Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HRGV.L)

Name Description

Michael Evans Mr. Michael Evans FIA, is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC., since December 1, 2009. He is an actuary with extensive financial services experience. During his 20 year career with Skandia, where he served as the Chief Operating Officer, he gained significant strategic and operational experience. He has broad experience as a director and chairman with relevant knowledge of regulation and governance. His collegiate approach ensures an open yet robust debate in the boardroom.

Christopher Hill Mr. Christopher F. Hill is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has considerable finance and accounting experience as well as operational and leadership skills from a number of business sectors, most recently as Chief Financial Officer at IG Group Holdings plc, a FTSE 250 online trading platform for retail customers and prior to that as Chief Financial Officer at Travelex. Chris qualified as a chartered accountant at Arthur Andersen and is an associate member of the Association of Corporate Treasurers.

Philip Johnson Mr. Philip Johnson is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is an experienced chartered accountant and financial services CFO. Philip was previously CFO of Jupiter Fund Management plc for seven years and prior to that Group Finance Director of M&G Limited for over five years. Philip qualified as a chartered accountant with Coopers & Lybrand.

Lee Gardhouse Mr. Lee Gardhouse is a Chief Investment Officer of the Company. Mr. Lee Graduated from Liverpool John Moores University with a BA in Economics. Lee joined Hargreaves Lansdown as a trainee fund manager in 1995. Lee passed the Associate exams of the Institute of Investment Management and Research. He took responsibility for the Hargreaves Lansdown multi-manager fund range in 2001, and manages the Portfolio Management Service. Lee joined the Board as Investment Director in 2006. Lee was born in 1973.

David Davies Mr. David Davies is Chief Information Officer of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC. Mr. Davies has delivered the IT revolution at Hargreaves Lansdown - ensuring our IT capability and delivery has kept pace with the incredible growth of the business over the past 8 years. ‘Keeping the lights on’ on our own in-house managed and hosted IT infrastructure, whilst catering for a business that demands speed of delivery and agility, is a daily challenge David is all too familiar with. It’s just one of the reasons he was presented the award for UK CIO of the Year by Computing in November 2014. David joined Hargreaves Lansdown in 2008 as a Networks and Security Manager before promotion to Head of IT in April 2010. He has previously worked for Red Bee Media, EADS, Dimension Data and RAC. David joined the Board as IT Director in November 2011.

Rob Byett Mr. Rob Byett is a Group Director of Risk and Compliance of the Company. He joined Hargreaves Lansdown in March 2014 as Head of Compliance and became Risk and Compliance Director in January 2015. Previously Rob has worked in industry as a Director with responsibility for Compliance, Risk & Internal Audit and has also worked for Deloitte as a Regulatory Consultant, specialising in retail financial services regulation.

Heather Cooper Ms. Heather Cooper is Chief People Officer of the Company. joined Hargreaves Lansdown in November 2015 with a breadth of expertise in the development and implementation of people management strategies in high performing businesses. Heather is responsible for leading the people strategy at Hargreaves Lansdown, focusing on attracting, developing and retaining talented, client centric colleagues. After starting her career with Marks and Spencer, Heather has held a number of senior appointments at Deloitte in both HR Leadership and HR consultancy and prior to joining Hargreaves Lansdown led a Talent Development consultancy delivering talent strategies to clients across the UK and Europe. Heather is a qualified and respected Executive Coach and developer of high performing teams.

Mark Dampier Mr. Mark Dampier is Head - Research of the Company. He has a BA Honours in Law, as well as the Investment Management Asset Allocation Certificate and Financial Planning Certificates 1, 2, and 3. Mark began his career in financial services in 1983, working for a London brokerage. He joined Hargreaves Lansdown and the board of Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management in 1998 as research director. Mark was born in 1956.

Ian Hunter Mr. Ian Hunter is a Commercial Director of the Company. Mr. Ian graduated from Bristol University with a 2:1 in Philosophy. He joined the investment helpdesk of Hargreaves Lansdown in 1997 and after three years he moved to our marketing team where he is now responsible for the marketing of all investments and the Vantage Service. Ian was born in 1972 and joined the Board as Marketing Director in July 2009.

Stuart Louden Mr. Stuart W. Louden is Savings Director of the Company. Stuart graduated with a BA (Hons) in Economics and joined Hargreaves Lansdown in 1994 as a trainee fund manager. Stuart passed the Associate exams of the Institute of Investment Management and Research. Stuart formed Funds Library in 2003 to provide data distribution services to Hargreaves Lansdown and other fund management groups. Stuart was born in 1971.

Chris Worle Mr. Chris Worle is a Digital Strategy Director of the Company. He joined Hargreaves Lansdown in 2003 after graduating from Royal Holloway, University of London with a degree in Management. Mr. Chris worked in the pensions marketing team before becoming responsible for the group’s websites and online marketing activities in December 2009. Chris was born in 1982 and joined the board as Group Digital Marketing Director in January 2015.

Shirley Garrood Ms. Shirley J. Garrood, BSC, ACA., is Non-Executive Director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc. She has extensive and relevant executive and non-executive financial services experience. A chartered accountant, she served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Henderson Group plc and as an Executive Director at Morley Fund Management (Aviva). She also has broad experience as a Non-Executive board member, chairing committees of a listed company and a G15 housing association.

Stephen Robertson Mr. Stephen Robertson, BSC, FRSA., is an Non-Executive Director of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC. Since October 2011. He is also non-executive Director of Timpson Group plc and Clipper Logistics plc, is Chairman of Business West and serves on the advisory boards of Legend Exhibitions and Retail Week. Stephen's career has spanned over 15 years on the boards of major UK retailers building on earlier management roles with Mars Inc, Unilever and Alberto-Culver. Stephen served for seven years as Marketing Director at B&Q plc before leading the acquisition of Screwfix Direct which he then chaired. He went on to become Director of Communications at Kingfisher plc and took the helm of the Ellen MacArthur sponsorship, followed by three years at Woolworth plc. He is a former Chairman, and now fellow, of the Marketing Society, and is former Director General of the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

Jayne Styles Ms. Jayne Styles is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Since October 2015. She brings a wealth of relevant financial services knowledge, including current executive strategic, governance and operational experience as Chief Investment Officer at MS Amlin, where she is responsible for running their £6 billion plus global multi-asset, multimanager portfolios. Jayne has an Executive MBA from Cranfield School of Management and holds a number of professional qualifications, including Associate of the CFA Society of the UK and Fellow of the Chartered Banking Institute.

Christopher Barling Mr. Christopher D. Barling is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a technology entrepreneur with a vast amount of IT industry experience. He worked in senior positions for Cable & Wireless and Reuters and co-founded Actinic, which specialised in ecommerce solutions for SMEs. He is Chairman of User Replay, a digital consumer experience analytics software provider

Fiona Clutterbuck Ms. Fiona J. Clutterbuck is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 1st September 2017. Fiona is a qualified barrister with extensive corporate finance experience. During her career, Fiona has held the positions of Managing Director and Head of Financial Institutions Advisory at ABN AMRO Investment Bank, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Financial Institutions Group at HSBC Investment Bank and was a Director at Hill Samuel Bank Limited.