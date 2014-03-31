Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HIMD.NS)

Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Anurag Choudhary

Chief Executive Officer

Amit Choudhary

President - Projects

Tushar Choudhary

President - Operations

Kamlesh Agarwal

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance & Accounts

Bajrang Sharma

Company Secretary, Compliance Officer

Bankey Lal Choudhary

62 1987 Managing Director, Executive Director

Shyam Choudhary

69 Executive Director

Vijay Choudhary

Executive Director

Rita Bhattacharya

2014 Director - Nominee of Life Insurance Corporation of India

Santosh Agrawala

2016 Additional Independent Director

Suryakant Mainak

2017 Independent Director

Sakti Banerjee

71 2006 Non-Executive Independent Director

Hanuman Choraria

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Santimoy Dey

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Hardip Mann

61 2011 Non-Executive Independent Director

Pavninder Singh

2013 Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of Bain Capital India Investments
Biographies

Name Description

Anurag Choudhary

Mr. Anurag Choudhary is Chief Executive Officer of Himadri Chemicals and Industries Ltd. He is associated with strategy development, vision, planning and decision-making. He has adopted the leadership role in acquisitions/mergers/joint ventures, as well as in planning of establishing plants abroad. Under his leadership, the Company could acquire its global presence, empowered by quality products. He helped the Company transform itself from a family- managed organisation to a professionally-managed one of global standing.

Amit Choudhary

Mr. Amit Choudhary is President - Projects of Himadri Chemicals and Industries Ltd. He possesses a experience in implementation and execution of projects, having received appreciation. He has taken the challenge to execute all the forthcoming projects of the Company globally within time and the estimated project cost, which is apprehended online. He is making an ardent effort in integrating all the downstream projects at Mahistikry, Hooghly (West Bengal).

Tushar Choudhary

Mr. Tushar Choudhary is President - Operations of Himadri Chemicals and Industries Ltd. He possesses techrjical knowledge about the coal tar industry, consistently involved with the innovation of new products and technology. Over the years, his contribution has enabled the Company to introduce a number of new, improved processes and products. He has played a part in the Company’s forward- integration projects in India and abroad, besides achieving operational efficiencies. He has helped in creating high-entry barriers in the coal tar industry through superior and world-class product quality at low costs.

Kamlesh Agarwal

Bajrang Sharma

Bankey Lal Choudhary

Shyam Choudhary

Mr. Shyam Sundar Choudhary is Executive Director of Himadri Chemicals and Industries Ltd. He holds B. Com. He is an Industrialist with experience in Chemicals and allied products. He is a promoter director associated with the company since incorporation. He serves as Director of Himadri Industries Limited, Sri Agro Himghar Limited, Himadri Power Ltd.

Vijay Choudhary

Rita Bhattacharya

Santosh Agrawala

Suryakant Mainak

Mr. Suryakant Balkrishna Mainak has been appointed as Independent Director of the Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., effective August 3rd, 2017.

Sakti Banerjee

Shri. Sakti Kumar Banerjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of Himadri Chemicals and Industries Ltd. He is a B.E. (Civil) from Jadavpur University-Kolkata and has to his credit working experience of 39 years in PSU(s) and Government Organizations in the field of chemicals, fertilizer and aluminium sectors. He started his career with Bridge Et Roof in 1965, as Graduate Engineer Trainee and responsible for designing of steel structures. He later in April 1966, joined the South Eastern Railway, as a Design Assistant and was responsible for Designing of Railway Bridge. He joined Fertilizer Corporation of India- at Sindri, in May 1968 as an Assistant. Project Engineer and was transferred in February, 1975 to Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation- Haldia. at the post of AssiSTant. Chief Engineer and rose up to the position of Deputy Chief Engineer. Finally, he joined National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) in 1984 as additional Chief Engineer (Civil) and rose at the position as Chief Engineer (T a C). He served at the various senior position as General Manager (PaT), Executive Director (PaT) and Director (PaT). He was superannuated, as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NALCO, in 2004.

Hanuman Choraria

Santimoy Dey

Hardip Mann

Mr. Hardip Singh Mann is Non-Executive Independent Director of Himadri Chemicals and Industries Ltd. He holds Masters in Economics P.G Diploma in Material Management. He has 36 years of diverse working experience including in the area of materials and marketing management in the domestic and international field. He has served as Chairman Cum Managing Director of MMTC Ltd (PSU).

Pavninder Singh

Mr. Pavninder Singh is a Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of Bain Capital India Investments of Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd. He has also beena member of Audit Committee.

