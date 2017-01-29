Home Depot Inc (HD.N)

Name Description

Craig Menear Mr. Craig A. Menear is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of Company. He previously served as our President, U.S. Retail from February 2014 to October 2014. In that role Mr. Menear was responsible for oversight of store operations and all merchandising departments, services and strategy; the Company’s supply chain network and global sourcing and vendor management programs; and the Company’s marketing and online business activities. From 2007 to February 2014, Mr. Menear served as our Executive Vice President – Merchandising, where he led our merchandising and supply chain transformations. From 2003 to 2007, he served as Senior Vice President – Merchandising, and from 1997 to 2003, he held several positions of increasing responsibility in the Company’s Merchandising department, including Merchandising Vice President of Hardware, Merchandising Vice President of the Southwest Division and Divisional Merchandise Manager of the Southwest Division. Prior to joining the Company in 1997, Mr. Menear held various merchandising positions within the retail industry with companies such as IKEA, Builders Emporium, Grace Home Centers and Montgomery Ward, as well as operating an independent retail business. With more than three decades of experience in the retail and hardware home improvement industry, Mr. Menear brings to our Board extensive retail experience and knowledge of our business, including leadership experience in retail operations, merchandising, supply chain, vendor management and organizational development.

Carol Tome Ms. Carol B. Tome is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Corporate Services of Company. Prior thereto, Ms. Tomé served as Senior Vice President – Finance and Accounting/Treasurer from February 2000 through May 2001 and as Vice President and Treasurer from 1995 through February 2000. From 1992 until 1995, when she joined the Company, Ms. Tomé was Vice President and Treasurer of Riverwood International Corporation, a provider of paperboard packaging. Ms. Tomé serves as a director of United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company.

Matthew Carey Mr. Matthew A. Carey is Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. From January 2006 through August 2008, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at eBay Inc., an online commerce platform. Mr. Carey was previously with Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., a general merchandise retailer, from June 1985 to December 2005. His final position with Wal-Mart was Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

Teresa Roseborough Ms. Teresa Wynn Roseborough is Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate of Company. From April 2006 through November 2011, Ms. Roseborough served in several legal positions with MetLife, Inc., a provider of insurance and other financial services, including Senior Chief Counsel – Compliance & Litigation and most recently as Deputy General Counsel. Prior to joining MetLife, Ms. Roseborough was a partner with the law firm Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP from February 1996 through March 2006 and a Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Office of Legal Counsel of the United States Department of Justice from January 1994 through February 1996. Ms. Roseborough serves as a director of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., an investment and insurance company.

Timothy Crow Mr. Timothy M. Crow is Executive Vice President – Human Resources of Company. From March 2005 through February 2007, he served as Senior Vice President – Human Resources, Organization, Talent and Performance Systems, and he served as Vice President – Human Resources, Performance Systems from May 2002 through March 2005. Mr. Crow previously served as Senior Vice President – Human Resources of Kmart Corporation, a general merchandise retailer, from May 1999 through May 2002.

Ann-Marie Campbell Ms. Ann-Marie Campbell is Executive Vice President – U.S. Stores of the Company. From January 2009 to February 2016, she served as Division President of the Southern Division, and from December 2005 to January 2009, she served as Vice President – Vendor Services. Ms. Campbell began her career with The Home Depot in 1985 as a cashier and has held roles of increasing responsibility since she joined the Company, including vice president roles in the Company’s operations, merchandising and marketing departments. She serves as a director of Potbelly Corporation, a chain of neighborhood sandwich shops.

Edward Decker Mr. Edward P. Decker is Executive Vice President – Merchandising of Company. From October 2006 through July 2014, he served as Senior Vice President – Retail Finance, Pricing Analytics and Assortment Planning. Mr. Decker joined The Home Depot in 2000 and held various strategic planning roles, including serving as Vice President –Strategic Business Development from November 2002 to April 2006 and Senior Vice President – Strategic Business and Asset Development from April 2006 to September 2006. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Decker held various positions in strategic planning, business development, finance and treasury at Kimberly-Clark Corp. and Scott Paper Co., both of which are consumer products companies.

Mark Holifield Mr. Mark Q. Holifield is Executive Vice President – Supply Chain and Product Development of Company. From July 2006 through February 2014, he served as Senior Vice President – Supply Chain. Mr. Holifield was previously with Office Depot, Inc., an office products and services company, from 1994 through July 2006, where he served in variety of supply chain positions, including Executive Vice President of Supply Chain Management.

