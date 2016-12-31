Havas SA (HAVA.PA)

Name Description

Yannick Bollore Mr. Yannick Bollore is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of HAVAS S.A. since August 30, 2013. He has been a Director since May 11, 2010, Vice President since March 2011 and Deputy Chief Executive Officer since August 31, 2012. After having created the movie production company WY Productions in 2002 (Hell, 24 Mesures, Des vents contraires), Mr. Bollore joined the Bollore Group in 2006 as CEO of the French DTT television Direct 8. Since September 2009, he has been CEO of Bollore Media, which includes the TV channels Direct 8 and Direct Star, the free daily newspaper Direct Matin, the Bollore Intermedia platform and the polling institute, CSA. He also contributed to the launch of Direct Cinema, a cinema co-production subsidiary of Bollore Media (2010). Since 2009, he has been Board member of the Bollore Group. He was appointed Chevalier into the Order of Arts and Letters in 2012. He is a graduate of Universite Paris IX Dauphine.

Alfonso Rodes Vila Mr. Alfonso Rodes Vila serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer Havas Group, Chairman Havas Group Spain, CEO Havas Media Business, Director of HAVAS S.A. since June 19, 2012. Prior to his move into Havas, he accrued over 15 years' experience in the banking sector. In 1981 he spent 8 years as The Deputy Director at Banco de Progreso, moving in 1989 to become Vice President of Banco Urquijo until his departure in 1996. His progress within the Havas Media team started over 15 years ago in 1996 with his appointment as Chief Corporate Development Officer of MPG, the founding media brand within Havas Media. At that stage MPG was operational in Spain, Portugal and Mexico. In 2001, with the group operating in over 13 markets, he also became Chief Executive Officer of MPG for Spain and Southern Europe, as well as Chairman of Havas Sports and Entertainment, the group’s sports, sponsorship and entertainment network. He became CEO of Havas Media, the global media network of Havas, in 2006.

Francois Laroze Mr. Francois Laroze is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Committee of HAVAS S.A. since December 2013. He graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris. He joined Group Bollore in 1987 and joined Havas in 2008 as Secretary General.

Andrew Benett Mr. Andrew Benett is CEO of Havas Worldwide, Member of the Management Committee of HAVAS S.A. since January 2014. He was Member of the Management Committee - Global CEO Havas Worldwide and Havas Creative Group of Havas SA. He graduated from Georgetown University with a BA degree in 1993. He was CEO of Arnold Worldwide. He was named CEO of Havas Worldwide in January 2014.

Donna Murphy Ms. Donna Murphy serves as Global CEO, Havas Health & You of HAVAS S.A. She worked at Havas for almost 30 years. Her journey to health-and-wellness marketing was not the traditional path—she began her career at Ernst & Young before moving on to Goldman Sachs. When Donna joined Havas as it expanded into North America from its home base in France, she was tasked with acquiring agencies and weaving the network together. One of the earliest acquisitions she spearheaded for Havas was a health-and-wellness agency, and she fell in love with the discipline. She and her team built Havas Health—named Agency/Network of the Year by Medical Marketing & Media (MM&M)—into the largest global health and wellness communications network, comprised of 65-plus multidiscipline, health-focused marketing agencies in 50 countries. In her role as Global CEO, Donna leads 4,000 employees around the world, and with the creation of Havas Health & You, Donna has overseen the joining together of the Havas Health agencies with the consumer health marketing communications practices across Havas companies across the globe. Donna was named Advertising Person of the Year by Med Ad News and one of the Most Influential Women of the Year by The Irish Voice. In November 2016, she was ranked No. 27 on the MM&M and PRWeek Health Influencer 50 list. In the same month, Donna was named Executive of the Year by the Arthritis Foundation. She is a member of the Red Sox Foundation and Mass General Hospital—Home Base Leadership Council, a trustee for Bishop Kearney High School, a member of the Coalition for Healthcare Communication Executive Committee and a board member of Project HOPE (Health Opportunities for People Everywhere). She received a B.B.A. from Pace University in New York and lives in Wilton, Connecticut.

