Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOEX.NS)

Name Description

Sunil Mathur Mr. Sunil Behari Mathur is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Hindustan Oil Exploration Co Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant. He has more than 47 years of experience in the fields of insurance and housing finance. He was the Chairman of Life Insurance Corporation of India. He has been sponsored by United States Agency for International Development ("USAID") for a training program on housing finance at the Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania. He also holds membership, advisory/administrative roles on various Government bodies, authorities and corporations.

Paolo Ceddia Mr. Paolo Ceddia Non-Executive Director of Hindustan Oil Exploration Co Ltd., He is graduated in Business Administration from Bocconi University in Milan, has 28 years of planning and control experience in telecommunication and oil & gas companies. He joined Eni in 1994, where he held several assignments in planning and control area in exploration & production division at eni spa. He dealt with important projects in scope of management reporting, adoption of IFRS and US GAAP. He is responsible for Eni's Business program and support of Central Asia, Far East and Pacific Area.