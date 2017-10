Gerry Weber International AG (GWIG.DE)

Name Description

Ernst Schroeder Dr. Ernst F. Schroeder serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gerry Weber International Aktiengesellschaft. He is Member of the Mediation Committee, the Human Resources Committee, the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company.

Ralf Weber Mr. Ralf Weber has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Gerry Weber International Aktiengesellschaft since December 2015. He is responsible for Distribution and Corporate Development. He is sole limited partner of DALOU Grundstuecks-Gmbh and Sole Managing Director of its general partner, DALOU Verwaltungs Gmbh, Halle/Westphalia.

Gerhard Weber Mr. Gerhard Weber has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Gerry Weber International Aktiengesellschaft since April 16, 2015. He is Member of the Mediation Committee, the Human Resources Committee, the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He was Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at Gerry Weber International AG. From September 21, 2010 until March 8, 2011 he was Member of the Supervisory Board at DSC Arminia Bielefeld GmbH & Co. KGaA. He is a Businessman.

David Frink Dr. David Frink has been Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board of Gerry Weber International Aktiengesellschaft since 2015. He was Member of the Management Board and Chief Technology Officer at the Company from May 1, 2009. He is responsible for Finance, Logistics, IT, Administration and Human Resources. He is Member of the Supervisory Board at DSC Arminia Bielefeld GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Alfred Bayard Mr. Alfred Thomas Bayard has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Gerry Weber International Aktiengesellschaft since April 16, 2015. He is President of the Supervisory Board of Mode Bayard Holding AG, SPN Invest AG, among others.

Olaf Dieckmann Mr. Olaf Dieckmann serves as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Gerry Weber International Aktiengesellschaft. He is Member of the Mediation Committee and the Human Resources Committee at the Company.

Ute Gerbaulet Ms. Ute Gerbaulet has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Gerry Weber International Aktiengesellschaft since April 16, 2015. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. She is Member of the Supervisory Board of NRW Bank, among others.

Udo Hardieck Mr. Udo Hardieck has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Gerry Weber International Aktiengesellschaft since April 16, 2015. He was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company from August 1, 2009 to April 15, 2015. Prior to this he held the position of Member of the Management Board at the Company until July 31, 2009. He is Member of the Nominating Committee and of the Audit Committee at the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, he has been Member of the Advisory Council of Nordfolie GmbH.

Klaus Lippert Mr. Klaus Lippert has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Gerry Weber International Aktiengesellschaft since June 2, 2010. He is Member of the Human Resources Committee and the Audit Committee at the Company.

Manfred Menningen Mr. Manfred Menningen has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Gerry Weber International Aktiengesellschaft since April 16, 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Secretary of the Board Chairman of IG Metall, Frankfurt.

Andreas Strunk Mr. Andreas Strunk has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Gerry Weber International Aktiengesellschaft since April 16, 2015. He is a technical employee at the Company.

Annette von der Recke Ms. Annette von der Recke has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Gerry Weber International Aktiengesellschaft since April 16, 2015. She is a commercial employee at the Company.

Charlotte Weber-Dresselhaus Ms. Charlotte Weber-Dresselhaus serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Gerry Weber International Aktiengesellschaft. She is a Banker.