HEG Ltd (HEGL.NS)
HEGL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,318.65INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs55.45 (+4.39%)
Prev Close
Rs1,263.20
Open
Rs1,270.00
Day's High
Rs1,327.90
Day's Low
Rs1,270.00
Volume
605,184
Avg. Vol
643,577
52-wk High
Rs1,395.00
52-wk Low
Rs144.45
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shekhar Agarwal
|64
|1996
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Raju Rustogi
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer
|
K. Vaidyanathan
|2010
|Chief Operating Officer
|
T. Dev Joshi
|2010
|Chief Human Resource Officer
|
Ravi Jhunjhunwala
|59
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Riju Jhunjhunwala
|37
|2010
|Non-Executive Director
|
Satish Mehta
|2016
|Additional Independent Director
|
Vinita Singhania
|2013
|Additional Independent Director
|
Om Bahl
|74
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Dharmendar Davar
|81
|1994
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Kamal Gupta
|70
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Shekhar Agarwal
|Shri. Shekhar Agarwal is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of HEG Limited. He is a Industrialist with a business experience and well-known name in Textile Industry. He serves as Director of RSWM Ltd., Maral Overseas Ltd., Bhilwara Spinners Ltd., Essay Marketing Company Ltd., Bhilwara Infotech Ltd., BSL Ltd., Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd., APPTEX Manpower Development Services Ltd. He holds B.Tech (Mech), lIT Kanpur, Master of Science Degree in Industrial & Systems Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicaqo, USA.
|
Raju Rustogi
|Shri. Raju Rustogi is Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer of HEG limited., May 4, 2013.
|
K. Vaidyanathan
|Mr. K. Vaidyanathan is Chief Operating Officer of HEG Limited., Since 2010.
|
T. Dev Joshi
|Mr. T. Dev Joshi is Chief Human Resource Officer of HEG Limited., since 2010.
|
Ravi Jhunjhunwala
|Shri. Ravi Jhunjhunwala is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of HEG Limited. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from April 30, 2010. He holds B.Com.(Hons) and MBA degrees. He has 32 years of experience.
|
Riju Jhunjhunwala
|Shri. Riju Jhunjhunwala is Non-Executive Director of HEG Limited. He served as Executive Director of the Company. He holds a degree in Business Management Studies. He is an Industrialist with business experience. His directorships includes Bhilwara Energy Ltd., Bhilwara Infotechnology Ltd., Bhilwara Technical Textiles Ltd., Cheslind Textiles Ltd., Bhilwara Green Energy Ltd., NJC Hydro Power Ltd. and Chango Yangthang Hydro Power Ltd.
|
Satish Mehta
|
Vinita Singhania
|Smt. Vinita Singhania is an Additional Independent Director of HEG Limited., Effective from November 12, 2013.
|
Om Bahl
|Dr. Om Parkash Bahl is Non-Executive Independent Director of HEG Limited. He is M.Sc., Ph.D., from Sardar Patel University. He retired from National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi as Director Grade Scientist in 1999. He has experience in Carbon Technology.
|
Dharmendar Davar
|Shri. Dharmendar Nath Davar is Non-Executive Independent Director of HEG Limited. Shri. Davar worked in senior managerial positions with Punjab National Bank from 1958-68 and with IFCI from 1968-1992. He took retirement from IFCI in 1992 as Executive Chairman, a position he held for eight years. Presently, besides Directorship in many well known Companies, he is a part time Consultant to the World Bank, UNIDo and Kreditanstalt fur Weideraufbau (KFW) and also associated with professional and social organisations in various capacities. He holds B.Com (Hons.), M.A. (Eco.), CAIIB, Fellow of the Economic Development Institute of the World Bank.
|
Kamal Gupta
|Dr. Kamal K. Gupta, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of HEG Limited. He is Consultant in the areas of finance, accounting and corporate laws. Former Technical Director of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has authored various books on auditing and other subjects. He holds FCA, FICWA, Ph.D.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Shekhar Agarwal
|220,000
|
Raju Rustogi
|--
|
K. Vaidyanathan
|--
|
T. Dev Joshi
|--
|
Ravi Jhunjhunwala
|39,444,600
|
Riju Jhunjhunwala
|--
|
Satish Mehta
|--
|
Vinita Singhania
|--
|
Om Bahl
|--
|
Dharmendar Davar
|--
|
Kamal Gupta
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Shekhar Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Raju Rustogi
|0
|0
|
K. Vaidyanathan
|0
|0
|
T. Dev Joshi
|0
|0
|
Ravi Jhunjhunwala
|0
|0
|
Riju Jhunjhunwala
|0
|0
|
Satish Mehta
|0
|0
|
Vinita Singhania
|0
|0
|
Om Bahl
|0
|0
|
Dharmendar Davar
|0
|0
|
Kamal Gupta
|0
|0