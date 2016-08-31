GYM Group PLC (GYM.L)

Name Description

Penny Hughes Ms. Penny Hughes is Independent Non-executive Chairwoman of the company. She has served on the boards of directors of firms across consumer, media, technology and finance sectors. Since January 2010 she has been a non-executive director of The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC where she has been chairwoman of the remuneration committee and more recently the sustainable banking committee. Penny Hughes is also currently a non-executive director of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (until 31 December 2015) and SuperGroup PLC. Penny Hughes has experience as chairwoman of each board committee within former non-executive director roles which include The Body Shop PLC, Home Retail group PLC, Gap Inc., Vodafone PLC, Reuters PLC and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB. Penny Hughes has acted as adviser to Bridgepoint Capital, with representation on the Board of Molton Brown during its sale. Penny Hughes spent the majority of her executive career at Coca-Cola and was appointed President Coca-Cola Great Britain & Ireland in 1992. Having been President of the Advertising Association for 6 years, Penny Hughes received a CBE for services to the media in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in June 2011.

John Treharne Mr. John Treharne is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He founded The Gym Group in 2007 and has served as its chief executive officer since inception. John Treharne has over 20 years' experience with the health and fitness industry and has considerable experience in developing successful and profitable businesses in the private sector. John Treharne launched Dragons Health Clubs plc in 1991 with funding from 2nd Lazard Leisure Fund (latterly Baring Private Equity Partners) and Quester Capital Management Limited. Dragons Health Clubs grew to 22 Health Clubs and 9 Golf Clubs by 2002. Dragons Health Clubs successfully floated on AIM in 1997 and was sold to Crown Sports plc in 2000 and John Treharne served as a managing director of Crown Sports plc from 2000 to 2004. John Treharne is on the board of ukactive, a not-for-profit trade body of comprised of members and partners from across the UK active lifestyle sector. John Treharne was recognised as the "CEO of the Year (South East)" by the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association Management Team Awards in 2015.

Richard Darwin Mr. Richard Darwin is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Company Secretary of the company. Since May 2015. He joined The Gym Group as chief financial officer in May 2015. He possesses extensive experience working for leisure and FMCG companies in the UK and internationally. He has previously held the positions of chief financial officer of Essenden plc. (2009 to 2015) and chief financial officer of Paramount Restaurants (2003 to 2008). He led both companies through periods of significant strategic and operational change. After qualifying as a Chartered Accountant with Coopers & Lybrand, Richard Darwin worked with a number of high profile brands in strategic development roles, including The Rank Group plc, Hard Rock Café International and Diageo plc, where he completed a number of high value mergers and acquisitions.

Barney Harrison Mr. Barney Harrison has been appointed as Marketing Director of the Company, effective October 2016. He has been recruited from Sky where he held marketing roles at Sky Ireland and Skybet.

Nick Henwood Mr. Nick Henwood has been appointed as Operations Director of the Company, effective August 2016. He is a highly experienced operator who was previously at David Lloyd Leisure, Mothercare and Autoglass.

Jasper McIntosh Mr. Jasper McIntosh is Information Technology and Digital Director of the company. He is started consulting for The Gym in 2011, becoming Information Technology and Digital Director in June 2014. Over the last 15 years he has worked in a wide range of technology roles: co-founding two digital technology consultancies, serving as a director for three digital agencies from 2000 to 2013, implementing GlaxoSmithKline’s first B2C e-commerce operation, managing a platform carve-out for Channel 4, developing online community platforms for the NHS, and delivering a substantial pan-European awareness campaign for the Global Fund and French Presidential Palace. His primary focus is to deliver the online platforms, IT systems and processes that are required to support The Gym’s high-growth strategy. He holds qualifications in software engineering and application development. Prior to his technology career he traded financial derivatives for a major UK investment bank.

Jonathan Spaven Mr. Jonathan Spaven is Property Director of the company. He joined The Gym Group in October 2013 as property director. As a Chartered Surveyor, he has over 35 years' experience working in the property business. He has primarily managed expansion programmes for occupiers, both as an agent and principal. Previous recent employment includes 15 years at Matalan, the majority of which was spent as director of property. During that time he took Matalan from approximately 70 to over 220 sites. Other expansion programmes he has worked on in an agent capacity include: KwikSave, Iceland Frozen Foods and MFI Hygena. Having also worked as an acquisition agent and a developer, Jonathan Spaven has a wide and varied insight into all aspects of the acquisition process.

Paul Gilbert Mr. Paul Gilbert is Senior Independent Non-executive Director of the company. He was the non-executive chairman of The Gym from February 2012 to November 2015. In March 2014 he was appointed as non-executive chairman of Clothingsites.co.uk Ltd, an online branded menswear retailer. Paul Gilbert was also appointed as the non-executive chair of Hiring Hub (an online recruitment business) in October 2014 and Sykes Cottages (an online travel business) in July 2015. Paul Gilbert’s previous roles include non-executive chairman of Betterbathrooms, chief financial officer and acting chief executive officer at Matalan and chief financial officer at TJ Hughes and chief financial officer at National Car Parks and he held senior finance management roles at GUS plc, Littlewoods and News International plc. Paul Gilbert is an economics graduate from University of Cambridge and a Chartered Accountant.

David Kelly Mr. David Kelly is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. David is currently a Non-Executive Director of On the Beach Group plc and Trinity Mirror Group plc. In 2007, David co-founded mydeco.com and, more recently, has built a wide portfolio of non-executive and advisory positions, including non-executive Chairman of Love Home Swap, Pure 360 and MBA & Company. David was previously the Operations Director at Amazon in the UK from 1998 to 2000, the Chief Operating Officer at Lastminute.com from 2000 to 2003, the Vice President, Operations/Chief Operating Officer at eBay from 2003 to 2007 and Senior Vice President of International at Rackspace from 2010 to 2012.