Mercedes Erra Mrs. Mercedes Erra is Founder BETC, EVP Havas Creative, Member of the Management Committee of HAVAS S.A. since December 31, 2015. She was Member of the Management Committee - Founder of BETC and President of Havas Worldwide, Director until December 31, 2015. Mrs. Erra was previously Managing Director of Saatchi & Saatchi France. Working closely with clients including Danone, Evian, Cadbury Schweppes, L'Oreal, Orange, Sara Lee (Playtex-Wonderbra), and Canal Group, among others, Mrs. Erra specializes in the reorientation of big brands. She is also the President of the Board of Directors of La Cite nationale de l’histoire de l’immigration (French Museum dedicated to the history of immigration in France). In addition, she’s been on the boards of companies including Accor, Havas, la Societe de la Tour Eiffel and the Fondation France Televisions since 2011. In January 2002, she was elected President of the AACC (French Advertising Agencies Association). Mrs. Erra is a graduate of La Sorbonne with a Masters degree, Paris and Haute Etudes Commerciales. Mrs. Erra is a Chevalier of the Legion d'Honneur and recipient of the French National Order of Merit.

Stephane Fouks Mr. Stephane Fouks is Executive Vice President Havas & Havas Creative at HAVAS S.A. In 2003, he became Chief Executive Officer France of Euro RSCG Worldwide and, in 2005, Executive Co-Chairman. In 2011, he became Vice President of Havas Group. He is also an international political advisor. He has, for example, been an advisor to the Polish President (Mr. Aleksander Kwasniewski (1995 - 2005), and to the Israeli Prime Minister, Mr. Ehud Barak. He has worked for the French Socialist Party. He has a Master degree in Public Law from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne, a DESS (degree awarded after a five-year course of study) in Political and Social Communication from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne, has studied at Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris. Since 2009 he has been Administrator for IMAGINE Foundation and for IRIS. Mr. Fouks has also joined the Board of Directors of Medecins Sans Frontiere (MSF) in 2009. Finally, he was appointed Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Merite in 2005 and Chevalier de la Legion d'honneur in 2008.

Dominique Delport Mr. Dominique Delport serves as Global Managing Director and Chief Client Officer for Havas Group of HAVAS S.A. He was Member of the Management Committee - Global Managing Director Havas Media Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Havas Media France of HAVAS S.A. He graduated from EM Lyon Business School and obtained an MBA degree from University of Texas. His career had three main parts: TV journalist, internet entrepreneur and Media Agency CEO.

Jean de Yturbe Mr. Jean de Yturbe serves as Chief Development Officer, Director - Representative of Longchamp Participations at HAVAS S.A. since 2014. He is Member of the Company's Board Evaluation Committee. He was previously Representative of Euro RSCG on the Board of Directors of the Company. After having spent six years at Lanvin as Director of Worldwide Marketing, he was appointed International Director of Havas Conseil in 1980 and Chairman of HDM Europe in 1985. Subsequently, he became Chairman of Eurocom Adverting Worldwide in 1990. He joined Bates in 1993 as Chairman of Bates Europe and Executive Director of Cordiant Plc. In 2002, he became Managing Director of Cordiant.

Lorella Gessa Ms. Lorella Gessa serves as Chief Communications Officer of HAVAS S.A. She has been Communications Director of the Havas Group since June 2007. She began her career at IBM in Italy then in the United-States. Her international career has led her from Ford to Sara Lee to finally land in France 18 years ago where she joined Havas. She has exercised different responsibilities at Havas, most notably in corporate, internal, digital communications and PRs which have allowed her to develop an in-depth knowledge of the Group and its agencies. Graduated in French and English litterature and a master in strategic communications, she was born in Italy and has lived and worked in Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and the US. She is a member of the DIRE organization (European Network of Italian Executive Women) and the IEP network (Italian Executive in Paris), she volunteers for non-for-profit organizations helping women and children.

Michel Dobkine Mr. Michel Dobkine is Member of the Management Committee and Secretary of HAVAS S.A. since 2007. Over his career, Mr. Dobkine has served in a number of key positions in the French government. He served as Deputy Public Prosecutor, Head of Financial, economic and Social Legislation at the Ministry of Justice, Deputy Director of Economic and Financial Affairs at the Ministry of Justice, Deputy Director at the Ministry of Finance, Chief Prosecutor at the Nîmes Court of Appeal, Director of the French National School for the Judiciary (Ecole nationale de la magistrature) and Director of Minister of Justice. He has received several awards in France including being named as an officer the Ordre des Palmes Academiques, an officer of the Ordre National du Merite and a knight of the Ordre National de la Legion d'Honneur. In addition, he also acts as a university associate lecturer.

Patti Clarke Ms. Patti Clarke serves as Chief Talent Officer of HAVAS S.A. Patti joined Havas in 2012, and has served as Chief Talent Officer for Arnold Worldwide and then for Havas Creative Group (encompassing sister agencies Arnold Worldwide and Havas Worldwide.) During her time at Havas, Patti has been a key strategist of collaborative talent initiatives between the creative and media divisions, leading the launch of programs including Havas Lofts, a network mobility program; NextGen, a high-potential leadership development program; and a global employee engagement survey initiative that has enabled Havas employees to share feedback and management to take action accordingly. Prior to joining the agency, Patti ran her own consulting business that specialized in providing small and mid-size firms with leadership development, performance management, change management, and executive coaching services. In mid-2010, she completed a 20-year career at D&B (Dun & Bradstreet), where she held the position of SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer for nine years, in addition to leading the company’s global internal communications function. In this role, she was responsible for leading a key component of the company’s strategy, Winning Culture, which led to large improvements in employee engagement and customer satisfaction and industry recognition in Fortune Magazine’s Most Admired Companies. She was a trusted partner to two CEOs, C-suite peers, and the management liaison to the Compensation & Benefits Committee of the Board of Directors. Prior to serving as the Chief HR Officer, Patti served as VP of Winning Culture, VP & Assistant Corporate Secretary, AVP Event Marketing and as Chief of Staff. In addition, she spent the early part of her career working on Wall Street in institutional shareholder marketing and communications. Patti is a graduate of the University of Scranton with a B.S. in Management. She currently serves as Vice-Chair of the President’s Business Council and on the Kania School of Management Advisory Board.

Michel Sibony Mr. Michel Sibony serves as Chief Value and Efficiency Officer of HAVAS S.A. He was Member of the Management Committee - Global Head of Middle Office, Havas Media Group of HAVAS S.A. He is a Certified Accountant and has over 10 years of experience in the industry. He was appointed Corporate Purchasing Director of Bollore Group in 2004 and joined Havas Media France Group in 2008.

Gilles Alix Mr. Gilles Alix is Director - Representative of Financiere de Sainte-Marine of HAVAS S.A. since January 29, 2014. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Bolloré Group, which he joined in 1987. He is a graduate of EM Lyon Business School, worked as a chartered accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers Paris from 1982 to 1987.

Ghislaine Brege Mrs. Ghislaine Brege serves as Director - Permanent representative of Financiere de Longchamp at HAVAS S.A. since February 27, 2017. She began her career in 1976 at the headquarters of the Caisse Nationale de Crédit Agricole Paris as a Public Relations Assistant before moving in 1979 to the Caisse Nationale de Crédit Agricole New York, where she remained until 1981. From 1981 to 2000, she served as Director of Communications for couture fashion house Louis Féraud in Paris. From 2000 to 2003, she was engaged in a personal project in the field of art history. Ghislaine Brege is Havas Group Public Relations Director, a post she has held since 2003.

