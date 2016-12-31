Hochschild Mining PLC (HOCM.L)

Name Description

Eduardo Hochschild Mr. Eduardo Hochschild serves as an Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Hochschild Mining Plc., effective 1 January 2015. Eduardo Hochschild joined the Hochschild Group in 1987 as Safety Assistant at the Arcata unit, becoming Head of the Hochschild Mining Group in 1998 and Chairman in 2006. Eduardo has numerous directorships, amongst them Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., COMEX Peru, Banco de Crédito del Perú and a number of positions with non-profit entities such as TECSUP, the Sociedad Nacional de Minería y Petróleo and the Conferencia Episcopal Peruana. In addition, Eduardo serves as Chairman of the Board of the Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología.

Ignacio Bustamante Mr. Ignacio Bustamante serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Hochschild Mining Plc., since April 1, 2010. Ignacio Bustamante joined the Board as an CEO in April 2010. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer (from January 2008) and prior to that as General Manager of the Group’s Peruvian operations. Ignacio served as Chief Financial Officer of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., an affiliate of the Company, between 1998 and 2003, and as a Board member from 2003 to 2007. Ignacio is a graduate of Business and Accounting, having studied at the Universidad del Pacífico in Peru and he holds an MBA from Stanford University.

Ramon Barua Mr. Ramon Barua serves as Chief Financial Officer of Hochschild Mining plc., since June 1, 2010. Ramon Barua was appointed CFO of Hochschild Mining on 1 June 2010. Prior to his appointment, he served as CEO of Fosfatos del Pacifico S.A., owned by Cementos Pacasmayo, an associate company of the Hochschild Group. During 2008, Ramón was the General Manager for Hochschild Mining’s Mexican operations, having previously worked as Deputy CEO and CFO of Cementos Pacasmayo. Prior to joining Hochschild, Ramon was a Vice President of Debt Capital Markets with Deutsche Bank in New York for four years and a sales analyst with Banco Santander in Peru. Ramón is an economics graduate of Universidad de Lima and holds an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Eduardo Landin Mr. Eduardo Landin serves as Chief Operating Officer of Hochschild Mining plc., since March 25, 2013. Mr. Landin was appointed COO of Hochschild Mining on 25 March 2013, having previously served as General Manager of the Company’s operations in Argentina. In 2011, he became General Manager of Projects with direct responsibility over the development of Inmaculada and Crespo. Before joining the Company, Eduardo held the position of Corporate Development Manager at Cementos Pacasmayo and, prior to that, he served in the Government of Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines. Eduardo holds a B.Eng in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College London and an Executive MBA from the Universidad de Piura, Peru.

Eduardo Villar Mr. Eduardo Villar serves as Vice President - Human Resources of Hochschild Mining Plc. Mr. Villar has been with the Group since 1996. Prior to his current position, he served as Human Resources Manager, Deputy HR Manager and Legal Counsel. Eduardo holds a law degree from the Universidad de Lima and an MBA from the Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas.

Jose Palma Mr. Jose Augusto Palma serves as Vice President - Legal & Corporate Affairs of Hochschild Mining Plc. Mr. Palma joined Hochschild in July 2006 after a 13-year legal career in the United States, where he was a partner at the law firm of Swidler Berlin, and subsequently at the World Bank. He also served two years in the Government of Peru. José has law degrees from Georgetown University and the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico and is admitted to practice as a lawyer in Mexico, New York and the District of Columbia. Prior to his current role, José served as VP Legal.

Isac Burstein Mr. Isac Burstein serves as Vice President - Exploration & Business Development of Hochschild Mining Plc. Isac Burstein joined the Group as a geologist in 1995. Prior to his current position, Isac served as Manager for Project Evaluation, Exploration Manager for Mexico, and Exploration Geologist. Isac assumed responsibility for the Group’s exploration activities in February 2014. Isac holds a BSc in Geological Engineering from the Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería, an MSc in Geology from the University of Missouri and an MBA from Krannert School of Management, Purdue University.

Graham Birch Dr. Graham J. Birch serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hochschild Mining plc., since July 1, 2011. Dr Graham Birch joined the Board in July 2011. Prior to his retirement in 2009, Graham was a Director of BlackRock Commodities Investment Trust plc and manager of BlackRock’s World Mining Trust and Gold and General Unit Trust. Previously he worked at Kleinwort Benson Securities and Ord Minnett/Fleming Ord Minnett before joining Mercury Asset Management in 1993, where he launched a number of mining and natural resources funds. In 1997, Mercury Asset Management was acquired by Merrill Lynch Investment Managers which was itself eventually acquired by BlackRock in 2006. Graham has a PhD in mining geology from Imperial College London and is currently Senior Non-Executive Director of Petropavlovsk Plc.

Enrico Bombieri Mr. Enrico Bombieri was Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Hochschild Mining plc. Mr. Bombieri joined the Board on 1 November 2012. He previously served as Head of Investment Banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa (‘EMEA’) at JP Morgan. After joining JP Morgan in 1989, Enrico held a variety of positions in the London and Milan offices. In addition to acting as Head of Investment Banking for EMEA, Enrico also served as a member of JP Morgan’s Executive Committee, the Investment Bank’s Operating Committee and the European Management Committee. Prior to joining JP Morgan, Mr Bombieri worked for Guinness Mahon in London and Lehman Brothers in New York and London.

Jorge Born Mr. Jorge Born Jr., serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Hochschild Mining Plc. Mr. Born joined the Board in 2006. He is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Bomagra S.A. and a Director of Caldenes S.A., a Bomagra group company. Jorge is also a Director of Dufry AG Zurich and President of the Bunge and Born Charitable Foundation. Previously, Jorge served as a Director and Deputy Chairman of Bunge Limited having served as Head of European operations from 1992 to 1997 and as Head of UK operations from 1989 to 1992.

Eileen Kamerick Ms. Eileen A. Kamerick serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective 1 November 2016. Eileen most recently served as the Senior Vice President and CFO of ConnectWise, a US-based developer of a business management platform for technology companies. Prior to that she held senior executive roles in finance in various industries including healthcare consultancy Press Ganey Associates, investment bank Houlihan Lokey, executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles and BP Amoco Americas. Eileen acts as a non-executive director of a number of commercial and not-for-profit organisations. These include NYSE-listed Associated Banc-Corp where she chairs the Corporate Governance Committee and serves on the Audit Committee (having acted as Chair between June 2011 and April 2016). Eileen also sits on the board and chairs the Audit Committee of certain closed-end funds listed on the NYSE advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisors, LLC. Eileen lectures on corporate finance and governance at several universities including Washington University School of Law and University of Iowa College of Law.

Michael Rawlinson Mr. Michael Rawlinson has been re-designated as Senior Independent Director of the Company, with effect from December 31, 2017. Mr. Rawlinson is currently the Global Co-Head of Mining and Metals at Barclays investment bank. Mr. Rawlinson has been at Barclays since 2013 where he joined from the boutique investment bank, Liberum Capital, a business he helped found in 2007. After starting his career in the City of London at Flemings in 1991, he joined Cazenove in 1996 before leaving JP Morgan Cazenove in 2007. He has been employed as both a corporate financier and research analyst covering the mining sector and has extensive capital markets experience having worked on the IPOs and follow-on offerings for a number of companies including Anglo American, Billiton, Xstrata, Glencore, Gem Diamonds as well as the Company's own IPO in 2006. In addition, Mr. Rawlinson served as a Non-Executive Director of Talvivaara Mining Company Plc between April 2012 and November 2013.