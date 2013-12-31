Hexaware Technologies Ltd (HEXT.NS)

Name Description

Atul Nishar Mr. Atul K. Nishar is the Non Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Hexaware Technologies Limited. Mr. Nishar founded Hexaware Technologies in 1990. He has been the driving force providing company with strategic direction and marketing focus. Before establishing Hexaware Technologies, Mr. Nishar founded a computer training company, Aptech Limited in 1985. He grew Aptech to a leading global IT training outfit with over 2400 centers across 52 countries and served as its Chairman till 2003. Mr. Nishar has been associated with several government and trade bodies that play an instrumental role in the development of India's IT Sector. He was the Chairman of NASSCOM in 2000 and continues to be on its Executive Council. Mr. Nishar is a Fellowof the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and received his Bachelor Degrees in Commerce and Law from University of Bombay.

R. Srikrishna Mr. R. Srikrishna is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He brings was President of Infrastructure and Life Sciences Businesses at HCL Technologies, a global provider of IT outsourcing solutions. He brings over 20 years of progressive experience in global information services and technology. He holds an engineering degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and a Masters in Business Administration from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. Srikirshna is an accomplished leader and was instrumental in establishing the Infrastructure Services business and growing the Lifesciences & Healthcare businessfor HCL. He brings a great mix of leadership, inspiration, operational experience, technical breadth, and passion for customer service. He has received numerous honors and awards, including being named one of the 2010 Young Global Leader of the Year by the World Economic Forum.

P. Chandrasekar Mr. P. R. Chandrasekar is Vice Chairman of the Board, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Hexaware Technologies Ltd. He was based out of Hexaware's New Jersey office and has vast experience in business development, channel development, merger and acquisitions and other strategic initiatives. Before joining Hexaware, he served as Head American operations and President Americas and Europe at Wipro. Prior to that, he was Director, Business Development with GE India. Mr. Chandrasekar started his career with ICI India in 1979 and thereafter worked with a California based consulting firm from 1986 to 1995. From 1995 to 2000 he worked with GE Medical Systems. Mr. Chandrasekar holds a degree in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and has done his MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies,Mumbai University.

Rajesh Kanani Mr. Rajesh Kanani is Chief Financial Officer of Hexaware Technologies Limited, effective July 1, 2013, He has been with Hexaware for over 18 years and has been serving as the acting CFO since September 2012. He is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and has an experience of over 25 years. With his background in accounting, taxation & company Law, he has handled various aspects of Finance function during his career.

Moorthi Chokkanathan Mr. Moorthi Chokkanathan is the President & Global Head – Enterprise Solutions of the company.

Ashok Harris Mr. Ashok Harris is the President - Global Delivery of the company.

Rajiv Pant Mr. Rajiv Pant is the President - North America Operations of the company.

Madhu Kumar Mr. Madhu Kumar is the Executive Vice President & Global Head – Travel & Transportation of the company.

Amrinder Singh Mr. Amrinder Singh is the Senior Vice President - Europe Operations of the company.

Chinmoy Banerjee Mr. Chinmoy Banerjee is the Senior Vice President, Head - Hexaware Business Process Services of the company.

Senthil K. Mr. Senthil Nayagam K. is the Senior Vice President & Global Head - Manufacturing & Consumer of the company.

Ravi Vaidyanathan Mr. Ravi Vaidyanathan is the Senior Vice President & Global Head – Banking & Financial Services of the company.

Nataraj N. Mr. Nataraj N. is the Chief Information Officer and Global Head - Infrastructure Management Services of the company.

James Demos Mr. James Demos is the Vice President of the company.

Amalesh Mishra Mr. Amalesh Mishra is the Vice President - APMEA Operations of the company.

Amberin Memon Mrs. Amberin Memon is the Chief People Officer of the company.

Jack Hennessy Mr. Jack Hennessy is the Additional Director, Non-Executive Director of the company. Mr. Hennessy is a Managing Director with Baring Private Equity Asia. He brings over 16 years of experience in the private equity industry and focuses on originating, monitoring and exiting MBOs. Mr. Hennessy received an MBA from INSEAD and completed his Bachelors’ Degrees in both Engineering (with Honours) and Science from Monash University in Australia.

Dileep Choksi Mr. Dileep C. Choksi is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Hexaware Technologies Ltd. He is Chartered Accountant by profession, has over 35 years of experience having qualified as a lawyer and a cost accountant. He began his career with C.C. Chokshi & Co. His areas of specialization include tax planning and structuring for domestic and international clients, including expatriates, finalizing collaborations and joint ventures, executive advisory and decision support, corporate restructuring with a focus on start-up, turnaround and change management strategies and analyzing tax impact of various instruments. He advises some of India's largest business houses on various strategic matters and multinational clients on cross border structuring and family succession and on wills and trusts. He is a member of the Board of Directors of various companies.He also was on theAdvisory Boardof foreign banks as well as Ex-Chairman of Banque Nationale De Paris,Bombay. He was the former Joint Managing Partner of Deloitte in India before setting up of C.C. Chokshi AdvisorsPvt.Ltd.

Kosmas Kalliarekos Mr. Kosmas Kalliarekos is the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Hexaware Technologies Ltd. He is a Managing Director, Baring Private Equity Asia and member of the firm's Portfolio Management Committee, has advised Baring Private Equity since 2004 and joined the firm on a full time basis in 2008. Mr. Kalliarekos was founding member and Senior Partner of The Parthenon Group, a strategic advisory firm with offices in Boston, London, San Francisco and Mumbai. Mr. Kalliarekos headed the firm'sEducation IndustryCenter of Excellence. For over 20 years he advised clients on issues related to operational excellence, strategy development and growth. Parthenon's client relationships span several industries, including consumer products, financial services, information publishing, educational publishing, and technology and services, and range from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies. Previously, Mr. Kalliarekoswas Consultant with Bain and Company. Mr. Kalliarekos holds a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School where hewas a Baker Scholar.

Jimmy Mahtani Mr. Jimmy Mahtani is the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Hexaware Technologies Ltd. He is a Managing Director with Baring Private Equity Asia and is primarily responsible for Baring Private Equity Asia's investments in India and South East Asia. He has been with Baring since 2006 and has led investments in technology, infrastructure & building materials, education, financial services and consumer goods companies. Mr. Mahtani was previously a Vice President with General Atlantic Partners (“GAP”) in Mumbai, whose India office he founded. During his tenure at GAP, he was responsible for India investments with a focus on the technology and financial services sectors. Previously, heworked for Bear Stearns & Co., Inc. in NewYork and Merrill Lynch in Washington D.C. Mr. Mahtani graduated with honors from Georgetown University, where he received a B.Sc. in Business Administration with a triple major in Finance, International Business and Marketing.

Christian Oecking Mr. Christian Oecking is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Mr. Oecking was the CEO of the Global Outsourcing Business of Siemens IT Solutions and Services (SIS) that he joined in 1998 and became Member of the Board of Siemens AG in 2009. Mr. Oecking holds an Engineering Degree from the University of Dortmund.

Basab Pradhan Mr. Basab Pradhan is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Mr. Pradhan has had a successful career spanning IT Services, Technology and Consumer Marketing. He has worked with Infosys Ltd. for 13 years over two stints as Head of Global Sales & Marketing for the company. Mr. Pradhan has a Bachelor of Technology from IIT Kanpur and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.