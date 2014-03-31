Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HIMD.NS)

Name Description

Anurag Choudhary Mr. Anurag Choudhary is Chief Executive Officer of Himadri Chemicals and Industries Ltd. He is associated with strategy development, vision, planning and decision-making. He has adopted the leadership role in acquisitions/mergers/joint ventures, as well as in planning of establishing plants abroad. Under his leadership, the Company could acquire its global presence, empowered by quality products. He helped the Company transform itself from a family- managed organisation to a professionally-managed one of global standing.

Amit Choudhary Mr. Amit Choudhary is President - Projects of Himadri Chemicals and Industries Ltd. He possesses a experience in implementation and execution of projects, having received appreciation. He has taken the challenge to execute all the forthcoming projects of the Company globally within time and the estimated project cost, which is apprehended online. He is making an ardent effort in integrating all the downstream projects at Mahistikry, Hooghly (West Bengal).

Tushar Choudhary Mr. Tushar Choudhary is President - Operations of Himadri Chemicals and Industries Ltd. He possesses techrjical knowledge about the coal tar industry, consistently involved with the innovation of new products and technology. Over the years, his contribution has enabled the Company to introduce a number of new, improved processes and products. He has played a part in the Company’s forward- integration projects in India and abroad, besides achieving operational efficiencies. He has helped in creating high-entry barriers in the coal tar industry through superior and world-class product quality at low costs.

Shyam Choudhary Mr. Shyam Sundar Choudhary is Executive Director of Himadri Chemicals and Industries Ltd. He holds B. Com. He is an Industrialist with experience in Chemicals and allied products. He is a promoter director associated with the company since incorporation. He serves as Director of Himadri Industries Limited, Sri Agro Himghar Limited, Himadri Power Ltd.

Suryakant Mainak Mr. Suryakant Balkrishna Mainak has been appointed as Independent Director of the Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., effective August 3rd, 2017.

Sakti Banerjee Shri. Sakti Kumar Banerjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of Himadri Chemicals and Industries Ltd. He is a B.E. (Civil) from Jadavpur University-Kolkata and has to his credit working experience of 39 years in PSU(s) and Government Organizations in the field of chemicals, fertilizer and aluminium sectors. He started his career with Bridge Et Roof in 1965, as Graduate Engineer Trainee and responsible for designing of steel structures. He later in April 1966, joined the South Eastern Railway, as a Design Assistant and was responsible for Designing of Railway Bridge. He joined Fertilizer Corporation of India- at Sindri, in May 1968 as an Assistant. Project Engineer and was transferred in February, 1975 to Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation- Haldia. at the post of AssiSTant. Chief Engineer and rose up to the position of Deputy Chief Engineer. Finally, he joined National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) in 1984 as additional Chief Engineer (Civil) and rose at the position as Chief Engineer (T a C). He served at the various senior position as General Manager (PaT), Executive Director (PaT) and Director (PaT). He was superannuated, as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NALCO, in 2004.

Hardip Mann Mr. Hardip Singh Mann is Non-Executive Independent Director of Himadri Chemicals and Industries Ltd. He holds Masters in Economics P.G Diploma in Material Management. He has 36 years of diverse working experience including in the area of materials and marketing management in the domestic and international field. He has served as Chairman Cum Managing Director of MMTC Ltd (PSU).