Myriam Guillotin Mrs. Myriam Guillotin is Director - Employee Representative of HAVAS S.A. since November 28, 2014. She serves as Head of Consolidation. She began her career in 1986 with the firm of Barbier-Frinault. She went on to spend 10 years in the Finance Division of the Usinor Group (subsequently Arcelor-Mittal) before joining Bollore Group in 2000. Myriam Guillotin also sits as a director on the Board of APDC (association of accounting and management professionals and managers) and is joint moderator of the association's Consolidation & Reporting working group.

Catherine Habib-Deloncle Mrs. Catherine Habib-Deloncle is Director - Employee Representative of HAVAS S.A. since November 28, 2014. She is a International Account Director with the agency Les Gaulois, has worked for the Havas Group for fourteen years. After a period at Havas Sports & Entertainment, she joined the Euro RSCG Worldwide team in 2002, before moving on to the Devarrieux Villaret agency and its Fuel France network in 2007. In 2009, she returned to Euro RSCG Worldwide to work on the Citroën International account, which she followed when it moved to new agency H, renamed Les Gaulois in September 2013. She is currently in charge of Citroën International Coordination, in constant contact with Havas Group agencies around the world. She holds a doctorate-level degree (DESS) from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris, in Marketing Research and Strategic.

Juliette Laquerriere Mrs. Juliette Laquerriere serves as Director - Permanent representative of Bollore SA at HAVAS S.A. since February 27, 2017. She is currently Vice-President Treasury and Financing of Bolloré, a position she has held since 2008, and is also in charge of risk mapping and relations with international donors. Having begun her career in the Finance Division of Renault Véhicules Industriels (1993-1995) and then with the Danone Group bank (Alfabanque, from 1995 to 1997), Juliette Laquerrière spent 11 years with Dassault Systèmes as head of Treasury and Finance (1997-2008), of Investor Relations Europe (1998-2004), of Order to Cash processes (2006-2007) and of Mergers & Acquisitions (2007-2008). She has also served on the Board of Directors of 3DPLM, a Dassault Systèmes joint venture in India, and of Dassault Systèmes Provence. She has also lectured and taught on the Executive Master Finance course at Sciences Po Paris (1998-2015). She is a graduate of ESSEC business school (1992) and holds a post-graduate degree (DEA) in probability from Universite Paris VI Pierre et Marie Curie.

Jacques Seguela Mr. Jacques Seguela has been a Director of HAVAS S.A. since June 1992. He was also Vice Chairman, Chief Creative and Communication Officer and Member of the Executive Committee. He started his career as a reporter for Paris-Match and then for France-Soir. In 1969, he created RSCG, which merged with Eurocom in 1992 to create Euro RSCG Worldwide. He is the author of numerous books on advertising and related matters and has been involved in several political campaigns in France and abroad. Mr. Seguela has a Doctorate in Pharmacy.

Delphine Arnault Mrs. Delphine Arnault is Independent Director of HAVAS S.A. since June 5, 2013. She is also Member of the Remuneration and Nominating Committees of the Company. She graduated from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales and the London School of Economics and Political Science. She began her professional career with international strategic consultancy firm McKinsey where she spent two years as a consultant. In 2001, she was appointed to the Executive Committee of Christian Dior Couture, where she now manages several product ranges. She was appointed Deputy Managing Director of Christian Dior Couture in 2008. She has served as a director of LVMH since 2003.

