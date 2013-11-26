Grand City Properties SA (GYC.DE)

Name Description

Christian Windfuhr Mr. Christian Windfuhr has been appointed as Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Grand City Properties SA as of November 26, 2013. Before joining the Grand City Group, Mr. Windfuhr served as CEO of Maritim Hotels, with 12.000 rooms in over 40 hotels, primarily in Germany. Served as CEO of Movenpick Hotels. He achieved the financial turnaround of Movenpick, drove international expansion, publicly listed the company, and worked out a strategic partnership with Kingdom Holding (HRH Prince Alwaleed) and JP Morgan. Served as Director of TUI, the European tour operator, heading up their hotel activities. He served in high positions in Holiday Inn International, Kempinski, and Southern Sun Hotels. He graduated at Cornell University.

Refael Zamir Mr. Refael Zamir serves as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board at Grand City Properties S.A. Previously he served as Member of the Management Board of Grand City Properties SA till 2013. Before joining the Grand City Group in 2012, Mr. Zamir served as Manager in Ernst & Young in the real-estate and financial institutions sectors. Mr. Zamir is a certified public accountant (CPA) and holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Finance and Business Administration.

Daniel Malkin Mr. Daniel Malkin serves as Member of the Management Board of Grand City Properties SA. He is Co-Founder of SIMRES Real Estate sarl, Private Equity for real estate transactions, advisory, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A). Mr. Malkin is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Falcon Fund Management, Luxembourg. Within Grand City Group, he was responsible for the real estate, M&A and financing. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Investment Manager / Fund Manager of fixed income investment funds at Excellence Investment Bank. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Business Administration.