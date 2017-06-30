Hays PLC (HAYS.L)

Name Description

Alan Thomson Mr. Alan Matthew Thomson is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Hays Plc. He is a post-graduate of Glasgow University and a Chartered Accountant, Alan’s early career was with Arthur Andersen and Price Waterhouse. This was followed by senior management roles with Rockwell International plc, Raychem Ltd and Courtaulds plc, after which he became Finance Director of Rugby Group plc and then Smiths Group plc. Alan is a former Non-Executive Director of Johnson Matthey plc and Alstom SA, former Chairman of Polypipe Group plc and a past President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Alistair Cox Mr. Alistair R. Cox is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Hays Plc. He is a Chartered Engineer with an MBA from Stanford University, Alistair’s early career was in various field engineering, management and research science roles with British Aerospace and then Schlumberger. Following his MBA, Alistair worked for McKinsey & Company before joining Blue Circle Industries, where he was the Group Strategy Director and then the Regional Director for Asia. Prior to joining Hays, Alistair was Chief Executive of Xansa plc. Alistair was, until November 2015, a non-executive director of 3i Group plc.

Paul Venables Mr. Paul Venables is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Hays Plc. He is a Chartered Accountant and also USA qualified, Paul started his career at Deloitte & Touche where he was a Senior Manager in its USA practice. This was followed by a 13-year career at Exel plc where he held a number of senior finance and operational roles including Deputy Group Finance Director and was a member of the Executive Board of Exel plc and Chairman of their Acquisitions and Project Review Board. Following the acquisition of Exel plc by Deutsche Post, Paul worked in its DHL Logistics division before joining Hays. Paul was, until July 2015, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Wincanton plc.

Doug Evans Mr. Doug Evans is Company Secretary, General Counsel of Hays Plc. He is a law graduate from Rhodes University who began his career with Webber Wentzel in South Africa, specialising in corporate and commercial law before moving in-house. Doug has previously held the posts of Company Secretary & Corporate Legal Director at Exel plc and Group General Counsel at Royal Mail Limited. Prior to joining Hays, Doug was an Executive Director, Company Secretary & General Counsel at Mitchells & Butlers plc.

Paul Harrison Mr. Paul Scott Harrison was Senior Independent Director of Hays Plc. Paul trained as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse. He joined The Sage Group plc as Financial Controller in 1997 and was Group Finance Director from 2000 to 2013. From September 2013 to September 2016, Paul was Chief Financial Officer of WANdisco plc. Paul is Chief Financial Officer of Just Eat plc and also a Non-Executive Director of Ascential plc where he is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and is also a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Victoria Jarman Ms. Victoria Jarman is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hays PLC. She An engineering graduate of the University of Leicester and a Chartered Accountant, Victoria started her career with KPMG before moving to Lazard Corporate Finance, where she was Chief Operating Officer of Lazard’s London and Middle East operations and a member of its European Management Committee. Victoria was, until July 2016, a Non-Executive Director of De La Rue plc. Victoria is a Non- Executive Director of Equiniti Group plc where she is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Risk and Remuneration Committees.

Torsten Kreindl Dr. Torsten G. Kreindl is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hays PLC. He is graduate from Johannes Kepler University in Linz, Austria with a PhD in industrial engineering and technical chemistry. Torsten has held senior executive positions for Booz Allen Hamilton and Deutsche Telekom AG and was, until April 2016, a member of the Swisscom AG Board. Torsten is a partner in Grazia Equity, a Munich-based capital firm.

Andy Martin Mr. Andy Martin is Senior Independent Director of the Company. Andrew trained as a Chartered Accountant at Peat Marwick before moving to Arthur Andersen where he became a partner. He was, until 2015, Group Chief Operating Officer, Europe and Japan, for Compass Group plc, having previously been their Group Finance Director from 2004 to 2012. Before joining Compass Group, Andrew was Group Finance Director at First Choice Holidays plc and prior to that held a number of Senior Finance roles at Granada Group plc. Andrew is a Non- Executive Director of easyJet plc, Chairing their IT Governance and Oversight Committee and Finance Committee, and a Non-Executive Director at Intertek Group plc, Chairing their Audit Committee.

Susan Murray Ms. Susan E. Murray is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Susan’s executive career was spent in consumer goods and retail, with organisations such as Colgate Palmolive, Kraft, Duracell and Diageo and, most recently, as CEO of Littlewoods Stores. Susan has served as a Non-Executive Director of Compass Group plc, Imperial Tobacco Group (now Imperial Brands plc) and Enterprise Inns (now EI Group plc). Susan is a Non-Executive Director of Grafton Group plc, where she also chairs their Remuneration Committee.

Mary Rainey Ms. Mary Teresa (MT) Rainey is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. An experienced media and marketing professional, MT Rainey has worked extensively in the UK and the US. MT founded the advertising agency Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe, which she grew to a top 20 agency before it was sold to Y&R, a subsidiary of WPP plc, and where MT was CEO then Chair until 2005. In addition she was Chair of the leading digital strategy agency Th_nk Ltd from 2008–2015. Previous non-executive directorships held by MT include WH Smith plc, Pinewood Group plc and STV Group plc. MT has Masters’ degrees from Aston University and Glasgow University. MT is a Non-Executive Director of Channel 4 Television.

Pippa Wicks Ms. Pippa Wicks was Independent Non-Executive Director of Hays plc. she is a post-graduate of Oxford University with a diploma in corporate finance from the London Business School, Pippa started her career with Bain & Company. She subsequently became Chief Financial Officer of Courtauld Textiles plc and then Chief Executive Officer of FT Knowledge, the corporate training division of Pearson plc. Her previous nonexecutive directorships have been with Ladbrokes plc, Hilton International plc and Arcadia plc. Pippa is presently Deputy Chief Executive of the Co-op Group and Chair of AlixPartners UK turnaround and restructuring business.