High
5.55TL
5.55TL
52-wk Low
3.98TL
3.98TL
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Irfan Guvendi
|46
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Selahattin Aydogan
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Kazim Caliskan
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ferhat Senel
|54
|2011
|Vice General Manager - Financial and Administrative Affairs
|
Mahmut Karaman
|2015
|Vice General Manager - Facilities and Investments
|
Sukru Kutlu
|47
|2015
|General Manager, Member of the Board
|
Senol Duman
|2015
|Vice General Manager - Supply Chain Management
|
Tahir Okutan
|49
|2011
|Vice General Manager - Marketing and Sales
|
Veli Altunkas
|2015
|Member of the Board
|
Adem Danisik
|2015
|Member of the Board
|
Aydin Bedir
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Lokman Delibas
|Independent Member of the Board
|
Mustafa Yuksel
|Independent Member of the Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Irfan Guvendi
|
Selahattin Aydogan
|
Kazim Caliskan
|
Ferhat Senel
|Mr. Ferhat Senel has been performing as Vice General Manager of Financial and Administrative Affairs of Gubre Fabrikalari T.A.S. He graduated from the Administration Faculty of Istanbul Universitesi in 1984. He began his career in Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi, where he held various posts until 1998. Mr. Senel held various managerial posts in several companies between 1998 until 2004.
|
Mahmut Karaman
|
Sukru Kutlu
|
Senol Duman
|
Tahir Okutan
|Mr. Tahir Okutan has been performing as Vice General Manager of Marketing and Sales of Gubre Fabrikalari T.A.S. After graduating from the Agricultural Faculty of Ataturk Universitesi in 1988, he worked as an agricultural engineer in Tarim Kredi Kooperatifleri Kutahya Bolge Birligi Mudurlugu. While working in this company, he received another degree from the Economics Faculty of Anadolu Universitesi in 1998, and a Masters degree in Administration and Organization from the Social Sciences Institute of Dumlupinar Universitesi. He was promoted to Regional Manager in Tarim Kredi Kooperatifleri Kutahya Bolge Birligi Mudurlugu, where he later served as undersecretary in the General Directorate. Mr. Okutan was appointed as Sivas Regional Manager in 2004. He acted as Chairman, Board Member and Member of the Auditing Boards of Poyraz, Bigadic ve Baysan Yem Fabrikalari and Tes Tarim ve Hayvancilik. He also served as Chairman of Tarim Kredi Kooperatifleri Memurlari Emekli Sandigi. He currently serves as Member of the Auditing Committee in Negmar.
|
Veli Altunkas
|
Adem Danisik
|
Aydin Bedir
|
Lokman Delibas
|
Mustafa Yuksel
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Irfan Guvendi
|--
|
Selahattin Aydogan
|--
|
Kazim Caliskan
|--
|
Ferhat Senel
|--
|
Mahmut Karaman
|--
|
Sukru Kutlu
|--
|
Senol Duman
|--
|
Tahir Okutan
|--
|
Veli Altunkas
|--
|
Adem Danisik
|--
|
Aydin Bedir
|--
|
Lokman Delibas
|--
|
Mustafa Yuksel
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Irfan Guvendi
|0
|0
|
Selahattin Aydogan
|0
|0
|
Kazim Caliskan
|0
|0
|
Ferhat Senel
|0
|0
|
Mahmut Karaman
|0
|0
|
Sukru Kutlu
|0
|0
|
Senol Duman
|0
|0
|
Tahir Okutan
|0
|0
|
Veli Altunkas
|0
|0
|
Adem Danisik
|0
|0
|
Aydin Bedir
|0
|0
|
Lokman Delibas
|0
|0
|
Mustafa Yuksel
|0
|0