Heritage Foods Ltd (HEFI.NS)

HEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

783.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.35 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs784.35
Open
Rs788.50
Day's High
Rs788.50
Day's Low
Rs773.20
Volume
31,791
Avg. Vol
65,307
52-wk High
Rs884.00
52-wk Low
Rs360.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

D. Seetharamaiah

88 1992 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

M. Sambasiva Rao

2006 President

Nara Bhuvaneswari

52 Executive Vice Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director

A. Prabhakara Naidu

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Umakanta Barik

2008 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

N. Brahmani

26 2013 Executive Director

S. Jagdish Krishnan

Chief Operating Officer - Retail & Bakery Division

K. Durga Rao

2015 Chief Operating Officer - Dairy Division

Anil Srivastava

Chief Operating Officer - Agri Division

V. Nagaraja Naidu

67 2007 Non-Executive Director

Rajesh Ahuja

2016 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director

Vishnu Nandyala

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

D. Seetharamaiah

Shri. D. Seetharamaiah is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Heritage Foods India Ltd. He holds B.com and also a Fellowship member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has 56 years of experience in the field of Taxation, Finance. He is in practice for last five decades and a Chatered Accountant in Andhra Pradesh. He is a senior Partner of M/s. Brahmayya & Co. He is also Director in several other Public and private limited Companies. He is a member of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of M/s Tera Software Limited and Jeevan softech Limited.

M. Sambasiva Rao

Dr. M. Sambasiva Rao, Ph.D., is President of Heritage Foods India Ltd. He holds M.Sc., Ph.D. He was Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Nara Bhuvaneswari

Smt. Nara Bhuvaneswari is Executive Vice Chairperson of the Board, Managing Director of Heritage Foods India Ltd. She is a Bachelor in Arts and has about 15 years Industry experience. She is also director in Heritage Finlease Limited, Heritage Foods Retail Limited and several other Private Limited companies.

A. Prabhakara Naidu

Umakanta Barik

N. Brahmani

S. Jagdish Krishnan

K. Durga Rao

Anil Srivastava

V. Nagaraja Naidu

Dr. V. Nagaraja Naidu is Non-Executive Director of Heritage Foods India Ltd. He is a postgraduate in Commerce and Doctorate in Financial Management. Dr. Naidu starting from Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad in 1972 held positions in reputed Universities viz,. Professor, Dean Director etc., and taught in the fields of Finance and Business Economics at Post graduate and Doctorate levels. He had been the Registrar (Administrative head) of the Dr. B R Ambedkar Open University Professor for about 10 years. He is also director in Heritage International Limited, Northgate Infra Developers Limited, Gold Coast Land Development (P) Ltd and Heritage Agro Marine (P) Limited.

Rajesh Ahuja

Vishnu Nandyala

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

D. Seetharamaiah

142,500

M. Sambasiva Rao

5,420,200

Nara Bhuvaneswari

28,002,000

A. Prabhakara Naidu

--

Umakanta Barik

--

N. Brahmani

20,633,000

S. Jagdish Krishnan

4,202,260

K. Durga Rao

--

Anil Srivastava

--

V. Nagaraja Naidu

4,200,000

Rajesh Ahuja

--

Vishnu Nandyala

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

