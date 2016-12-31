Heineken NV (HEIN.AS)

Name Description

G.J. Wijers Mr. G.J. (Hans) Wijers has been Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. since April 25, 2013. He was first appointed to the Supervisory Board on April 19, 2012. He serves at Royal Dutch Shell plc (Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director); HAL Holding N.V.; Natuurmonumenten (Chairman); Concertgebouw N.V. (Chairman). He is Chairman of the Preparatory Committee and the Selection & Appointment Committee as well as Member of the Remuneration Committee at the Company.

Jean-Francois van Boxmeer Mr. Jean-Francois M. L. van Boxmeer has been Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Heineken N.V. since October 1, 2005. He has served as Member of the Executive Board of the Company since May 1, 2001. He joined the Company in 1984 and served as Sales and Marketing Manager in Rwanda, General Manager in DRC, Vice President and General Manager of Poland and General Manager of Italy. As Member of the Executive Board, he has responsibility for Heineken Regions, Group Human Resources, Group Supply Chain, Group Commerce, Group Legal Affairs and Group Internal Audit and Company Secretary. He served as General Manager of HEINEKEN Italia of Italy between 2000 and 2001, as Vice President and General Manager of Grupa Zywiec SA of Poland between 1999 and 2000, as President and General Manager of Zywiec SA of Poland between 1996 and 1999, as General Manager of HEINEKEN Bralima between 1993 and 1996, as Sales and Marketing Manager of HEINEKEN Bralima between 1990 and 1993, and as Sales and Marketing Manager of HEINEKEN Bralirwa between 1987 and 1990. He received a Masters degree in Economics from Facultes universitaires Notre-Dame de la Paix in 1984.

Jose Fernandez Carbajal Mr. Jose Antonio Fernandez Carbajal has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. since April 22, 2010. He is Executive Chairman Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA). He further serves at Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (Chairman); Tecnologico de Monterrey (Chairman); Fundacion Femsa (Chairman); he participates on Boards of Industrias Penoles and Grupo Televisa. He received a Masters degree in Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, and a Bachelors degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. He is Member of the Preparatory Committee, the Selection & Appointment Committee and Chairman of the Americas Committee at the Company.

Laurence Debroux Ms. Laurence Debroux has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Heineken N.V. since April 24, 2015. She joined the Company from JCDecaux where she had been Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and member of the Executive Board since July 2010. Prior to this, she spent 14 years with global healthcare company SANOFI where she held various management positions. Mrs. Debroux began her career in banking. Executive Board responsibility for Global functions: Finance, Tax & Financial Markets, Business Development, Procurement, Information Systems and Integrated Portfolio Management (IPM).

Christiaan Van Steenbergen Mr. Christiaan August Joseph (Chris) Van Steenbergen has been Chief Human Resources Officer and Member of the Executive Team of Heineken N.V. since May 1, 2014. He joined the Company from Royal DSM where for the last four years he has been Executive Vice President Corporate HR, based in Heerlen, the Netherlands. A lawyer by training, prior to this, he spent more than 20 years in Senior HR and operational roles including Chief Human Resources Officer Cadbury, President Europe Cadbury, CEO of Quick Restaurants SA in Belgium and Managing Director Randstad Belgium.

Jan van Karnebeek Mr. Jan Derck van Karnebeek has been Chief Commercial Officer and Member of the Executive Team of Heineken N.V. since 2015. He was Regional President Central and Eastern Europe, Chief Sales Officer at the Company from 2013 until 2015, Regional President Central and Eastern Europe from January 1, 2012 until 2013, and Managing Director for Romania Region from 2009 till the end of 2011. Before that, he held various management positions within the Company as General Manager of Heineken/CCHBC in Bulgaria between 2006 and 2009, General Manager of Heineken Beer Systems BV in the Netherlands between 2001 and 2005, and Commercial Director of Heineken NV in Slovak Republic between 1999 and 2000, Marketing Manager of Heineken NV in People’s Republic of China between 1997 and 1999, and Brand Manager of Heineken NV in the Netherlands between 1991 and 1992. He holds a Masters degree in Law from Universiteit Utrecht of the Netherlands and a Masters of Business Administration degree from INSEAD in France.

Marc Busain Mr. Marc Busain has been President Americas and Member of the Executive Team at Heineken N.V. since 2015. He joined Heineken in 1995 as Managing Director Heineken Burundi. In 2006, he became Managing Director Heineken Egypt. He was appointed Managing Director Heineken France in 2010. From 2011 until 2015, he was Managing Director CM/ Heineken Mexico. Prior to this, Marc worked in Africa for three years in a Painting and Coating production company.