William Lennie Mr. William G. Lennie is Executive Vice President – Outside Sales & Service of the Company. From March 2011 through January 2016, he served as President of The Home Depot Canada, and he served as Senior Vice President – International Merchandising, Private Brands and Global Sourcing from March 2009 through March 2011. Mr. Lennie originally joined the Company in 1992 and held roles of increasing responsibility in the Company’s merchandising department. In 2006, Mr. Lennie left the Company to be Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Hardlines for Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc., a sporting goods retailer, before re-joining The Home Depot in 2009.

Gregory Brenneman Mr. Gregory D. Brenneman is Lead Independent Director of Company. He currently serves as Executive Chairman of CCMP Capital Advisors, LLC (“CCMP”), a private equity firm with over $7 billion under management, a position he has held since October 2016. Previously, he served as Chairman of CCMP from 2008 until October 2016 and as its President and Chief Executive Officer from February 2015 until October 2016. He is also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TurnWorks, Inc., a private equity firm focusing on corporate turnarounds, which he founded in 1994. Prior to joining CCMP, Mr. Brenneman led restructuring and turnaround efforts at Quiznos, Burger King Corporation, PwC Consulting, a division of PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”), and Continental Airlines, Inc. that resulted in improved customer service, profitability, and financial returns. As a successful business leader who has been involved in several well-known corporate spin-off and turnaround-driven transformations, Mr. Brenneman has an extensive background in general management of large organizations and expertise in accounting and corporate finance, retail, supply chain, marketing, and international matters. In addition, his directorships at other public companies provide him with broad experience on governance issues.

Gerard Arpey Mr. Gerard J. Arpey is Independent Director of The Home Depot, Inc. He has been a partner in Emerald Creek Group, LLC, a private equity firm based in Southern California, since 2012. Prior to his retirement in November 2011, Mr. Arpey served as Chief Executive Officer of AMR Corporation, a global airline holding company, and its subsidiary American Airlines, from 2003 through November 2011, immediately prior to their voluntary filing for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. From 2004 through November 2011, he was also Chairman of the AMR Board of Directors. Mr. Arpey previously served as American Airlines’ President and Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President of Finance and Planning, and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Arpey currently serves on the board of directors of S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., a privately-held company. He is a trustee of the American Beacon Funds and also a member of The Business Council. Mr. Arpey brings to the Board extensive organizational management, strategic, financial, information technology (“IT”) and international experience from his service as chairman, chief executive officer, and chief financial officer of one of the largest global airlines and service as a director of public and private companies.

Ari Bousbib Mr. Ari Bousbib is Independent Director of Company. He currently serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc., an integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare service provider. He assumed this position in October 2016 following the merger of IMS Health Holdings, Inc. (“IMS Holdings”) and Quintiles Transnational Holdings, Inc. From 2010 to October 2016, Mr. Bousbib served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IMS Health Incorporated, a subsidiary of IMS Holdings, and he also served as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of IMS Holdings since its initial public offering in 2014. Prior to joining IMS Health, Mr. Bousbib spent 14 years at United Technologies Corporation (“UTC”), a commercial aerospace, defense and building industries company. From 2008 until 2010, he served as President of UTC’s Commercial Companies, including Otis Elevator Company (“Otis”), Carrier Corporation, UTC Fire & Security and UTC Power. From 2002 until 2008, Mr. Bousbib was President of Otis, and from 2000 until 2002, he served as its Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining UTC, Mr. Bousbib was a partner at Booz Allen Hamilton, a global management and technology consulting firm. In serving on our Board, Mr. Bousbib draws from his experience with managing large, sophisticated businesses, including oversight of extensive global operations, as well as strategic, finance, supply chain and IT matters. He plays a key role in the Board’s oversight of the Company’s supply chain, IT, international and finance matters, as well as providing insight into the development of corporate strategy.

Jeffery Boyd Mr. Jeffery H. Boyd serves as Independent Director of the Company. He has served in a number of senior executive positions during his long and successful tenure at The Priceline Group, Inc. (“Priceline”), a leading provider of online travel and related services. His strategic leadership at Priceline guided the company to grow from a loss in 2002 to a multi-billion dollar profitable business. Since January 2017, he has served as Priceline’s Executive Chairman. Prior to his current position, Mr. Boyd served in a number of roles of increasing responsibility at Priceline, including most recently as its President and Chief Executive Officer from November 2002 until December 2013, Chairman from January 2013 to December 2016, and interim Chief Executive Officer and President during a portion of 2016. Mr. Boyd was Priceline’s President and Co-Chief Executive Officer from August 2002 to November 2002; its Chief Operating Officer from November 2000 to August 2002; and its Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary from January 2000 to October 2000. Prior to joining Priceline, Mr. Boyd was Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Oxford Health Plans, Inc. Mr. Boyd brings to our Board extensive experience in global e-commerce, sales, and digital marketing, as well as proven leadership, corporate governance and strategic management skills. His e-commerce experience provides valuable insights into the continued execution and evolution of our interconnected retail strategy.

