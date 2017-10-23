Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (HERDEZ.MX)

Name Description

Hector Hernandez-Pons Torres Mr. Hector Hernandez-Pons Torres serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors and Member of the Corporate Practices Committee of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. Previously, he served as President of the Company. He is also Member of the Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in 1978 and has been on the Company's Board since September 1991. He was appointed as Chief Executive Officer and President in 1999 and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company in March 2004. In the past, he has worked in the areas of Corporate Compliance, Finance and Administration, Human Resources and Systems, and also served as Director of Corporate Services of the Company. He holds a Bachelors in Law from Universidad Anahuac and a Masters of Business Administration from University of San Diego.

Enrique Hernandez-Pons Torres Mr. Enrique Hernandez-Pons Torres serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. Previously, he served as Vice President, General and International Business Director, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Member of the Corporate Practices Committee of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been on the Company's Board since September 1991. He joined the Company in 1971, and has worked in the areas of Administration, Sales and Marketing. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration Universidad del Valle de Mexico.

Gerardo Canavati Miguel Mr. Gerardo Canavati Miguel serves as Chief Financial Officer of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. He also served as Chief Administrative Officer of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2007, working previously as Director of Financial Planning from 2001. Between 1987 and 2000, he held various positions in financial institutions and subsequently served as Chief Financial Officer of two small companies in real estate and food industry. He holds a Masters degree in Finance from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and a Bachelors degree in Economics from the same institution.

Peter Martin Flook Mr. Peter Martin Flook serves as Director of Ice Cream Nestle which is a subsidiary of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He joined Nestlé in 2005. From 1984 to 2002 he worked in several positions in Unilever Central America & Caribbean. In Nestlé he held various positions, such as Business Regional Manager, Change Process Manager, President of CORALAC JV- IC Cuba, Americas Business Advisor and Vice-President of Ice-Cream in different countries. He has developed business projects from Mexico to Argentina and still participates in several leadership groups in Nestlé. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Saint Mary´s University in Canada.

Pedro Gracia-Medrano Murrieta Mr. Pedro Gracia-Medrano Murrieta serves as Chief Human Resource Officer of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1978 in the area of distribution, when in 1980 he moved to the area of industrial relations, where he served as Manager, Deputy Director and Director of Industrial Relations. Moreover, he has served as Executive Director of Human Resources since 2004. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad La Salle with a Masters degree in Business Administration.

Andrea Francesco del Rizzo Mr. Andrea Francesco del Rizzo serves as Director of Sales of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined Barilla Alimentare SpA in 1997, where he held different positions in the area of sales and administration. In January 1999, he moved to Mexico, where he served in the area of marketing, administration and executive positions till 2004. Moreover, he acted as Director of New Channels and Business Development in Chicago. In 2005, he was named Director of Barilla Mexico and in 2010, he was appointed Director of Commercial Strategy, a position that he held till September 2011, when he was named Director of Sales of the Company. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universita Ca Foscari di Venezia.

Alberto Garza Cabanas Mr. Alberto Garza Cabanas serves as Supply Chain Director of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1989 in the area of advertising then he was named Assistant, Deputy Manager and Manager of different brands. In addition, he worked for three years working for Festin Foods, McCormick & Co., Hormel Foods and various food distributors and brokers. He returned to Grupo Herdez SAB de CV in the area of sales serving as Commercial Director and later as Deputy Director of Sales, when in 2002, after restructuracion of the Company, he was named Director of Business Unit Herdez and then Executive Director. From 2008, he acted as Supply Chain Director of the Company leading the areas of operations, logistics, purchasing, technical, import and export. Moreover, he has acted as Member of the Board of CANAINCA since 2007 and serves on the Board of Directors of Herdez Del Fuerte e Intercafe. He holds a Bachelors degree in Communication Sciences from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters of Business Administration degree from IPADE.

Alejandro Martinez-Gallardo y de Pourtales Mr. Alejandro Martinez-Gallardo y de Pourtales serves as Director of Associated Companies Business Unit of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2003. Moreover, he has acted as President of CANAINCA and CONCAMIN. He also acted as Member of the Board of Conmexico, Business Coordinating Council and of Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social. He joined Empacadora Bufalo in 1977, where he held different positions till he was named Chief Executive Officer. In 1993, Bufalo was acquired by the Company and he was named Director of Empacadora Bufalo brand together with brands such as Dona Maria and Carlota. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Oscar Nafarrate Salum Mr. Oscar Nafarrate Salum serves as Director of Information Technology and Processes of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. He began his professional career in manufacturing companies, and then, from 1996 to 2012, he served as advisor in various countries of Latin America implementing information system applications, conducting process reengineering and defining commercial and operational strategies primarily in consumer companies. He joined the Group in 2013 as Processes and Information Technology Director, being in charge of the areas of process and system improvements. He holds a degree in Administrative Mechanical Engineer from ITESM (Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey)

Jose Juan Rodriguez del Collado Mr. Jose Juan Rodriguez del Collado serves as Director of Food Service of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in April 1990 as Brand Manager for McCormick de Mexico. Later, he held positions such as Chief Marketing Officer, Deputy Director and Director of Marketing of the Company, within Business Division. In 2002, he was appointed as Commercial Director of Associated Companies and since May 2007, he has held Food Service Director’s position. Between 1986 and 1990, he held different positions in companies such as S.C. Johnson & Son, Pfizer y Campbell's de Mexico in the areas of marketing and sales. He holds a Bachelors degree in Advertising from Centro de Estudios en Ciencias de la Comunicacion and received AD-1 from IPADE.

Carlos Autrey Maza Mr. Carlos Autrey Maza serves as Independent Director and Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2005. He has also been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Corporacion Autrey SA de CV. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac in 1986 and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of California at Berkeley and a Masters degree in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Enrique Luis Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Mr. Enrique Luis Castillo Sanchez Mejorada serves as Independent Director of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 1991. He has also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Ixe Grupo Financiero SA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Jose Roberto Danel Diaz Mr. Jose Roberto Danel Diaz serves as Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 2003. He is also responsible Of Corporate Governance. He has also served as Associate Director of Control de Gestion de Negocios SC. He has also served as Senior Management at the Instituto Panamericano de Alta Dirección de Empresa (IPADE) and Corporate Governance at the School of Management at Yale University in the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University and the School of Business at the University of Harvard. Since 1993 he is Managing Director of Control Management Business, S.C. consulting firm Corporate Governance. As an Independent director on the Board of Directors and chairs or forms part of various committees of the Board himself, in public, private companies and financial institutions. Public partner de Contadores College of Mexico, the Mexican Institute of Public Accountants and he was a member of the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters in Administration from ITAM University

Eduardo Ortiz Tirado Serrano Mr. Eduardo Ortiz Tirado Serrano serves as Independent Director and Member of the Audit Committee of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 2003. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of SC Johnson and Sons SA de CV. He is also Responsible Of Labor Practices.

Luis Rebollar Corona Mr. Luis Rebollar Corona serves as Independent Director of Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 2004. He is also Member of the Corporate Practices Committee of Grupo Herdez SAB de CV. He is also Responsible Of Environmental Practices. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.