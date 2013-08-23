Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG.L)

Name Description

Robert Watson Mr. Robert Watson OBE serves as Chief Executive, Executive Director of Hilton Food Group Plc. Robert joined Hilton as Chief Executive in 2002 and has overseen the successful growth of the Group to date. Prior to this, he worked for the Foyle Food Group, based in Northern Ireland of which he was a founder in 1977. Robert was previously a board member of the Livestock Meat Commission and Food For Britain.

Nigel Majewski Mr. Nigel Majewski serves as Finance Director, Executive Director of Hilton Food Group Plc. Nigel was appointed as Finance Director of Hilton in 2006 following 11 years in senior finance roles with PepsiCo. Prior to that Nigel gained extensive meat industry experience in senior finance roles with Bernard Matthews plc and has also worked for Royal Dutch Shell and Whitbread. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has a first class honours degree in accountancy. Nigel is Chairman of the Risk Management Committee.

Philip Heffer Mr. Philip Heffer serves as Chief Operating Officer, UK and Ireland, Executive Director of Hilton Food Group Plc. Philip joined the Hilton Food Group at its inception in 1994, as Managing Director of the Group’s UK subsidiary Hilton Foods UK Limited. In his current role he is responsible for Hilton’s business with its major customer in the UK and Ireland. Prior to this, Philip held senior positions within the RWM Food Group. He attended Smithfield College and became an associate member of the Institute of Meat in 1984.

Christopher Marsh Mr. Christopher Marsh serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Hilton Food Group Plc., since 2007. Chris joined the Hilton Food Group in 2007 as a Non-Executive Director. Chris is a corporate broker by background, he joined Phillips and Drew in 1968 and headed the Small Cap Corporate broking team at UBS from 1993 until his retirement in 1998. From 1999 to 2004 he was a member of a small corporate finance advisory team at the Benfield Group. Chris is currently Non-Executive Chairman of Webb Capital plc and formerly of Downing Income VCT plc. Chris is the Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.