J. Frank Brown Mr. J. Frank Brown is Independent Director of Company. He serves as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of General Atlantic LLC, a global growth equity firm, which he joined in 2011. From 2006 to 2011, Mr. Brown was Dean of INSEAD, an international business school with campuses in France, Singapore and Abu Dhabi. Before his appointment as Dean of INSEAD, he served as a member of its Board and as Chairman of its U.S. Council. Prior to his tenure at INSEAD, Mr. Brown spent 26 years at PwC, where he held a series of leadership roles, including head of its Assurance and Business Advisory Service, Transactions Services, and Corporate Development practices, and most recently the leader of the $3.5 billion Advisory Services operating unit of PwC. He also launched PwC’s Genesis Park, a leadership development program to train the next generation of global leaders within the firm. Mr. Brown is a trustee of The Asia Society and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also an author and frequent speaker on leadership. Mr. Brown is a seasoned international business and academic leader whose strong technical expertise in financial and accounting matters qualifies him as an “audit committee financial expert” under SEC guidelines, as described in the “Audit Committee Report” on page 24 of this Proxy Statement, and he serves in such capacity on our Audit Committee.

Albert Carey Mr. Albert P. Carey is Independent Director of Company. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo North America, a consumer products company, a position he has held since March 2016. In this role, he is responsible for leading PepsiCo’s beverages, Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods businesses in North America. Previously, he was Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo North America Beverages from 2011 to 2016, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Frito-Lay North America, the largest North American business division of PepsiCo, from 2006 to 2011. He also served as President of PepsiCo Sales, the sales division of PepsiCo, from 2003 to 2006, in charge of PepsiCo’s sales and customer management for its retail, food service and fountain businesses. Other positions that Mr. Carey has held at PepsiCo include Chief Operating Officer of PepsiCo Beverages & Foods North America, Senior Vice President of Sales for Pepsi-Cola North America and Chief Operating Officer of Frito-Lay North America. Prior to his career at PepsiCo, Mr. Carey spent seven years at Procter & Gamble. Having served in a number of senior executive positions at PepsiCo, Mr. Carey enhances our Board’s experience in and oversight of retail, supply chain and marketing matters, as well as contributing to the general management and strategic business development skills of our Board.

Armando Codina Mr. Armando M. Codina is Independent Director of Company. He is currently the Chairman of Codina Partners, LLC, a real estate investment and development company that he formed in 2009, and he also served as its Chief Executive Officer until December 2013. In 1980, Mr. Codina founded Codina Group, a South Florida-based commercial real estate firm. As Codina Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, he led the company through significant growth for 26 years and successfully merged it with Florida East Coast Industries in 2006 to become Florida East Coast Industries’ full-service real estate business, Flagler Development Group. In 2006, Mr. Codina was appointed Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Flagler Development Group, where he served until September 2008. He continued to serve as non-executive Chairman of Flagler until December 2010. In addition to serving as Chairman of his core real estate holdings, Mr. Codina is an active investor in and owner of MBB Auto Group, a premium luxury retail automotive group consisting of 12 dealerships in the Northeast. Prior to founding Codina Group, Mr. Codina served as President of Professional Automated Services, Inc., a pioneer in the development of comprehensive medical management systems that provided data processing services to physicians. Mr. Codina’s extensive expertise in commercial real estate development and management provides our Board with significant insight into and understanding of the real estate issues faced by a large retail organization. His deep roots in Florida have also afforded the Board a unique insight into this market. In addition, Mr. Codina’s past service on a number of public company boards of directors provides significant and valuable perspective into corporate management, board dynamics and other aspects of corporate governance.

