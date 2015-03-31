Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAPL.NS)

Name Description

R. Chandramogan Shri. R. G. Chandramogan serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Hatsun Agro Product Limited. He is the promoter of the company. He initially started icecream business in the early 1970s and later ventured into milk and milk related products. In the year 1986 he formed the business into a Private Limited Company, which was later converted into a Public Limited Company.

C. Sathyan Shri. C. Sathyan serves as Executive Director of Hatsun Agro Product Limited. He is a Bachelor of Business Management with specialization in Marketing. He has held various executive positions during his career spanning over a decade.

K. Thanarajan Shri. K. S. Thanarajan serves as Additional Non - Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was served as Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Hatsun Agro Product Limited. He is a Post Graduate in Economics and is in-charge of the day-to-day operations of the dairy division of the Company. Shri K.S. Thanarajan has nearly 4 decades of experience in various executive positions in his career.

N. Chandrasekaran Mr. N. Chandrasekaran is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hatsun Agro Product Limited. He is a Mechanical Engineering Graduate with more than 4 decades of experience. He has held various executive positions during his career. He is also on the Board of reputed Companies.

Balasubramanian Thenamuthan Shri. Balasubramanian Thenamuthan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hatsun Agro Product Limited.He holds Masters Degree in Communication and Journalism from Madras University and has carried out an intensive study of Newspaper Management in Cardiff University, United Kingdom. He has 3 decades of experience in Journalism. He is the Managing Director of Karnataka News Publications Private Limited, which publishes a Tamil Daily outside Tamil Nadu.

S. Thiagarajan Mr. S. Thiagarajan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Hatsun Agro Product Limited. He is a post graduate in Economics and a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has over four decades of experience in the financial services sector and has held various senior positions in Reserve Bank of India, Industrial Development Bank of India and Small Industrial Development Bank of India.