HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.BO)

Shyamala Gopinath Mrs. Shyamala Gopinath is Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of HDFC Bank Limited since January 2015. She holds a Master’s Degree in Commerce and is a CAIIB. Mrs. Gopinath has over 40 years of experience in financial sector policy formulation in different capacities at RBI. As Deputy Governor of RBI for seven years, Mrs. Gopinath had been guiding and influencing the national policies in the diverse areas of financial sector regulation and supervision, development of financial markets, capital account management, management of government borrowings, forex reserves management and payment and settlement systems. During 2001-03, Mrs. Gopinath worked as senior financial sector expert in the then Monetary Affairs and Exchange Department of the International Monetary Fund (Financial Institutions Division). Mrs. Gopinath was a member of the FSAP (Financial Sector Assessment Program) missions to Tanzania, Nigeria, Hungary and Poland and the Foreign Exchange and Reserve Management team to Turkey and Kosovo. She also served as RBI representative on the Financial Stability Board. Mrs. Gopinath does not hold any shares in the Bank as on March 31, 2017.

Sashidhar Jagdishan Mr. Sashidhar Jagdishan is an Chief Financial Officer of HDFC Bank Limited since 2014. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from the University of Mumbai and a Masters in Economics of Money, Banking and Finance from the University of Sheffield, UK. He is a Chartered Accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has been with the Bank since 1996.

Aditya Puri Mr. Aditya Puri is Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of HDFC Bank Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Punjab University and is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Puri was the Chief Executive Officer of Citibank, Malaysia from 1992 to 1994. Mr. Puri has been the Managing Director of the Bank since September 1994. Mr. Puri has over four decades of experience in the banking sector in India and abroad. Mr. Puri has provided outstanding leadership as the Managing Director and has contributed significantly to enable the Bank scale phenomenal heights under his stewardship. During the year, Mr. Puri was named amongst the best 30 CEOs in the world in the Barron’s list. The numerous awards won by Mr. Puri and the Bank are a testimony to the tremendous credibility that Mr. Puri has built for himself and the Bank over the years.

Paresh Sukthankar Mr. Paresh D. Sukthankar is Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of HDFC Bank Limited. He completed his graduation from Sydenham College, Mumbai and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from University of Mumbai. He has done his Masters in Management Studies (MMS) from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute (Mumbai). Mr. Sukthankar has also completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) from the Harvard Business School. Mr. Sukthankar has been associated with the Bank since its inception in 1994 and has total banking experience of over three decades. At the Bank, he has contributed in and effectively steered the various key areas including Credit, Risk Management, Finance, Human Resources, Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility and Information Security verticals of the Bank. He was appointed as Executive Director on the Bank’s Board in October 2007. In June 2014, Mr. Sukthankar was elevated to the post of Deputy Managing Director. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Sukthankar worked in Citibank for around 9 years, in various departments including corporate banking, risk management, financial control and credit administration. Mr. Sukthankar has been a member of various Committees formed by Reserve Bank of India and Indian Banks’ Association. At present, Mr. Sukthankar is the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, and is doing a commendable job in maintaining the overall portfolio quality of the Bank.

Kaizad Bharucha Mr. Kaizad Bharucha is Member - Senior Management, Executive Director of HDFC Bank Ltd. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University of Mumbai. He has been associated with the Bank since 1995. In his current position as Executive Director, he is responsible for Wholesale Banking covering areas of Corporate Banking, Emerging Corporate Group, Business Banking, Capital Markets & Commodities Business, Agri Lending, Investment Banking, Financial Institutions & Government Business and Department for Special Operations. He has driven growth and profitability in the aforesaid areas of the Wholesale banking segment of the Bank. In his previous position as Group Head - Credit & Market Risk, he was responsible for the Risk Management activities in the Bank viz., Credit Risk, Market Risk, Debt Management, Risk Intelligence and Control functions. Mr. Bharucha has been a career banker with over three decades of banking experience. Prior to joining the Bank, he worked in SBI Commercial and International Bank in various areas including Trade Finance and Corporate Banking. He has represented HDFC Bank as a member of the working group constituted by the Reserve Bank of India to examine the role of Credit Information Bureau and on the sub-committee with regard to adoption of the Basel II guidelines.

Abhay Aima Mr. Abhay Aima is an Group Head of HDFC Bank Limited. He is graduate of the National Defence Academy. Mr. Aima is the Bank’s Head of Equities, Private Banking and Third Party Products. He is in charge of NRI and International Consumer Banking.

