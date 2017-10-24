Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPHT.SI)

Name Description

Kin Ning Fok Mr. Fok Kin Ning serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited., the Trustee-Manager of Hutchison Port Hldg Trust, since February 2011. He has been a non-executive director of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (“CKHH”) since 9 January 2015 and was re-designated as an executive director and group co-managing director of CKHH on 3 June 2015. Mr. Fok has been a director of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (“Cheung Kong”) since 1985 and became a non-executive director in 1993. The listing status of Cheung Kong on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited was replaced by CKHH on 18 March 2015 and he was re-designated as director of Cheung Kong on 3 June 2015. Mr. Fok has been an executive director of Hutchison Whampoa Limited (“HWL”) since 1984, group managing director since 1993 and was re-designated as director on 8 June 2015 when HWL was privatised by way of a scheme of arrangement on 3 June 2015. He is also the chairman of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (“HTHKH”), Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (“HTAL”), Power Assets Holdings Limited (“Power Assets”), HK Electric Investments Manager Limited (“HKEIM”) as the trustee-manager of HK Electric Investments, and HK Electric Investments Limited (“HKEIL”), co-chairman of Husky Energy Inc. (“Husky Energy”), deputy chairman of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited (“CKI”) and an alternate director to a director of HTHKH. The aforementioned companies are either subsidiaries or associated companies of CKHH Group in which Mr. Fok acts as chairman, co-chairman, deputy chairman or director for the purpose of overseeing the management of such businesses. Mr. Fok was previously the Chairman of Hutchison Harbour Ring Limited (now known as China Oceanwide Holdings Limited) (resigned on 19 December 2014). He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Diploma in Financial Management, and is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

Lui Fai Yim Mr. Yim Lui Fai serves as Chief Executive Officer of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited. the Trustee-Manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, with effect from July 26, 2012. He is also the managing director of HIT and a member of the HPH Trust Exco, a committee of executives that determines the strategy for HPH Trust. Mr. Yim was the managing director of the Africa, Middle East and Americas division of HPH and was employed by the HPH Group from 2003 to 2009 in various senior positions before joining Hysan Development Company Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, in December 2009 as its executive director and subsequently in March 2010 as its chief executive officer. He has also held senior positions in general management, finance, and investment banking at major organisations in Hong Kong. He is the chairman of the Shipping & Port Operations Group of the Employers’ Federation of Hong Kong and a member of the Hong Kong Port Development Council. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Tung-Wan Lee Ms. Lee Tung-Wan serves as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited., the Trustee-Manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust. She is Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Trustee­-Manager and the Finance and Legal Director and Company Secretary of Yantian International Container Terminals. She is also the finance and legal director and company secretary of YICT. She held various executive positions at HPH. She focused in the financial planning and corporate finance area of the South China division of HPH and served as the chief financial officer of several HPH subsidiaries. She has also served as director on some of HPH Trust business portfolio assets' boards of directors since 2006. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and is an Associate of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia.

Sing Chi Ip Mr. Ip Sing Chi serves as Executive Director of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited. the Trustee-Manager of Hutchison Port Hldg Trust, since February 2011. He is group managing director of HPH since 2014 and chairman of Yantian International Container Terminals Limited. He is also an external director of Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Ltd., a non-independent non-executive director of Westports Holdings Berhad and an independent non-executive director of COSCO Pacifi c Limited and China Shipping Development Company Limited. In addition, he was a member of the Hong Kong Port Development Council until the end of December 2014 and was the founding chairman (in 2000-2001) of the Hong Kong Container Terminal Operators Association Limited. He has over 35 years of experience in the maritime industry. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Hing Man Lam Mr. Lam Hing Man serves as Managing Director of Yantian International Container Terminals a subsidiary of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited. the Trustee-Manager of Hutchison Port Hldg Trust. He first joined HIT in 1988 and spent the following two decades developing joint-venture projects for HPH in China. He held various executive positions at HPH. He was previously the general manager of two HPH subsidiaries in China, the general manager of human resources at HIT and the director of operations and human resources at YICT. He holds a Master’s degree in International Shipping and Transport Logistics.

