Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS)

Name Description

Mukesh Surana Shri. Mukesh Kumar Surana is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the company. He has taken charge as Chairman & Managing Director - Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited effective April 01, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Chief Executive Officer, Prize Petroleum Company Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary and upstream arm of HPCL since September 2012. A Mechanical Engineer with Master’s degree in Financial Management, Mr. Surana joined HPCL in the year 1982. During his career spanning over 33 years in Petroleum Industry, Mr. Surana has handled a wide range of responsibilities including leadership positions in Refineries, Corporate, Information Systems and upstream business of HPCL. He has been closely involved in Strategy Formulation, Business Process Re-engineering, Major Projects Implementation, Refinery Operations, Corporation wide ERP Implementation, Acquisition and Management of upstream assets etc. Mr. Surana has vast experience in domestic and international Oil & Gas business and is known for his business acumen, innovative ideas and people-centric leadership. In his various roles, he has been able to empower teams to perform and deliver exceptional results through positive engagement and a shared vision. He was a Core Team Member for Corporate wide ERP implementation in HPCL which now forms the backbone of all business transactions at HPCL.

Jayalakshmi Ramaswamy Shri. Jayalakshmi Ramaswamy is Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director, Whole-Time Director of the company. He took charge as Director – Finance effective 1st October 2015. Prior to his taking over as Director – Finance, Mr. Ramaswamy was Executive Director – Corporate Finance of HPCL for over 2 years. A member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Mr. Ramaswamy brings with him rich experience of over 3 decades in handling various challenging assignments in HPCL in the field of Corporate Finance, Marketing Finance, SBU Commercial, C&MD’s Office, Internal Audit, Vigilance, System & Procedures, and Refinery Finance. Mr. Ramaswamy has expertise in Financial Management, and is known for strengthening financial discipline, cost consciousness and commercial acumen in the Corporation, which is of immense benefit to the organization. He is also credited with effective treasury management in raising External Commercial Borrowing, Debentures and various other types of financial instruments at a very competitive interest rate as compared with the Industry. He has various academic distinctions to his credit, and is a key technical speaker in in-house capability building seminars and workshops.

Y. Gawali Shri. Y. K. Gawali is Whole-Time Director, Director of Marketing of the company. He took charge as Director - Marketing of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. effective October 10, 2014. Prior to this, he was the Executive Director - LPG of HPCL. He is on the board of M/s. Aavantika Gas Limited and was also on the Boards of GIGL and GITL. A graduate in Civil Engineering, Mr. Y K Gawali has over 32 years of experience in Operations, Engineering & Projects, Logistics, Terminals, and LPG. During his tenure as ED - LPG, he has been responsible for improving Marketing performance, customer focus and satisfaction and enhancing the brand image of HP Gas. He had been instrumental in implementing the key initiatives of capping of subsidized cylinders, Direct Transfer of cash subsidy and weeding out multiple LPG connections in the market. In his earlier assignment as Executive Director - O&D he was responsible for strengthening and augmenting the Distribution infrastructure for HPCL, including pipelines, Terminals/depots besides optimizing the supply chain management, across the complete value chain. Mr. Y K Gawali represents HPCL in the ‘World LPG Forum’. He has been faculty / guest speaker at several international conferences. He has been a key member of numerous Committees viz. Core Petroleum Industry Committee for formulating the post APM LPG policies and pricing, Joint Implementation Committee constituted by MOPNG for time bound implementation of M.B.Lal Committee recommendations and committee for formulation of various standards of Oil Industry etc.

Pushp Joshi Shri. Pushp Kumar Joshi is Director - Human Resources, Whole-Time Director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited effective August 01, 2012. Prior to this, he was holding key portfolios in Human Resources function viz. Executive Director – HRD and Head – HR of Marketing Division. A Bachelor of Law and an alumnus of XLRI, Jamshedpur, Shri Pushp Kumar Joshi joined HPCL in 1986. Since then he has held various key positions in Human Resources and Industrial Relations functions in HQO, Marketing and Refineries divisions of HPCL. As Director-HR, Shri Joshi is presently responsible for overseeing the design and deployment of key Human Resource policies and strategies while leading Human Resources practices that are employee oriented and aim at building high performance culture. He is also responsible for providing key outlook to the management on strategic HR plans, employee development, labour relations apart from others. Spearheading HR practices with strong business focus and contemporary approaches, few hallmarks of his innovation and leadership have been Project Akshay – the leadership development programme, Productivity Improvement Initiatives, Introduction of Internal Customer care by leveraging IT Platform, Conceptualization and Rollout of Technical & Behavioral training programs, Business Process Reengineering exercise, Implementation of JDE (HR), Introduction of Health Management System, HR Green Credit and pioneering & driving numerous other HR initiatives.

Sandeep Poundrik Shri. Sandeep Poundrik is Part Time Ex-Officio Director of the Company. He is Joint Secretary (Refineries). He was appointed as Additional Director & as Part-Time Ex-Officio Director on the HPCL Board effective 16.10.2014. Shri Sandeep Poundrik, a graduate (Electrical Engineering) and IAS Bihar Cadre 1983 and is currently Joint Secretary (Refineries) in Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOP& NG).

Urvashi Sadhwani Ms. Urvashi Sadhwani is Part Time Ex-Officio Director of the Company. She was appointed as Additional Director and as Part-Time Ex-Officio (Government) Director on the HPCL board effective 04.01.2016. She is currently Sr. Adviser, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MOP&NG). Ms. Urvashi Sadhwani is a post graduate in Business Economics and M. Phil from Delhi University. Before joining the Petroleum Ministry as Senior Adviser, she was Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Railways. An alumnus of Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, Ms. Sadhwani began her career with teaching Mathematics, Statistics and Indian Economics at this college. She is a member of 1982 batch of the Indian Economic Service. During her career trajectory spanning over 33 years, she has handled key portfolios involving major responsibilities, across various Ministries, including inter-alia, Health, Tribal Affairs, Tourism, Railways, Industries (In the erstwhile Bureau of Industrial Costs and Prices) and 2 stints at the former Planning Commission.

Ram Jain Mr. Ram Niwas Jain is Part Time Non Official (Independent) Director of the company. He has passed BE (MECH) from Motilal Nehru Regional Engineering College, Allahabad in 1973. He is Managing Director of the B.P. Engineers Pvt.Ltd. an ancillary to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Lucknow Division, Lucknow, engaged in manufacturing of aeronautical components for fighter aircrafts, mainly indigenization work for Indian Airforce and various Divisions of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for last more than 30 years. M/s. B.P. Engineers Pvt.Ltd. has been awarded “Excellence in Aerospace Indigenization” from SAITI. He has been Independent Director on the Board of two nationalized banks, Allahabad Bank and UCO Bank. He is also Independent Director in Universal Sompo General Insurance Co.Ltd. He is president of Entrepreneurs’ Association of Scooters India Ancillary Units, Amausi, Lucknow. He is doing a lot of social work in the field of Leprosy, welfare and rehabilitation of Tribal children.