Aseem Dhru Mr. Aseem Dhru is an Group Head of HDFC Bank Ltd. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Gujarat University and is an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is a graduate of the Institute of Cost and Work Accountants. Mr. Dhru has 14 years of experience in the field of finance. He has been with the Bank since 1997 and heads the Business Banking, Mortgages, Commercial Transportation, Infrastructure and Healthcare Finance units.

Ashish Parthasarthy Mr. Ashish Parthasarthy is an Group Head of HDFC Bank Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Karnataka Regional Engineering College and has a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. He has 18 years of experience in the interest rate and currency markets.

Navin Puri Mr. Navin Puri is an Group Head of HDFC Bank Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Calcutta University and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has received a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Texas University, U.S.A. Mr. Puri has 18 years of banking experience. He has been with the Bank since February 1999. He currently heads the Retail Branch Banking business, and is also the Business Head for Retail Current Accounts of the Bank.

Rajender Sehgal Mr. Rajender Sehgal is an Group Head of HDFC Bank Limited. He is a gold medalist in Bachelor of Science from Punjab University. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from FMS Delhi University and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. Mr. Sehgal had a tenure of 20 years with the State Bank of India in capacities, including an assignment with their New York USA branch.

Jimmy Tata Mr. Jimmy M. Tata is an Group Head of HDFC Bank Limited. He holds a Masters of Financial Management degree from the University of Mumbai and is a qualified Chartered Financial Analyst from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India, Hyderabad. He has 20 years of work experience and he has been with the Bank since 1994.

Bhavesh Zaveri Mr. Bhavesh Zaveri is an Group Head of HDFC Bank Limited. He holds a Masters degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. Mr. Zaveri has been with the Bank since 1998, and he is Head of Wholesale Banking Operations and also Head of Cash Management Products. Mr. Zaveri is a member of committees and forums of the IBA and of the RBI, including a director of the Board of the National Payment Corporation of India Ltd.

Renu Karnad Mrs. Renu Sud Karnad is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of HDFC Bank Limited. She is a law graduate and also holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from University of Delhi. Mrs. Karnad is a Parvin Fellow-Woodrow Wilson School of International Affairs, Princeton University, U.S.A. Mrs. Karnad joined HDFC Ltd. in 1978. After spending two decades in various positions, Mrs. Karnad was inducted on to the Board as Executive Director in 2000 and was further elevated to the post of Managing Director with effect from January 1, 2010. Mrs. Karnad brings with her rich experience and enormous knowledge in the mortgage sector, having been part of the nascent real estate and mortgage sectors in India. Mrs. Karnad is in-charge of the lending operations of the HDFC Ltd. and is responsible for spearheading its expansion. Over the years, Mrs. Karnad has to her credit, numerous awards and accolades. Known for her wit and diplomacy, Mrs. Karnad has always had a humane approach towards solving complex issues. Mrs. Karnad firmly believes that people are key to an organization’s success, especially in the service domain and propagates self-belief as the strongest weapon in achieving excellence.

Keki Mistry Shri. Keki Minoo Mistry , CPA is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of HDFC Bank Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the Mumbai University. Mr. Mistry is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Mr. Mistry brings with him over three decades of varied experience in banking and financial services domain. Mr. Mistry started his career with AF Ferguson & Co, a renowned Chartered Accountancy firm, followed by stints at Hindustan Unilever Limited and Indian Hotels Company Limited. In the year 1981, Mr. Mistry joined Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.). Mr. Mistry was inducted on to the Board of HDFC Ltd. as an Executive Director in the year 1993 and was elevated to the post of Managing Director in November 2000. In October 2007, Mr. Mistry was appointed as Vice Chairman & Managing Director of HDFC Ltd. and became the Vice Chairman & CEO in January 2010. As a part of the management team, Mr. Mistry has played a critical role in the successful transformation of HDFC Ltd. into India’s leading Financial Services Conglomerate by facilitating formation of companies including HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Ltd. and HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Ltd.

Srikanth Nadhamuni Mr. Srikanth Nadhamuni is Additional Non-Executive Director of the company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communications from National Institute of Engineering and a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Louisiana State University. Mr. Nadhamuni is a technologist and an entrepreneur with 28 years of experience in the areas of CPU design, Healthcare, e-Governance, National ID, Biometrics, Financial Technology and Banking sectors. Mr. Nadhamuni presently is the Chairman of Novopay Solutions Private Limited, a company involved in the area of mobile payments and is the CEO of Khosla Labs Private Limited, a start-up incubator. He has also been a co-founder of e-Governments Foundation with Mr. Nandan Nilekani which work on the objectives to improve governance in Indian cities, creation of Municipal ERP suite which improves service delivery of cities. Mr. Nadhamuni was the Chief Technology Officer of Aadhaar (UID Authority of India) during 2009-2012 where he participated in design and development of the world’s largest biometric based ID system. He was instrumental in development of Aadhaar technology, several banking and financial protocols including MicroATM, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) and Aadhaar Payment Bridge (APB). Mr. Nadhamuni spent 14 years in the silicon valley (California, US) working for several global companies such Sun Microsystems (CPU design), Intel Corporation (CPU design), Silicon Graphics (Interactive TV) and WebMD (Internet Healthcare).