Kai Shing Shum Mr. Shum Kai Shing serves as Managing Director of COSCO-HIT, Deputy Managing Director of ACT and a member of the HPH Trust Exco. He has held various executive positions at HPH since his joining in 1996. Before his appointment in May 2016, Mr. Shum spent over 15 years for HPH in China. He played the CFO role at Yantian and was then employed in a number of executive positions in Shanghai, most recently as Regional Director - North & East China of HPH. He is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Hin Kee Tang Mr. Tang Hin Kee serves as Operations Director of the company. He has over 36 years of experience in the port operations and is a member of the HPH Trust Exco. He oversees the port operations of HPH Trust and has been the Operations Director of HPH Trust since 2013. He is also the general manager of operations at HIT and was the general manager of operations at YICT prior to his transfer back to HIT. He first joined HIT in 1979 and held various executive positions at HPH. He had successively been the general manager of three HPH ports in China. He is a member of Hong Kong Port Operations Committee of Marine Department, and MILT member of The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

Lek Heng Wong Mr. Wong Lek Heng serves as Engineering Director of the company. Mr. Simon is currently the General Manager of Engineering at HIT, a member of the HPH Trust Exco and the Engineering Director of HPH Trust. He first joined HIT in 1997 and spent most of his time in overseeing the engineering function of HIT. He had also been the General Manager of Engineering at Yantian for more than three years. Simon holds a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in Engineering. He is a Chartered Mechanical Engineer of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and a member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology. He is also a member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers.

Sow-Mei Sng Mrs. Sng Sow-Mei serves as Lead Independent Director, Non-Executive Director of Trustee-Manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited. the Trustee-Manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, since February 2011. She is also a member of the Audit Committee and Lead Independent Director of the Trustee-Manager. Mrs. Sng is an independent non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of CKI, ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited and ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited. From 2004 to 2013, she was an independent non-executive director of ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Limited. She was conferred the title of PPA(P)- Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak), the Singapore Public Administration Medal (Silver) by the Republic of Singapore in 1996. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Edith Shih Ms. Edith Shih serves as the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms Edith Shih has been the Deputy Company Secretary of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited since February 2011. She is also Head Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of CKHH (whose shares are listed on the main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) and a Non­executive Director of Hutchison China MediTech Limited, an approximately 60% held subsidiary of CKHH, the shares of which are traded on the AIM, a market regulated by the London Stock Exchange, and in the form of American Depositary Shares on the NASDAQ Stock Market; as well as director and company secretary of various companies within the CKHH group. Ms Shih has been with the CKHH Group since 1989, overseeing legal, corporate finance, regulatory, compliance and corporate governance affairs of the CKHH Group, with in­depth knowledge of the business operations of the CKHH Group.

Ling Tsim Sin Ms. Ruth Sin Ling Tsim serves as the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms Ruth Sin Ling Tsim is the Group Chief Financial Officer of HPH since 2014. She has extensive experience in the accounting and finance profession, and specialises in internal auditing and controls, as well as financial analysis and reporting. Prior to joining the HPH Group in 2001, Ms Tsim has over 20 years of experience in professional practice in public accounting firm and several different industries in the commercial sector with roles in financial controllership.

Tze Leung Chan Mr. Chan Leung Tze serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited. the Trustee-Manager of Hutchison Port Hldg Trust, since February 2011. He is an independent non-executive director of Noble Group Limited, Quam Limited and Sibanye Gold Limited. He is also chairman (non-executive) of The Hour Glass (HK) Limited. Mr. Chan is an experienced banker with over 39 years of experience in both commercial and investment banking. He retired as chief executive officer of United Overseas Bank, Hong Kong on 31 December 2011. He is a senior adviser to Long March Capital Limited, a fund management company based in Beijing and Shanghai in partnership with leading Chinese institutions including the CITIC Group and a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Econ) Hons. and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

Graeme Jack Mr. Graeme Allan Jack serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited. the Trustee-Manager of Hutchison Port Hldg Trust, since February 2011. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Trustee-Manager. He has extensive experience in finance and audit. He is an independent non-executive director of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. and China Shipping Container Lines Company Limited, and serves as an independent trustee of retirement plans established for employees of the CKHH Group. He retired as a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2006. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and is a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and an Associate of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

Kevin Westley Mr. Kevin Anthony Westley serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte. Limited. the Trustee-Manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, since February 2011. He is a non-executive director of The Zuellig Group Incorporated Limited and served as a non-executive director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited until May 2015 and now acts as an adviser to the bank. He is also a member of the investment committee of the West Kowloon Redevelopment Authority. He retired from the HSBC Group in 2000 as chairman and chief executive of HSBC Investment Bank (Asia) Limited, and as an adviser to chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited at the start of 2013. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales.