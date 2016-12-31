Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM.TO)

Name Description

Alan Hair Mr. Alan T. C. Hair is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the company. He was appointed Hudbay’s President and Chief Executive Officer in January 2016. Previously, he served as Hudbay’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from 2012 to 2015 and he has held a number of senior leadership roles in business development and operations at Hudbay since 1996. Mr. Hair received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mineral Engineering from the University of Leeds.

David Bryson Mr. David Stewart Bryson is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the company. He has been with Hudbay since August 2008. Mr. Bryson held senior finance positions with Skye Resources Inc. from March 2007 to August 2008 and prior to that worked for Terasen Inc., a Vancouver-based energy infrastructure firm, in various finance roles for 16 years.

Cashel Meagher Mr. Cashel Meagher is Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President of the company. Prior to being appointed to his current role in January 2016, Mr. Meagher was Vice President, South America Business Unit and oversaw the development of the Constancia mine. Prior to joining Hudbay in 2008, Mr. Meagher held management positions with Vale Inco in exploration, technical services, business analysis and mine operations.

Eugene Lei Mr. Eugene Lei is Senior Vice President - Corporate Development and Strategy of the company. He joined Hudbay in September 2012, after 11 years as an investment banker. Prior to joining Hudbay, Mr. Lei was Managing Director, Mining at Macquarie Capital Markets Canada, working as an advisor on global and domestic mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets offerings. Prior to being appointed to his current role in January 2017, Mr. Lei was Vice President, Corporate Development.

Mary-Lynn Oke Ms. Mary-Lynn Oke is Vice President - Finance of the company since July 2013. She is also Chief Financial Officer, Manitoba Business Unit. Prior to this appointment, she was Director, Tax & Treasury. Before joining Hudbay in 2007, Ms. Oke worked at Ernst & Young, LLP in various roles for 10 years.

Patrick Donnelly Mr. Patrick Donnelly is Vice President, General Counsel of the company. Prior to being appointed to his current role in July 2014, Mr. Donnelly was Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary for over three years. Prior to joining Hudbay in 2008, Mr. Donnelly practiced corporate and securities law at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP.

Jon Douglas Mr. Jon A. Douglas is Vice President, Treasurer of the company. He joined Hudbay in January 2015. Prior to joining Hudbay, he was Chief Financial Officer of Barrick Gold Corporation’s global copper business unit. Prior to that he was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Northgate Minerals Corporation for over ten years.

Eric Caba Mr. Eric Caba is Vice President - South America Business Unit of the company. Prior to being appointed to his current role in January 2016, Mr. Caba was Director of Operations for the South America Business Unit. From 2001 to 2005, Mr. Caba worked as an Operations Manager at Hudbay’s Manitoba Business Unit. Mr. Caba was the Area Operations Manager for Carmeuse Lime Ltd. from 2009 to 2013, and on rejoining Hudbay in 2013, assumed the role of Operational Readiness Manager for Constancia.

David Clarry Mr. David Clarry is Vice President - Corporate Social Responsibility of the company. He joined Hudbay in February 2011. From June 2009 to January 2011 he worked through his own firm, Innotain Inc., providing consulting services to the mining and energy industries. Prior to that he spent 18 years with Hatch Ltd., an international engineering and consulting firm, ultimately as Director – Climate Change Initiatives.

Elizabeth Gitajn Ms. Elizabeth Gitajn is Vice President - Risk Management of the company. She joined Hudbay in March 2015, prior to which she was the Corporate Controller for IAMGOLD Corporation since June 2012. From October 2007 to June 2012, she held various management positions within Barrick Gold Corporation in the finance areas of risk management, financial reporting and planning. Ms. Gitajn also spent 14 years in public accounting in the United States, nine of which were with Arthur Andersen LLP.

Andre Lauzon Mr. Andre Lauzon is Vice President - Manitoba Business Unit of the company. He joined Hudbay in August 2016. Prior to joining Hudbay, he held senior positions with Vale Inco in research and development, technical services and mine operations. Mr. Lauzon has direct leadership experience as a mine manager, acting general manager and director of technical services.

Terry Linde Mr. Terry Linde is Vice President - Project and Technical Services of the company. Prior to being appointed to his current role in July 2015, Mr. Linde was the Director of Projects in the South America Business Unit, where he led the successful engineering and construction of the Constancia mine. Prior to joining Hudbay in 2011, Mr. Linde was Director of Projects for North and South America for Freeport McMoRan and Vice President of Engineering and Project Development for Marcobre S.A.C. in Peru.

Patrick Merrin Mr. Patrick Merrin is Vice President - Arizona Business Unit of the company. He was appointed to his current role in July 2014. He was previously Vice President, Business Development and Technical Services. Prior to rejoining Hudbay in 2012, he gained experience in a variety of mining and metals environments, including as Chief Operating Officer of Adex Mining from September 2011 to July 2012, owner of PJM Consulting, a consulting firm for the mining industry, from December 2010 to September 2011, and Managing Director of Lucas Milhaupt Europe from July 2007 to July 2010.

Carol Banducci Ms. Carol T. Banducci is Independent Director of the company. She is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of IAMGOLD Corporation. She joined IAMGOLD in July 2007, and she currently oversees all aspects of the finance, information technology and investor relations functions. From November 2005 through June 2007, Ms. Banducci was Vice President, Financial Operations of Royal Group Technologies, where she led comprehensive integration, restructuring and cost improvement initiatives. Previous executive finance roles include Chief Financial Officer of Canadian General-Tower Limited and Chief Financial Officer of Orica Explosives North America and ICI Explosives Canada & Latin America. Ms. Banducci has extensive finance experience in capital markets, statutory and management reporting, audit, budgeting, capital programs, treasury, tax, acquisitions and divestments, pension fund management, insurance and information technology. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.

Igor Gonzales Mr. Igor A. Gonzales is Independent Director of the company. He is from Cusco, Peru and has more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry. He joined Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in November 2014 as Vice President of Operations. He was with Barrick Gold Corporation from 1998 to 2013, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Between 1980 and 1996, Mr. Gonzales served in various roles with Southern Peru Copper Corporation. Mr. Gonzales has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of San Antonio Abad in Cusco, Peru, and was a Fulbright Scholar at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, where he earned a Master of Science degree in Extractive Metallurgy.

Tom Goodman Mr. Tom A. Goodman is Independent Director of the company. He has worked for Hudbay for over 34 years in a wide variety of operational, technical and management positions, including as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, until his retirement in 2012. Mr. Goodman is a graduate in Chemical and Metallurgical Technology from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Alan Hibben Mr. Alan Roy Hibben is Independent Director of the company. He has held several senior positions with RBC Capital Markets, including most recently as Managing Director, which he held until his retirement in December 2014. He is currently the principal of Shakerhill Partners Ltd. which provides advice on restructurings, capital markets transactions, and corporate strategy. He also provides expert witness services. Mr. Hibben received his Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Toronto. He is qualified as a Canadian Chartered Accountant and also holds the CFA designation. He is a certified director of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D).

W. Warren Holmes Mr. W. Warren Holmes is Independent Director of the company. He is Hudbay’s Chairman and was Hudbay’s Executive Vice Chairman from November 2009 to July 2010 and its Interim Chief Executive Officer from January 2010 to July 2010. He has over 40 years of mining industry experience, most notably with Noranda Inc. (1964 to 1986) and with Falconbridge Limited (1986 to 2002) where he was Senior Vice-President of Canadian Mining Operations. Mr. Holmes is currently a corporate director. Mr. Holmes has been President of the Canadian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy, is a Professional Engineer and holds an engineering degree from Queen’s University and a MBA from the University of Western Ontario.

Sarah Kavanagh Ms. Sarah B. Kavanagh is Independent Director of the company. She is a corporate director and a former Commissioner at the Ontario Securities Commission, where she served from June 2011 through May 2016. Between 1999 and 2010, Ms. Kavanagh served in a number of senior investment banking roles at Scotia Capital Inc. She has also held senior financial positions in the corporate sector. Ms. Kavanagh graduated from Harvard Business School with a Masters in Business Administration and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts. Ms. Kavanagh completed the Directors Education Program at the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2011. In addition to her public company directorships, Ms. Kavanagh is a director and Chair of the Audit Committee at American Stock Transfer and Canadian Stock Transfer, a director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Sustainable Development Technology Corporation and a director of Canadian Tire Bank.

Carin Knickel Ms. Carin Shirley Knickel is Independent Director of the company. She has served as Corporate Vice President, Global Human Resources of ConocoPhillips from 2003 until her retirement in May 2012. She joined ConocoPhillips in 1979 and held various senior operating, planning and business development positions throughout her career in the U.S. and Europe. Ms. Knickel holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and statistics from the University of Colorado and a master’s degree in management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Alan Lenczner Mr. Alan John Lenczner is He has been a commercial litigator for over 40 years. He is Founding Partner and now Counsel at Lenczner Slaght Royce Smith Griffin LLP, a litigationfocused law firm. He is a former Commissioner of the Ontario Securities Commission. Mr. Lenczner has a B.A. (Hon.) and an M.A. He graduated from the University of Toronto with an LL.B. (Hons. Standing) in 1967 and was admitted to the Ontario Bar in 1969. He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1982