Partho Datta Mr. Partho Sarothy Datta is Non-Executive Independent Director of HDFC Bank Limited since September 2010. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Mr. Datta joined Indian Aluminum Company Limited (INDAL) and was with INDAL and its parent company in Canada for 25 years and held positions as Treasurer, Chief Financial Officer and Director Finance during his tenure. Mr. Datta joined the Chennai based Murugappa Group thereafter as the head of Group Finance and was a member of the Management Board of the Group, as well as Director in several Murugappa Group companies. Post retirement from the Murugappa Group, Mr. Datta was an advisor to the Central Government appointed Board of Directors of Satyam Computers Services Limited during the restoration process and has also been engaged in providing business / strategic and financial consultancy on a selective basis. Mr. Datta has rich and extensive experience in various financial and accounting matters including financial management, mergers and amalgamations and capital markets strategy. Mr. Datta is one of the financial experts on the Audit Committee of the Board.

Bobby Parikh Mr. Bobby Kanubhai Parikh is Non-Executive Independent Director of HDFC Bank Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the Mumbai University and has qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1987. Mr. Parikh is a Senior Partner with BMR & Associates LLP and leads its financial services practice. Prior to joining BMR & Associates LLP, Mr. Parikh was the Chief Executive Officer of Ernst & Young in India and held that responsibility until December 2003. Mr. Parikh worked with Arthur Andersen for over 17 years and was its Country Managing Partner until the Andersen practice combined with that of Ernst & Young in June 2002. Over the years, Mr. Parikh has had extensive experience in advising clients across a range of industries. India has witnessed significant deregulation and a progressive transformation of its policy framework. An area of focus for Mr. Parikh has been to work with businesses, both Indian and multinational, in interpreting the implications of the deregulation as well as the changes to India’s policy framework, to help businesses better leverage opportunities that have become available and to address challenges that resulted from such changes. Mr. Parikh has led teams that have advised clients in the areas of entry strategy (MNCs into India and Indian companies into overseas markets), business model identification, structuring a business presence, mergers, acquisitions and other business reorganizations. Mr. Parikh works closely with regulators and policy formulators, in providing inputs to aid in the development of new regulations and policies, and in assessing the implications and efficacy of these and providing feedback for action.

Malay Patel Mr. Malay Patel is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a Major in Engineering (Mechanical) from Rutgers University, Livingston, NJ, USA, and an A.A.B.A. in business from Bergen County College, Fairlawn, NJ, USA. He is a director on the Board of Eewa Engineering Company Private Limited, a company in the plastics / packaging industry with exports to more than 50 countries. He has been involved in varied roles such as export / import, procurement, sales and marketing, etc in Eewa Engineering Company Private Limited. Mr. Malay Patel has special knowledge and practical experience in matters relating to small scale industries in terms of Section 10-A (2)(a) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Anami Roy Mr. Anami N. Roy is Non-Executive Independent Director of HDFC Bank Limited. He is M. A., M. Phil and is a distinguished retired civil servant. During his long career of 38 years in the Indian Police Service (IPS), Mr. Roy held with great distinction a range of assignments, including some of the most prestigious, challenging and sensitive ones, both in the state of Maharashtra and Government of India, including Commissioner of Police, Mumbai and DGP, Maharashtra before retiring in the year 2010. Mr. Roy’s areas of specialization include policy planning, budget, recruitment, training and other finance and administration functions in addition to all operational matters. A firm believer in technology in Police for providing solutions to a variety of complex problems or citizen facilitation and as ‘force-multiplier’, Mr. Roy brought in technology in a very big way in the Police department with full co-operation and support of the entire IT Industry. Mr. Roy also held the position of Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, in which capacity Mr. Roy initiated a policy document on vigilance matters for Government of Maharashtra. Mr. Roy has wide knowledge and experience of security and intelligence matters at the state and national level. Having handled multifarious field and staff assignments, Mr. Roy has a rich and extensive experience of functioning of the government at various levels and of problem solving.