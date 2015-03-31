Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCNS.NS)

Name Description

Ajit Gulabchand Mr. Ajit Gulabchand is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Hindustan Construction Company Limited. He has over three decades of enriched experience in construction business and has served the board of HCC, as Managing Director from April 01, 1983 and was elevated as the Chairman of the Company in 1994. Since then, he has been reappointed from time to time, for a period of 5 years each. His present tenure of re-appointment as Chairman & Managing Director of the Company was approved by the shareholders for a period of five years with effect from April 1, 2008.

Praveen Sood Shri. Praveen Sood is the Group Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Arun Karambelkar Shri. Arun V. Karambelkar is President - Engineering & Construction of the Company. He was President - Engineering & Construction, Whole Time Director of Hindustan Construction Co Ltd. He is a Silver Medallist in Bachelors of Engineering (Mechanical) Degree from Mumbai University and a top ranker at the Masters degree program in Materials Management from Pune. He has and diverse experience of over 30 years in various industries such as automobiles, engineering and electronics, of which over 20 years are in the Construction Industry. His appointment as the Whole-time Director of the Company was approved by the shareholders for a period of five years with effect from April 29, 2011.

Shalaka Dhawan Ms. Shalaka Gulabchand Dhawan is the Whole-time Director of the company.

Harsha Bangari Ms. Harsha Bangari is the Non-Executive Director of the company.

Rajas Doshi Mr. Rajas R. Doshi is Independent Director of Hindustan Construction Company Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Civil) and is an Industrialist. He is the Chairman & Managing Director of The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited, one of the civil construction and engineering company in the country and also serves as Chairman of IHP Invest Ltd. He is also on the board of other Companies and is also associated with some educational and charitable institutions in India. He is a member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of Shareholders / Investors’ Grievance Committee and Remuneration Committee of Modern India Ltd. He is also Member of the Shareholders / Investors’ Grievance Committee of The Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd. Mr. Doshi is also a Member of the Audit Committee and Shareholders / Investors’ Grievance Committee of the Company.

Ram Gandhi Mr. Ram P. Gandhi is Independent Director of Hindustan Construction Company Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce and is a Diploma Holder in Financial Management. He is a businessman and ex-president of the Indian Merchants’ Chamber. Mr. Gandhi is a Director on the Board of various Companies viz., Young Buzz India Ltd., Western Securities Ltd., Hincon Finance Ltd., Hincon Holdings Ltd, HCC Construction Ltd., Lavasa Corporation Ltd., Beacons Pvt. Ltd, Pravinchandra Pvt. Ltd. and The States’ People Private Ltd. He is also the Chairman of the Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievances Committee and a member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee, ESOP Compensation Committee and Selection Committee of the Board of the Company.

Omkar Goswami Dr. Omkar Goswami is the Independent Director of the company.

Sharad Kulkarni Shri. Sharad M. Kulkarni is Independent Director of Hindustan Construction Company Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E.) from University of Pune and is a Fellow of the Institute of Engineers India. He has been a Fellow of Institution of Management UK and Fellow of Institute of Directors UK. He is a Business Advisor and Management Consultant. His areas of covers Business Development, International Alliance Management, Strategic Planning, Management and Technology Institutions of Learning, Venture Funding and Corporate Governance. He sits on the boards of several Indian and International Companies viz., HCC Real Estate Ltd., Lavasa Corporation Ltd., INEOS ABS (India) Ltd. (Formerly Lanxess ABS Ltd.), Bayer CropScience Ltd., KEC International Ltd., RPG Enterprises Ltd., Raychem RPG (P) Ltd, Camlin Chemicals Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd. and J. M. Financial Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd. He is also associated with several NGOs and Educational Trusts. He has held senior positions of CEO & President with International and Indian Corporate entities during his career span of 40 years. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the ESOP Compensation Committee of the Board of the Company. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Lavasa Corporation Ltd., and a member of the Audit Committee of HCC Real Estate Ltd., subsidiaries of the Company. Besides, he is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee of INEOS ABS (India) Ltd. and the Chairman of the Audit Committee, member of the Shareholders’ Grievance Committee and Remuneration Committee of Bayer CropScience Ltd.

Dharmasinh Popat Shri. Dharmasinh M. Popat is Independent Director of Hindustan Construction Company Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts, Commerce and Law. He is a senior partner at M/s Mulla & Mulla & Craigie Blunt & Caroe, Solicitors & Advocates firm since 1969. He has been in practice for over 48 years and has experience in various legal fields such as Corporate Laws, Real Estate, Arbitration and Foreign Collaboration matters. He is a member of the Managing Committee of the Bombay Incorporated Law Society and a member of the governing body of the Indian Council of Arbitration and Chairman of the Indian Merchants Chamber Court of Arbitration and Conciliation Committee and Western Region Indian Council of Arbitration. He is also on the board of several other public companies. He is the Chairman of Remuneration Committee of Hindoostan Mills Ltd and Peninsula Land Ltd. He is also Member of the Remuneration Committee of The Ruby Mills Ltd.