Helena Foulkes Ms. Helena B. Foulkes is Independent Director of Company. She is currently Executive Vice President of CVS Health Corporation (“CVS”), an integrated pharmacy health care provider and retailer, and President of CVS/pharmacy, a position she has held since January 2014. Previously, she was Executive Vice President and Chief Health Care Strategy and Marketing Officer from 2011 to 2013; Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer from 2009 to 2011; Senior Vice President of Health Services of CVS/pharmacy from 2007 to 2009; Senior Vice President, Marketing and Operations Services during a portion of 2007; and Senior Vice President, Advertising and Marketing from 2002 to 2007. In her 20-plus years with the CVS, Ms. Foulkes also has held positions in Marketing and Operations Services, Strategic Planning, Visual Merchandising, and Category Management. Having served in a number of executive marketing, operations and strategic planning roles for CVS, Ms. Foulkes brings to our Board significant experience in innovative marketing strategies, retail operations, merchandising, and real estate, as well as insight into healthcare and associate wellness-related issues.

Linda Gooden Ms. Linda R. Gooden is Independent Director of The Home Depot, Inc. She enjoyed a 30-plus year career in various senior leadership roles with Lockheed Martin Corporation (“Lockheed”), a global aerospace, defense, security and advanced technologies company. Before her retirement, she most recently served as Executive Vice President, Information Systems & Global Solutions (“IS&GS”) of Lockheed from 2007 to 2013. Under her leadership as Executive Vice President of IS&GS, Lockheed expanded its IT capabilities beyond government customers to international and commercial markets. She also served as Lockheed’s Deputy Executive Vice President, Information and Technology Services from October to December 2006 and its President, Information Technology from 1997 to December 2006. In her role as President of Lockheed’s IT division, Ms. Gooden grew the business over a 10-year period to become a multi-billion dollar business. Ms. Gooden brings to our Board her strong leadership capability demonstrated through her career at Lockheed. She has an extensive background in IT and cybersecurity, significant operations and strategic planning expertise, and experience in business restructuring, finance and risk management. She also brings to our Board her experience as a director at other public companies, particularly in the areas of finance, audit, strategic investments, acquisitions and divestitures, and she serves as an “audit committee financial expert” on our Audit Committee, as described in the “Audit Committee Report".

Wayne Hewett Mr. Wayne Hewett is Independent Director of Company. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Klöckner Pentaplast Group, a leading supplier of plastic films for pharmaceutical, medical devices, food, electronics, packaging, printing and specialty applications, a position he has held since August 2015. From 2010 to February 2015, Mr. Hewett served as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the board of directors of Arysta LifeScience Corporation (“Arysta”), one of the world’s largest privately held crop protection and life science companies. In February 2015, Arysta was acquired by Platform Specialty Products Corporation (“Platform”), a global producer of high technology specialty chemical products and provider of technical services, and Mr. Hewett served as President of Platform until August 2015. Prior to joining Arysta in 2009, Mr. Hewett served as a senior consultant to GenNx360, a private equity firm focused on sponsoring buyouts of middle market companies, from February to August 2009. Mr. Hewett’s career has also included over 20 years with General Electric Company (“GE”), a multinational conglomerate corporation, including roles as GE’s Vice-President, Supply Chain and Operations; President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Advanced Materials; President of GE Plastics Pacific; and membership on GE’s Corporate Executive Council. Mr. Hewett brings to our Board extensive experience in general management, finance, supply chain, operational and international matters. He has significant experience executing company-wide initiatives across large organizations, developing proprietary products, optimizing a supply chain, and using emerging technologies to provide new products and services to customers.

Karen Katen Ms. Karen L. Katen is Independent Director of Company. She began her career at Pfizer Inc., a global pharmaceutical company, in 1974 and held a series of management positions with increasing responsibility, including President of Pfizer Global Pharmaceuticals and Executive Vice President of Pfizer Inc. from 2001 to 2005 and President of Pfizer Human Health from 2005 to 2007. She retired in 2007 as Vice Chairman of Pfizer. Currently, Ms. Katen serves as Senior Advisor of Essex Woodlands Health Ventures, a healthcare venture capital firm which she joined in 2007. Ms. Katen is also a director of Air Liquide, an international leader in gases for industry, health and the environment. She serves or has served with several healthcare-related organizations, including as chair of the RAND Corporation’s Health Board of Advisors, chair of ARMGO Pharma, Inc.’s Board of Directors, and as a member of the Takeda Global Advisory Board. She is also on the Board of Trustees of the University of Chicago. Ms. Katen has also served on a variety of international policy bodies, including as Chairman of the U.S.-Japan Business Council. Ms. Katen enhances our Board’s understanding of international, supply chain and marketing matters, with her expertise in those areas gained through her long and successful career at Pfizer and experience with other healthcare-related organizations. Her background also provides insight into healthcare issues. In addition, Ms. Katen’s service on a number of public and private company boards provides valuable insights into corporate management and board dynamics.