Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development SAE (HELI.CA)

Name Description

Hani Al Deeb Eng. Hani Saad Zaghlol Mustafa Al Deeb serves as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director at Heliopolis Company for Housing and Development SAE, representing Holding Company for Housing and Development since November 1, 2015. He was Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director for Technical and Administrative Affairs at the Company since 2014 till November 1, 2015. He holds Bachelors in Architecture in 1979. His experiences include serving at Green Hill Construction and Investment and Real Estate Development Co as General Manager since 2000 till 2013, at Assent Management Department of Arab Contractors Employees Provident Fund since 1998 till 2000, at various departments of Arab Contractors Co such as Construction and Building Department between 1992 and 1995, at Foreign Ministry Building Project between 1986 and 1992, at Engineering consultancy department between 1958 and 1986, at Housing Department between 1982 and 1985 and at Housing Department in 1979. He also worked as First Lieutenant Engineer at Armed Forces Projects Authority since 1980 till 1982.

Wael Ahmad Dr. Wael Youssef Ahmad serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, representing Holding Company for Housing and Development and Managing Director for Financial and Administrative Affairs at Heliopolis Company for Housing and Development SAE since July 13, 2016. He holds a PhD in Business Administration from Ain Shams University. His past expereinces include serving as Professor at College of Political Science and Economics at October 6 University since 2015 till 2016, Professor at College of Management at Misr University for Science and Technology since 2015 till 2016, as Financial Advisor at Universal Group since 2014 till 2015, as Head of Financing and Investment Division at Universal Group since 2010 till 2014 and Manager of Financing and Investment at Al Nile Food Industries Co since 2005 till 2009. He also worked at Credit Department of National Bank of Egypt between 1996 till 2004 and Foreign Exchange Department at Engineers Bank since 1992 till 1995.

Khaled El Marasy Eng. Khaled Mohammad Khairy El Marasy serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, representing Holding Company for Housing and Development and Managing Director for Technical and Administrative Affairs at Heliopolis Company for Housing and Development SAE since October 24, 2015. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Architecture in 1987. His experiences include serving as Advisor to the President of Engineering Projects Authority at Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority since 2010 till 2015, as Advisor to the Chairman of Engineering Projects Co since 2007 till 2010, as Member of the Board at Al Saeed Tourism and Real Estate Development Co, as Engineering Consultant at Al Saeed Tourism and Real Estate Development Co since 2008 till 2010 and as Head of Architectural Design at Academic Center for Design since 2004 till 2007. He also worked as Manager of Art Division at Millennium Construction in Dubai between 2003 and 2004 and Manager of Art Office at Specialized Contracting & Industries Co. - Osman Group between 2000 and 2002, as Senior Engineer and Engineering Division Manager at Mataem 1 x 2 Co in Riyadh since 1999 till 2000, as Architectural engineer at Ministry of Education between 1994 till 1999, as Implementation Engineer at Abulfatooh Real Estate Establishment since 1992 till 1994 and as Implementation Engineer at Societe Egyptienne D'Entreprises in Egypt since 1990 till 1991.

Baha Alddin Abed Mr. Baha Alddin Ftouh Abed serves as Head of Accounts Department, IR Contact Officer at Heliopolis Company for Housing and Development SAE since 2015. He was Head of Accounts Department at Heliopolis Company for Housing and Construction till 2015. He is an Accountant.

Jamal Azzam Mr. Jamal Abdul Rahman Azzam serves as Head of Revenues Sector and Supervisor of Costs at Heliopolis Company for Housing and Construction. He is an Accountant.

Shaban Attiyah Mr. Shaban Ibrahim Mohammed Attiyah serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board at Heliopolis Company for Housing and Development SAE since December 31, 2014. He was Non-Executive Member of the Board and Director of Investor Relations at the Company till December 31, 2014. He is also an Accountant.