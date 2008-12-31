Helma Eigenheimbau AG (H5EG.DE)

Name Description

Otto Holzkamp Mr. Otto W. Holzkamp is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG since July 1, 2006. He is a Machine-Building Engineer. From 1965 to 1973, Mr. Holzkamp served as Manager of the construction and appliance department, as well as the crash barrier construction branch within HAKU-Werke KG in Hanover, Germany. Then, he held the position of Technical Manager in Colberg KG in Peine, Germany and in Bauteam KG in Hameln, Germany. From 1982 to 2002, Mr. Holzkamp was Managing Director of HKF Planen und Bauen GmbH in Hannover, Germany. Currently he works as a managing director. He completed engineering studies at University of Hanover.

Karl-Heinz Maerzke Mr. Karl-Heinz Maerzke has been Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG since July 1, 2009. He was previously Sole Member of the Company’s Management Board between January 1, 2008 and June 30, 2009. Prior to that he served as Chairman of the Management Board since July 1, 2006 until December 31, 2007 and before that, he acted as Sole Member of the Mangement Board until June 30, 2006. After obtaining a title of Banker, Mr. Maerzke joined Deutsche Bank in Braunschweig. From 1973 to 1975, he worked for building society (Bausparkasse) Wuestenrot. In 1975, Mr. Maerzke joined an apartment developer Neldel in Hannover. From 1976 to 1980, he served as Manager in Bauteam Massivhaus GmbH. Since 1980, Mr. Maerzke was working in HELMA Group, primarily as a proxyholder, then as Managing Director of HELMA Eigenheimbau GmbH (since 2006 - HELMA Eigenheimbau AG). He is the founder of the Company.

Sven Assmann Mr. Sven Assmann is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG since July 4, 2014. He is a Lawyer. He initially practiced as both a generalist lawyer and as a specialist labour law lawyer before being appointed partner at Zimmermann, Scholz & Partners legal practice in Hamburg in 1997, where he worked until resigning in 2015. Since 2006, Sven Aßmann has also been managing shareholder at Avatar Merchandising GmbH, as well as, since 2014, managing shareholder at Platon Solutions GmbH, two Hamburg-based companies. He completed law studies at the University of Hamburg in 1994.

Gerrit Janssen Mr. Gerrit Janssen has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG since July 1, 2009. He is also responsible for Investor Relations at the Company. He has acted as Consultant to HELMA Eigenheimbau AG since January 2007. Mr. Janssen is a graduate of Business studies. He studied business administration at the University of Hamburg and Louisiana State University (LSUS), USA, successfully concluding his studies in 2005 with a master's degree in business administration.

Max Bode Mr. Max Bode has been Member of the Management Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau Aktiengesellschaft since from July 1, 2015. After graduating, Mr. Bode initially acted as Management Board assistant to Mr. Maerzke at HELMA Eigenheimbau AG. Mr. Bode has been a member of the Management Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG since July 1, 2015, and is responsible for the areas of marketing, sales and the administrative office, in particular. He studied business administration at the University of Frankfurt am Main, successfully concluding his studies in 2010 with a master's degree.