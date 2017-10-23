Cia Hering (HGTX3.SA)

Name Description

Ivo Hering Mr. Ivo Hering serves as the Chairman of the Board of Cia Hering since April 28, 2009. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since 1977. He served as Member of the Executive Board of the Company from 1971 until April 28, 2009. He is former Chief Executive Officer of Ceval Alimentos Group. He has been working with the Company for 40 years. He started his career as Trainee, and then assumed the positions of Administrative Director, Vice Executive Officer, and Executive Vice President. He gained degrees in Law and in Economics, both from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Parana.

Fabio Hering Mr. Fabio Hering serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director of Cia Hering since May 27, 2010. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company since April 28, 2009 and as Member of the Executive Board of the Company since May 2, 1986. He served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company until April 28, 2009 and also as Investor Relations Officer of the Company until May 27, 2010. He has specialization degrees in Marketing, Finance, Economics, and Strategy. He has been working for the Company for 22 years. He started his career as Trainee, and advanced to the positions of Fashion Division Officer and Operations Officer. He graduated in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo.

Frederico de Aguiar Oldani Mr. Frederico de Aguiar Oldani serves as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of Cia Hering since December, 2014. He has served as Chief Financial Officer of the Company since March 10, 2009 and was appointed Investor Relations Officer of the Company on May 27, 2010. He has 12 years of experience in the financial area. He was recently Bursar of AmBev, besides having acted as Risk Manager at Telefonica Group and as Fixed Income, Exchange and Derivatives Director at Axial and Fibra banks. He gained a Masters of Business Administration in Finance degree from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) and a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP).

Marciel Eder Costa Mr. Marciel Eder Costa serves as Chief Administrative Officer of Cia. Hering since April 29, 2015. He began his career in Cia. Hering 21 years ago in areas of Accounting, Controlling, Tax Management, Audit and Institutional Relations. He is Accountant and Lawyer. He holds an MBA in Business Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), Specialist in Tax law from Universidade Regional de Blumenau (FURB) and MBA in Management from Baldwin-Wallace College.

Ronaldo Loos Mr. Ronaldo Loos serves as Chief Commercial Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of Cia Hering since April 28, 2009. He has worked at the Company for over 32 years as Manager of Planning, Supply Manager, Logistic Superintendent of Materials and Superintendent of Sales. He Holds a degree in Business Administration and Economy from Universidade Regional de Blumenau (FURB). He has a Masters degree in Business from Fundacao Getúlio Vargas (FGV) and in Business Administration from Universidade de São Paulo (USP).

Edgar de Oliveira Mr. Edgar de Oliveira, Filho serves as the Chief Production and Industrial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Cia Hering since April 28, 2009. He has been working for over 28 years at the Company, as Engineer Assistant, Manager of Engineering and Maintenance, Technician, Center of Services, Textile and Industrial Superintendent. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina and gained a post graduate degree in Management Business and a Master's in Modern Management Business.

Moacyr Jose Matheussi Mr. Moacyr Jose Matheussi serves as the Chief Supply Chain Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Cia Hering since April 28, 2009. He has worked at the Company for over 28 years in the Management of Purchases and Planning, Logistic, management of jeans wear unit and Superintendent of Production. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Universidade Regional de Blumenau (FURB). He gained a Masters of Business Administration in International Trade from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Anderson Birman Mr. Anderson Lemos Birman serves as Director of Cia. Hering. He is currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arezzo&Co and Regional Vice-President of the Associação Brasileira das Industrias de Calçado (Abicalçados) council. He has also acted as a member of the Board of Directors of Cremer S.A. He is founder of Arezzo&Co, occupying the role of CEO since its foundation in 1972 until march 2013. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Federal University of Minas Gerais.

Patrick Charles Morin Mr. Patrick Charles Morin, Jr. serves as Director of Cia Hering since April 28, 2009. He worked at Chemical Bank in New York, Brazil, London and Brussels. In 2001, he was responsible for the merger between JP Morgan and Chase Manhattan in Brazil, where he was also Chief Executive Officer until 2003. He is Chief Executive Officer of Morim Consultancy and Member of the Board of Directors of companies like Abril SA, Topsport Ventrures SA, Propay Brasil SA, Ideal Invest SA and Cia. Hering. He is also Member of the Endeavor Global Board and assists the Endeavor Project. Over the last 30 years, he has also been Member of the American Chamber, Brazilian International Banks Association (ABBI) and President of the Graded School Board. He also participated in social project with focus in education. He gained a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Columbia University in 1970 and a degree in Business Administration from Claremont Men's College in 1968.

Nei Schilling Zelmanovits Mr. Nei Schilling Zelmanovits serves as a Director of Cia Hering since 1999. He was admitted into the Brazilian Bar Association - Sao Paulo in 1988. He is Partner of Machado, Meyer, Sendacz, and Opice-Advogados. He graduated in Law from Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Marcos Barbosa Pinto Mr. Marcos Barbosa Pinto serves as Independent Director of Cia. Hering. He joined Gávea in 2011 at the Private Equity team. He is member of the Private Equity Valuation committee, Private Equity investments committee and Gávea Jus’s investments committee. Previously he was Officer at Brazilian Securities Comission (‘CVM’, between 2007 and 2010) and chief of staff of Brazil’s National Social and Economic Development Bank (‘BNDES’, between 2005 and2006); was associate at the law firms Morrison & Foerster LLP in California (2001-2002) and Levy & Salomão Advogados in São Paulo (2003-2004), where he acted in M&A and private equity. He was also invited researcher at Columbia University e and law teacher at Fundação Getúlio Vargas in Rio de Janeiro. He holds a barchelor degree in Law (1999) and doctor in law in 2008, both from University of Sao Paulo, Masters in Law at Yale Law School, Yale University in 2001 and Masters in Economics from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2012.

Marcio Guedes Pereira Mr. Marcio Guedes Pereira, Jr. serves as the Independent Director of Cia Hering since April 29, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He joined Credit Suisse in 2007 and has experience in M&A and Capital Markets transactions, including both equity and debt. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) received in 1987.

Marcelo Pereira Lopes de Medeiros Mr. Marcelo Pereira Lopes de Medeiros serves as the Independent Director of Cia. Hering. He is Co-CEO of Cambuhy Investimentos, company he found along with 3 other Partners in 2011. He is also one of the founding Partners of Lanx Capital (in 2003) and Private Equity Fund DLJ South American Partners (in 2006). Currently is member of the investment committee of the fund which succeeded DLJ SAP, the Victoria Capital Partners. Between 1998 and 2003, was managing director and member of the executive committee at Credit Suisse in Brasil, where he was co-Head of Private Equity to LatAm and Head of Investment Banking to LatAm. He was partner of Banco Garantia, where leaded investment banking division between 1991 and 1997, and encharged of the creation of the department of private equity in 1997. Before joining Banco Garantia, was partner of Banco Capitaltec S.A. He is currently board member of Springs Global S.A., Grupo Technos S.A, RB Capital S.A., Ideal Invest S.A. and Chairman of Parnaíba Gás Natural S.A., he was also board member of América Latina Logística S.A., Brazil Trade Shows Partners Participações S.A., TAM S.A., Coteminas S.A and Damásio Educacional S.A. He graduated in Civil Engeenering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo.