Heidelbergcement India Ltd (HEID.NS)

Name Description

Piyush Mankad Shri. Piyush Gunwantrai Mankad is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Heidelbergcement India Ltd. He is M.A. and has done Diploma in Development Studies from Cambridge, U.K. He was Finance Secretary and Secretary Industries in the respective Ministries of the Government of India. He has also worked as Executive Director with Asian Development Bank, Manila. He has experience in the areas of Public Administration & Policy, Finance, Industrial Development & Investment, International Economic Relations and Development Banking. Mr. P.G. Mankad is on the Board of Directors of Tata International Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., The Tata Power Company Ltd., DSP Blackrock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd., Max India Ltd., United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd., ICRA Ltd., SRF Ltd. and Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd. Mr. P.G. Mankad is Member of the Audit Committee of Tata Interntional Ltd., SRF Ltd., DSP Blackrock Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. and Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd. He is Chairman of Investors’ Grievance & Share Transfer Committee of Tata Elxsi Ltd. and Member of Investors’ Grievance & Share Transfer Committee of Max India Ltd. and Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd.

Anil Sharma Mr. Anil Kumar Sharma is Chief Financial Officer of Heidelbergcement India Ltd. He has Bachelor of Commerce degree, ACA and ACS. He has 14 years of experience. His last employment was in Bhaskar Tea and Industries ltd.

Sushil Tiwari Mr. Sushil Kumar Tiwari is Wholetime Director of Heidelbergcement India Ltd. He is Engineer in Electrical as well as in Electronics and Communication from the Institute of Engineers, Kolkata. In his career spanning over 32 years he has experience of more than 25 years in the Cement Sector. He has been associated with Raymond Limited (Cement Division) which was taken over by Lafarge India Private Limited in the year 2001. Mr. Tiwari has been associated with the Company for the past 4 years and undertaken multi farious assignments in the areas of production and has been the team as Technical Head. Mr. Tiwari joined the Company in April 2007 as Unit Head of Ammasandra Plant. He has knowledge and experience in operation of cement plants and matters pertaining to the Cement Industry. In August 2008 he was appointed as Unit Head of the Company’s Damoh and Jhansi units. In view of the contribution of Mr. Tiwari, he was elevated to the position of Technical Head of the Company w.e.f. 1st September 2010. Mr. Sushil Kumar Tiwari was appointed as an Additional Director and Wholetime Director of the Company with eff ect from 29th April 2011.

Kevin Gluskie Mr. Kevin Gerard Gluskie has been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective February 4, 2016. He has completed his BE with a major in Civil Engineering from the University of Tasmania in 1988.

Albert Scheuer Dr. Albert Scheuer is Non-Executive Director of Heidelbergcement India Ltd. Dr. Albert Scheuer, completed Degree in Mechanical Engineering / Process Technology from the Technical University of Clausthal, Germany in the year 1982. He has also completed Doctorate in Mechanical Engineering in the year 1987. Dr. Scheuer started his professional career with the Research Institute of the German Cement Industry in 1983. After joining HeidelbergCement group in 1992, he took on various positions at Leimen Cement Plant and Heidelberg Technology Center. From 1998 to 2005, he was in charge of Technical support for European cement plants as Managing Director of Heidelberg Technology Center. Since 2005, he was responsible for HeidelbergCement’s activities in China as Chief Operating Officer and in August 2007 he was appointed as Member of the Managing Board and Executive Vice President of Lehigh Cement. He also took active part in the integrtioon of the operations of Hanson, North America with HeidelbergCement Group. Since 1st April, 2008, he is in charge of Asia-Oceania Region of HeidelbergCement Group and also entrusted with the responsibility of worldwide coordination of the activities of Heidelberg Technology Center. Dr. Scheuer is a Director/Member of Managing Board of the following Companies: - HeidelbergCement AG, HeidelbergCement Technology Center GmbH, Easy Point Industrial Ltd., Guangzhou HeidelbergCement Yuexiu Enterprise Management Consulting Company Ltd., HeidelbergCement Asia Pte Ltd., HeidelbergCement Holding HK Ltd., Squareal Cement Ltd., Cochin Cements Ltd., Jidong Heidelberg (Fufeng) Cement Company Limited, PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk, Heidelberg Energie GmbH, Jidong Heidelberg (Jingyang) Cement Company Limited, HeidelbergCement Bangladesh Limited, China Century Cement Limited, Hanson Investment Holding Pte. Limited, Hanson Pacifi c (S) Pte Limited and Hanson Building Materials (S) Pte. Limited. He is a member of Audit Committee of Cochin Cements Limited.

Pradeep Bhide Mr. Pradeep Vasudeo Bhide is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Heidelbergcement India Ltd. He is a retired IAS Officer and holds degrees in MBA, LL.B. and B.Sc. During his career spanning about four decades he held various positions at senior level, including the Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India; Secretary and Joint Secretary, Department of Disinvestment, Ministry of Finance, Government of India; Additional Secretary / Spl. Secretary, Ministry of Home Aff airs, Government of India; Deputy Secretary/Director in the Department of Economic Aff airs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India; Director Fund-Bank Division of the Department and Advisor to India’s Executive Director to the International Board for Reconstruction and Development, Washington D.C; Secretary, Department of Finance, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Secretary, Department of Energy, Government of Andhra Pradesh and Managing Director of Godavari Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited. During his tenure as Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance he was involved in formulation of the Direct and Indirect Taxation Policies including the Direct Taxes Code and the proposed roll out of the Goods and Services Tax. Mr. Bhide holds directorships in L&T Finance Ltd., GlaxoSmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., NOCIL Ltd. and Tube Investments of India Ltd. He is a member of Shareholders’ / Investors’ Grievance Committee of GlaxoSmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mr. Bhide does not hold any Equity Shares in the Company.