High Liner Foods Inc (HLF.TO)

Name Description

Henry Demone Mr. Henry E. Demone is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer, Director of High Liner Foods Incorporated. He resigned from the position of President of the Company with effect from September 19, 2013. Mr. Demone transitioned the day-to-day responsibilities of the Company over to Mr. Keith Decker. Prior to this transition, Mr. Demone had been the Company's President and CEO since 1992, and prior to that, had been the Company's President since 1989. Mr. Demone is a Director and Corporate Governance and Human Resource Committee member with Saputo Inc., and a director of Emera Inc.

David Hennigar Mr. David J. Hennigar is Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Director of the Company. He was Independent Chairman of the Board of High Liner Foods Incorporated. Mr. David Hennigar is Executive Chairman and Mr. Andrew Hennigar is a director of Thornridge Holdings Limited, which owns 37.5% of the Shares of High Liner Foods.

Paul Jewer Mr. Paul A. Jewer has been appointed as a executive president and Chief Financial Officer of High Liner Foods Incorporated., with effective May 2014. Mr. Jewer was most recently CFO with Sobeys Inc., a leading Canadian grocery and food distributor, where he was responsible for all financial functions of the company, including reporting, planning, treasury, tax and investor relations. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) and began his career with Ernst & Young LLP providing audit, tax, valuation and business advisory services for a variety of clients in various business sectors. Prior to joining Sobeys Inc. in 2003, he held a number of progressively senior finance positions in the technology sector. In May 2008, Mr. Jewer was recognized as a recipient of Canada's Top 40 Under 40™ award, which annually honours 40 Canadians under the age of 40 for vision, leadership, innovation, achievement and community involvement.

Peter Brown Mr. Peter B. Brown is a President & COO, U.S.A., Portsmouth, NH, U.S.A. Mr. Brown joined High liner Foods in May 2014 with more than 25 years of experience in the food industry, including 20 years with Cargill Inc., a global food conglomerate, where he held several positions of increasing responsibility, including VP positions with business, sales and operational responsibilities. Most recently, Peter was President of Quantum Foods LLC.

Mario Marino Mr. Mario P. Marino a is President and Chief Operating Officer - Canadian Operations of High Liner Foods Incorporated., since 2008. Prior to 2008, Mr. Marino was Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Canadian Operations.

Joanne Brown Ms. Joanne E. Brown is a Executive Vice President - Human Resources of High Liner Foods Inc. Prior to joining High Liner in 2007, Ms. Brown was Vice President of Farmers Cooperative Dairy Limited.

Paul Snow Mr. Paul W. Snow is a Executive Vice President Global Procurement, Pleasantville, NS, Canada.

Timothy Rorabeck Mr. Timothy P. Rorabeck, is a Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel, Halifax, NS, Canada. Prior to joining High Liner Foods in 2012, Mr. Rorabeck was Vice President Corporate Affairs and General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary with Clarke Inc. and prior to that, was a partner at the law firm of Stewart McKelvey

Alan Bell Mr. Alan Bell is an director of the company since 2014.

Joan Chow Ms. Joan Kai Chow is Director of the company. She is recently retired from ConAgra Foods, where she served as chief marketing officer. She currently serves on the board of Welbilt Inc., a leading food service equipment manufacturer.

James Covelluzzi Mr. James G. Covelluzzi is a Director of High Liner Foods Inc., since May 2011. He was Chief Executive Officer of Viking Seafoods, Inc. until its sale to High Liner in December, 2010. He was instrumental in the development of Viking into one of the most respected suppliers in the U.S. foodservice market. He joined Viking in 1978 and worked in many positions, including Chief Financial Officer, throughout his 32 years with the company. He is a Certified Public Accountant and is President of Crystal Cold Storage & Warehousing, Inc., and Pier 17 Realty Trust Inc., both of Massachusetts. Mr. Covelluzzi is principal, Maplewood Ventures LLC of Massachusetts and an investor in several other private companies.

Frank B.H. Van Schaayk Mr. Frank B.H. Van Schaayk is a director of the company since 2014. Mr. Van Schaayk has held various executive roles within McCain Foods Ltd. from 1992 until his retirement in October 2014 with his most current role being Regional President - The Americas. Mr. van Schaayk holds a director role of a privately held US Corporation and has held various past director roles of many not-for-profit entities

Robert Dexter Mr. Robert P. Dexter, Q.C. is a Independent Director of High Liner Foods Inc., since 1992. He is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Maritime Travel Inc., operating in excess of 100 travel shops in Canada under the names “Maritime Travel” and “LeGrows Travel”. Mr. Dexter is counsel of Stewart McKelvey, and is a director of the companies noted above. Mr. Dexter was appointed Chairman of Empire Company Limited in September 2004 and Sobeys Inc. in 2007. Mr. Dexter was appointed to the board of BCE Inc. in November 2014

Matthew Hennigar Mr. Matthew R. Hennigar is a Independent Director of High Liner Foods Inc., since 2012. He is co-founder of Aroi Mortgage Investement Corporation Inc., a private company specializing in real estate financing. Mr. Hennigar served as a Director of Scotia Investments Limited, and is currently a Director of Thornridge Holdings Limited, a Shareholder of High Liner Foods Inc., with additional investments in Environmental Industrial Cleaning operations, Financial Services, Property Management, Assisted Living Homes and Real Estate.

Shelly Jamieson Ms. Shelly L. Jamieson is a Independent Director of High Liner Foods Inc., since December 18, 2012. Ms. Jamieson is CEO of the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer, a federally funded organization created to accelerate action on cancer control for Canadians. Ms. Jamieson also serves on the National Advisory Board of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Canada. She was formerly: Ontario’s highest-ranking civil servant as Secretary of Cabinet and Head of the Ontario Public Service; Ontario’s Deputy Minister of Transportation; and President of Extendicare Canada. She is involved in several not-forprofit boards

J. Thomas MacQuarrie Mr. J. Thomas MacQuarrie, Q.C., is a Independent Director of High Liner Foods Inc., since 1985. He is a senior partner of Stewart McKelvey, an Atlantic Canada law firm. In addition to serving the public companies noted at right, he is a director of several private corporations. His Public Board Memberships During Last Five Years are, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Extendicare REIT (Trustee) Extendicare Inc. and Aquarius Coatings Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Law from Dalhousie University, Post Graduate Studies University of Pennsylvania. He sits on several HR Compensation Committees including High Liner Foods Inc., Extendicare REIT and Extendicare Inc.

M Jolene Mahody Ms. M. Jolene Mahody is a independent director of the company since 2014. Ms. Mahody currently holds the position of Chief Operating Officer at Jazz Air LP. She previously held positions at Jazz Air LP as Vice President, Corporate Strategy Director, Finance; Director Commercial and Resource Planning and Director Six Sigma. Ms. Mahody serves on several not-for-profit boards.

R. Andy Miller Mr. R. Andy Miller is a Independent Director of High Liner Foods Inc., since May 2012. He was an employee of Baader for 26 years starting out as a Sales Manager in Newfoundland and steadily progressed to Managing Director overseeing the Baader Group’s worldwide sales, service and project engineering divisions until taking on his current role as a Board Member and President of Baader Johnson Food Equipment based of Kansas City. Mr. Miller is President of Andy Miller Consulting in St. John’s Newfoundland. He is a board member of Baader North America Corp., Baader-Linco Food Systems Inc. and the Canadian Centre for Fisheries Innovation.