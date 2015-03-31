Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HONE.NS)

Name Description

K. Ananthanarayanan Mr. K.V. Ananthanarayanan is Head - Legal of Honeywell Automation India Limited. He is responsible for all legal matters pertaining to consulting, structuring, drafting and negotiating various contracts on behalf of the company, developing and implementing various policies and processes, rendering professional advise on various legal issues. He brings a great deal of experience in handling commercial, transactional, corporate, compliance, litigations, Mergers and Acquisitions etc. After graduating from Law school, he started his career as a Lawyer with M/s. Mohan Parasaran, a reputed Law firm at Chennai. Prior to joining Honeywell, he served as the legal counsel for Ingram Micro India. Prior to Ingram Micro, he had worked for “Airtel” and Hindustan Lever Ltd. Ananth received his Bachelor’s degree in Science from St. Josephs College, Bangalore and subsequently received his law degree from Bangalore University.

Ravi Bagaitkar Mr. Ravi Bagaitkar is Head - Honeywell Operating System of Honeywell Automation India Limited. He is Instrumentation & Control engineer with over 20 years of total experience and is a part of Honeywell for past 18 years in different capacity. He has worked on various automation and control projects in chemical, fertilizers, power generation, and related industries as project manager. Last seven years he has been working in operational excellence area as Lean- Six Sigma supporting Honeywell locations in India and Asia Pacific. He has mentored several Black Belt and Master Black Belt projects and is deploying integrated management system for operational excellence. He is currently guiding the Business Process Excellence function which includes deployment of Lean-Six Sigma & Toyota Production System, Quality Management System, Supply Chain & Manufacturing Quality, and Customer Advocacy.