Hudaco Industries Ltd (HDCJ.J)

Name Description

Royden Vice Mr. Royden T. Vice is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Hudaco Industries Ltd. Royden is chairman of Waco International, having retired as its CEO in 2011. He joined Waco in 2002. He served as a non-executive director of Murray & Roberts Holdings and Life Healthcare Group Holdings, chairman of Puregas as well as a governor of Rhodes University. Royden was CEO of Industrial and Special Products at the UK-based BOC group. He was also chairman of Consol Glass and chairman and CEO of African Oxygen Limited (Afrox) and Afrox Healthcare. Royden joined the board in 2007 and became its chairman in 2009.

Graham Dunford Mr. Graham R. Dunford is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Hudaco Industries Ltd., effective July 1, 2014. Graham joined Hudaco in 2001 when it purchased Bauer Geared Motors, where he was the managing director. He became CEO: Electrical power transmission in 2005, CEO: Power transmission in 2009 and CEO: Bearings and power transmission in 2010. He joined the board in 2009 as an alternate director and became a full board member in July 2010. He was appointed group chief executive in July 2014.

Clifford Amoils Mr. Clifford V. Amoils is Group Financial Director, Executive Director of Hudaco Industries Ltd., since July 1, 2009. Clifford was a partner at Grant Thornton for 21 years and headed its audit division. He was a member of its National Council and served on Grant Thornton International’s Audit Advisory Committee. He is a member of the Financial Reporting Investigation Panel of the JSE. He joined the board in 2009.

David Allman Mr. David L. Allman is CEO - Abes Technoseal, Astore Keymak, Bauer, Bearings International, Deltec and Specialised Battery Systems of the Company. He holds S.A.I.M. Advanced Diploma in Marketing Management.

Brian Constancon Mr. Brian J. M. Constancon is Chief Executive Officer - Electrical Power Transmission and Steel of the Company. He holds a BCom, BAcc, CA (SA).

Barry Fieldgate Mr. Barry W.J. Fieldgate is Chief Executive Officer - Berntel, Bosworth, Brewtech Engineering, Ernest Lowe, Filter and Hose Solutions, Global Communications, HERS, MiRO, SS Telecoms and executive: Africa development of the Company.

K. Masinga Mr. K. J. Masinga is Group Executive - Transformation and Human Resources of Hudaco Industries Ltd., He holds N Dip: HR Management, B Tech: HR Management, B.Tech HR Development, MAP.

Stephen Connelly Mr. Stephen John Connelly is Non-Executive Director of Hudaco Industries Ltd. effective June 30, 2014. Stephen immigrated to South Africa in 1976. In 1982 he was a founding partner of Valard Limited where he was managing director. Valard was acquired by Hudaco in 1992. Stephen was Hudaco’s chief executive for 22 years until his retirement in 2014. He continues to serve on the board in a non-executive capacity. In April 2016 he joined the board of Distribution & Warehousing Network (DAWN) as an independent non-executive director and on 1 June 2016 was appointed interim CEO of the DAWN group. Stephen joined the board in 1992.

Nonyameko Mandindi Ms. Nonyameko D. Mandindi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hudaco Industries Limited with effect from 1 June 2015. She holds BSc (Quantity Surveying). Nyami started her career as one of the first black female quantity surveyors in South Africa. As one of the founding partners of a QS firm in the 1990s, she contributed to the growth of the firm to one of the top five quantity surveying businesses in SA. She has also been involved in various large infrastructure and property development initiatives including the OR Tambo Airport, Monte Casino, Gautrain, the Sandton Convention Centre, Maputo corridor and several public transport facilities. She has vast operational experience having served as CEO of Intersite and project manager for Rea Vaya BRT system for the City of Johannesburg. She also served as CEO and business line director Southern & East Africa of Royal Haskoning DHV, where she was part of the global leadership team, leading the Africa Growth Strategy. Nyami has been an independent non-executive director on several boards including Acucap Properties Limited, The South African Rail Commuter Corporation, Alexandra Social Housing Company, Intersite, Denel SOC and Propnet, a division of Transnet. Nyami joined the board in June 2015.

Dhanasagree Naidoo Ms. Dhanasagree Naidoo is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hudaco Industries Ltd., since March 24, 2011. She holds Masters in Accounting (Taxation), CA (SA). Daisy serves as an independent non-executive director on the boards of Anglo American Platinum, Mr Price Group, Marriott Unit Trust Management Company, Old Mutual Unit Trust Managers, Old Mutual Alternative Risk Transfer, Old Mutual Wealth, STRATE, and Omnia Holdings. In addition, she chairs the audit committees of: Mr Price, STRATE and Old Mutual Wealth. She is also a member of the Tax Court of South Africa and a trustee of the Discovery Medical Aid Scheme and the South African Investors Protection Fund. She spent nine years with Sanlam Capital Markets, including as head of the Debt Structuring Unit.