Frans Eusman Mr. Frans Erik Eusman has been President Asia Pacific and Member of the Executive Team at Heineken N.V. since 2015. He was Chief Business Services Officer at the Company from October 2010 until 2015. He joined the Company in 1987. He previously worked in various finance and general management positions in Europe and Asia, which included his role as Corporate Control and Accounting Director from 2003 to 2005. From 2005 to 2010, he was Managing Director of Heineken France. He received a Masters degree in Business Economics from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in 1987.

Marc Gross Mr. Marc Gross has been Chief Supply Chain Officer and Member of the Executive Team at Heineken N.V. since 2010. He was appointed Group Supply Chain Director within the Company in October 2005. He joined Heineken in Greece in 1995. In 1999, he became Regional Technical Manager North, Central and Eastern Europe. In 2002, he became Managing Director of Heineken Netherlands Supply. Prior to joining Heineken, he held various management roles with international food and consumer businesses. He graduated in Engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Arts et Metiers in 1981, and in Engineering from Aachen University in 1983.

Blanca Juti Ms. Blanca Juti has been Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Member of the Executive Team of Heineken N.V. since 2016. She joined the Company from Rovio Entertainment where she has been Chief Brand Officer and Member of the Executive Team. She has more than 20 years' experience working with global businesses in a variety of senior commercial, communication and marketing roles. This includes 14 years in the United States, Mexico and Finland with Nokia.

Stefan Orlowski Mr. Stefan Orlowski has been President Europe and Member of the Executive Team at Heineken N.V. since 2015. In 2013, he was appointed President - Americas at the Company. He joined Heineken in 1998 as Sales, Marketing and Distribution Director for Zywiec in Poland. From 2003 until 2005, he was Chief Operating Officer of Brau Union. In 2005, he became Managing Director of Heineken Central and Eastern Europe. In 2007, he was appointed Group Commerce Director Heineken. From 2009, he was Managing Director Heineken UK.

Roland Pirmez Mr. Roland Pirmez has been President Africa Middle East and Eastern Europe and Member of the Executive Team at Heineken N.V. since 2015. He was President - Asia Pacific at the Company from 2013 until 2015. He joined Heineken in 1995. From 1995 to 1998, he was Managing Director of Heineken Angola. In 1998, he was appointed General Manager Thai Asia Pacific Brewery Co. Ltd, Thailand and, in 2002, he became Chief Executive Officer of Heineken Russia. In 2008, he returned to Asia as Chief Executive Officer of Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd (now Heineken Asia Pacific Pte Ltd) until the takeover by Heineken.

Yonca Brunini Ms. Yonca (Y.) Brunini has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. since April 21, 2016. She also serves as Vice President Marketing EMEA Google. She is Member of the Remuneration Committee at the Company.

Annemiek Fentener van Vlissingen Ms. Annemiek (A.M.) Fentener van Vlissingen has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. since 2006. She also serves at SHV Holdings N.V. (Chairman); EXOR Holding N.V. and University Medical Center Utrecht (UMC Utrecht). She is Member of the Audit Committee and the Selection & Appointment Committee at the Company.

Jean-Marc Huet Mr. Jean-Marc (J.M.) Huet has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. since 2014. He graduated from Dartmouth College with a Bachelors degree in 1991 and obtained an MBA degree from INSEAD. He serves at the Supervisory Board of SHV Holdings N.V. and holds a position at Delta Topco Limited and Canada Goose Incorporated. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee at the Company.

Pamela Mars-Wright Ms. Pamela (P.) Mars-Wright has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. since April 21, 2016. She is also Member Board of Directors Mars, Incorporated and has been on the Supervisory Board of SHV Holdings N.V.

Christophe Navarre Mr. Christophe (V.C.O.B.J.) Navarre has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. since April 23, 2009. He also serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moet Hennessy, LVMH Wines and Spirits Brands. He is Member of the Americas Committee at the Company.

Javier Astaburuaga Sanjines Mr. Javier Gerardo (J.G.) Astaburuaga Sanjines has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. since April 22, 2010. He is Senior Vice President Corporate Development Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA). He has also served at Coca-Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. and Fundacion Femsa. He received a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company.

Maarten Das Mr. Maarten (M.) Das has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. since 2004. He was delegated by the General Meeting of Shareholders. He was first appointed to the position in 1994. He was also Member of the Management Board of Heineken NV between 1994 and 2002 and held the position of Chairman of the Management Board between 2002 and 2004. He serves at Heineken Holding N.V. (Chairman), Greenchoice B.V. (Chairman), L’Arche Green N.V. (Chairman); Stichting Administratiekantoor Priores and LAC B.V.; Greenfee B.V. (Chairman). He received a degree in Law from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. He is Member of the Preparatory Committee, the Selection & Appointment Committee and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee at the Company.