Marguerite Berard-Andrieu Mrs. Marguerite Berard-Andrieu serves as Independent Director of HAVAS S.A. since May 10, 2016. She is CEO in charge of Group Finance, Strategy, Legal Affairs, Group Company Secretary and member of the Executive Management Committee of Groupe BPCE (Banques Populaires – Caisse d’Epargne) since June 2012. She is also member of the Executive Management Committee of the Institut Montaigne since May 2015. A graduate of the Georgetown University, Washington (USA), of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, of Princeton University (USA), holder of a Master’s degree in public policy and economics and graduate of the Ecole Nationale d’Administration ENA, Mrs. Marguerite Berard-Andrieu began her career in 2004 with the Inspection Générale des Finances, the French directorate responsible for auditing public bodies. After a period as special assistant to the head of department at the Inspection Générale des Finances, she became an adviser to the President of the French Republic on matters relating to employment and social protection, from 2007 to 2010. In 2010, she was appointed to head the private office of the French Minister of Labor, Employment and Health, Xavier Bertrand, a post she held until 2012. From March 2013 to September 2015, she served as a member of France's High Council of Public Finance (HCFP). Mrs. Berard-Andrieu holds directorships within Groupe BPCE (Coface SA, Banque Palatine, BSPCE International, Natixis Coficine, S-Money, Issoria and Maisons France Confort), and as been a director of SCOR since April 2015.

Yves Cannac Mr. Yves Cannac serves as Independent Director at HAVAS S.A. since May 29, 2008. He is also Member of the Company's Compensation, Nominating and Audit Committee. He started his career in the public administration, then in the private sector. He was Member of the Council of State, Technical Advisor of the Cabinet of Prime Minister Jacques Chaban-Delmas between 1969 and 1972, Deputy Director of the Cabinet of the Minister of Finance Valery Giscard d'Estaing between 1973 and 1974 and Deputy General Secretary of the President of the French Republic between 1974 and 1978. In 1978, Mr. Cannac became Chairman of Agence Havas and in 1984 he left the public administration. Since then and until 1997, he also held the position of Chairman at Cegos. Mr. Cannac graduated from Ecole Normale Superieure in History and from Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Sidonie Dumas Mrs. Sidonie Dumas serves as Independent Director of HAVAS S.A. since May 10, 2016. After studying law, Sidonie Dumas moved swiftly into a career in cinema, working with Luc Besson. In 2010, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Gaumont. The company, which celebrated its 120th anniversary in 2015, currently represents the second largest French film catalogue in the world, with over 1,000 titles. Classic films such as Don Giovanni, Monsieur Gangster, Fantomas, The Dinner Game and The Fifth Element have delighted and entertained millions of cinemagoers around the world. Since taking over at the head of Gaumont, Sidonie Dumas has embarked on a heritage policy based on systematic restoration of films in the catalogue. Continuing with the artistic investment that is the hallmark of Gaumont, Sidonie Dumas has produced a number of films that have attracted audiences of millions, including The Untouchables. This one film alone was seen by close on 50,000,000 filmgoers worldwide, making it not only Gaumont's biggest success but also the second most successful French film of all time. She has won an array of awards for other box office successes, including Les Garçons et Guillaume à table! In 2015, she co-produced L'Hermine, which won Best Actor and Best Screenplay at the Venice International Film Festival, followed in 2016 by Chocolat, which bids fair to be yet another success. At the same time, Sidonie Dumas has steered Gaumont back into TV production, setting up a US subsidiary. Thanks to the success of the Narcos series, she has also placed the company firmly on the international map.

Stephane Israel Mr. Stephane Israel is Independent Director of HAVAS S.A. since June 5, 2014. He is the Chairman and CEO of Arianespace, the world's leading satellite launch services company. Arianespace operates the Ariane 5, Soyuz and Vega launchers from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana. His mission is to define the company's strategy, and to develop and maintain a close relationship with the company's private and government customers from around the world. As Chairman and CEO, he represents Arianespace in relations with European governments, space agencies and industry partners. Mr. Israel is also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Starsem, a Euro-Russian subsidiary of Arianespace, which operates and markets the Soyuz launcher from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Christine Ockrent Mrs. Christine Ockrent is Independent Director of HAVAS S.A. since June 5, 2014. She presents the weekly "Affaires Etrangeres" program on France Culture radio and comments on international news for rolling news channel I Tele. She writes for a number of publications, both European (The Guardian, El Pais, l’Espresso, Gazeta Wyborcza, Prospect, etc.) and international (New York Times). She is a regular commentator on French and international news for the BBC and other foreign TV and radio stations. She is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques.