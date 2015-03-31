Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAPL.NS)
HAPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
717.05INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.40 (+0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs711.65
Open
Rs705.30
Day's High
Rs719.70
Day's Low
Rs705.30
Volume
17,325
Avg. Vol
28,120
52-wk High
Rs826.50
52-wk Low
Rs317.50
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. Chandramogan
|65
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
H. Ramachandran
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
S. Narayan
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
C. Sathyan
|2011
|Executive Director
|
K. Thanarajan
|2017
|Additional Non - Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Tammineedi Balaji
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
Chalini Madhivanan
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
N. Chandrasekaran
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Balasubramanian Thenamuthan
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
S. Thiagarajan
|2003
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
P. Vaidyanathan
|76
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
R. Chandramogan
|Shri. R. G. Chandramogan serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Hatsun Agro Product Limited. He is the promoter of the company. He initially started icecream business in the early 1970s and later ventured into milk and milk related products. In the year 1986 he formed the business into a Private Limited Company, which was later converted into a Public Limited Company.
|
H. Ramachandran
|
S. Narayan
|
C. Sathyan
|Shri. C. Sathyan serves as Executive Director of Hatsun Agro Product Limited. He is a Bachelor of Business Management with specialization in Marketing. He has held various executive positions during his career spanning over a decade.
|
K. Thanarajan
|Shri. K. S. Thanarajan serves as Additional Non - Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was served as Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Hatsun Agro Product Limited. He is a Post Graduate in Economics and is in-charge of the day-to-day operations of the dairy division of the Company. Shri K.S. Thanarajan has nearly 4 decades of experience in various executive positions in his career.
|
Tammineedi Balaji
|
Chalini Madhivanan
|
N. Chandrasekaran
|Mr. N. Chandrasekaran is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hatsun Agro Product Limited. He is a Mechanical Engineering Graduate with more than 4 decades of experience. He has held various executive positions during his career. He is also on the Board of reputed Companies.
|
Balasubramanian Thenamuthan
|Shri. Balasubramanian Thenamuthan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hatsun Agro Product Limited.He holds Masters Degree in Communication and Journalism from Madras University and has carried out an intensive study of Newspaper Management in Cardiff University, United Kingdom. He has 3 decades of experience in Journalism. He is the Managing Director of Karnataka News Publications Private Limited, which publishes a Tamil Daily outside Tamil Nadu.
|
S. Thiagarajan
|Mr. S. Thiagarajan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Hatsun Agro Product Limited. He is a post graduate in Economics and a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has over four decades of experience in the financial services sector and has held various senior positions in Reserve Bank of India, Industrial Development Bank of India and Small Industrial Development Bank of India.
|
P. Vaidyanathan
|Shri. P. Vaidyanathan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Hatsun Agro Product Limited. He is a Fellow Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an Associate Member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India & The Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India. Shri. P.Vaidyanathan has more than 32 years of experience in the Finance functions.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
R. Chandramogan
|6,676,700
|
H. Ramachandran
|--
|
S. Narayan
|--
|
C. Sathyan
|6,076,100
|
K. Thanarajan
|7,991,600
|
Tammineedi Balaji
|--
|
Chalini Madhivanan
|--
|
N. Chandrasekaran
|--
|
Balasubramanian Thenamuthan
|--
|
S. Thiagarajan
|--
|
P. Vaidyanathan
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
R. Chandramogan
|0
|0
|
H. Ramachandran
|0
|0
|
S. Narayan
|0
|0
|
C. Sathyan
|0
|0
|
K. Thanarajan
|0
|0
|
Tammineedi Balaji
|0
|0
|
Chalini Madhivanan
|0
|0
|
N. Chandrasekaran
|0
|0
|
Balasubramanian Thenamuthan
|0
|0
|
S. Thiagarajan
|0
|0
|
P. Vaidyanathan
|0
|0