Hermes International SCA (HRMS.PA)

Eric de Seynes Mr. Eric de Seynes has served as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hermes International S.C.A. since March 3, 2011 and has been Member of the Supervisory Board on June 7, 2010. He was also previously a Member of the Supervisory Board of Hermes International SCA from June 2, 2005 until March 6, 2008 and was a Member of the Management Board of Emile Hermes SARL between 2008 and 2010. He graduated from Ecole Superieure Libre des Sciences Commerciales Appliquees, where he specialized in marketing. Until 2014, he successfully served as Head of Marketing for Mobil Oil Francaise, Director of Sponsoring of Seita, Director of Marketing of Sonauto-Yamaha, Director of Sales and Marketing Yamaha Motor France and President of Groupe Option, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yamaha Motor Corporation. Since 2015, he has served as Chief Operating Officer of Yamaha Motor Europe , but also, since 2016, as Executive Officer of Yamaha Moto Co. Ltd, Japan and Chairman of the Chambre syndicale international de l’automobile et du motocycle and member of the Executive Committee of the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers. He also holds other mandates, including Chairman of Groupe Option SAS and Director of H51, Inha Works Limited, MBK, Motori Minarelli, Sferic SAS and Les Producteurs. He is also Member of the Management Board of Hermes Sellier. He was previously Director of Yamaha Motor Turkey and Brame et Lorenceau, among others.

Axel Dumas Mr. Axel Dumas has served as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at Hermes International S.C.A. since June 5, 2013. He was previously the Company's Executive Vice President of Operations and Member of the Executive Committee since May 2, 2011. A graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and of Harvard Business School (AMP 179), he also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and a Master’s degree in Business Law. He began his career at BNP Paribas, in China from 1995 to 1997, and then in the United States from 1999 to 2003. Axel Dumas joined the Hermcs Group in 2003. He served as Sales Director in France and directed the Jewellery division from 2006 to 2008, then the Leather Goods and Saddlery division from 2008 to 2011. He was appointed as Executive Vice President of Operations and member of the Executive Committee on May 2, 2011. He is Director of Hermes Asia Pacific, Hermes Grece and Hermes Iberica, as well as Chairman and director of Hermes China and Hermes China Trading, among others.

Henri-Louis Bauer Mr. Henri-Louis Bauer has been acting as a Representative of Emile Hermes SARL as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Hermes International S.C.A. since July 1, 2012. He also serves as Executive Chairman, Chairman and Member of the Management Board of Emile Hermes SARL as well as Executive Chairman of Samain B2, Sabarots and Aucleris 2, and Director of H2, H51 and Fondation d’Enterprise Hermes.

Monique Cohen Mrs. Monique Cohen has been Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hermes International S.C.A. since June 3, 2014. She graduated from Ecole Polytechnique with a Master’s degree in Mathematics and a degree in Business Law. She began her career in 1979 at Paribas as a senior banker then as the worldwide manager for equity-related business lines. Starting in 2000, she served as associate director in charge of investments in the sector of services for companies, financial and health services at Apax Partners. She is a director of the Safran Group and Supervisory Board member of JCDecaux. She was also nominated to the Board of Directors of BNP Paribas on February 12, 2014. Until September 2014, she was a member of the panel of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF). She also serves as Director at Apax partners MidMarket and Supervisory Committee Member of Global Project SAS, among others. She is Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Dominique Senequier Mrs. Dominique Marie Laurence Senequier serves as Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HERMES INTERNATIONAL S.C.A. She has been Member of the Supervisory Board since June 4, 2013. She is Chairman of the Compensation, Appointments and Governance Committee. She is a graduate of the Ecole polytechnique (X72) and also holds a postgraduate diploma “Currency Banking Finance” from the University of the Sorbonne. She began her career at Gan, where she created and developed the subsidiary Gan Participations from 1987 to 1995, after having exercised the functions of Acquisitions Manager for the group and spent five years in the insurance inspectorate. In 1996, she joined the Axa group and founded Axa Private Equity. At the end of 2013, Axa Private Equity became Ardian, of which she is currently Chairman. She is also Chairman of Escouf Properties Corp., Senus SAS and Director of Fondation Polycarpe, Theatre des Champs-Elysees SA and Director and Managing Director of Sene SA, among others.

Eric du Halgouet Mr. Eric du Halgouet has been Executive Vice President Finance, Member of the Executive Committee at HERMES INTERNATIONAL S.C.A. since 2015. He has been Member of the Executive Committee since June 1, 2015. He was previously Group Financial Director (2007), Director of consolidation and financial control (2006). He graduated from Neoma Business School (1986, Rouen) and holds postgraduate Diploma in Accounting and Finance.

Florian Craen Mr. Florian Craen has been Executive Vice President Sales & Distribution, Member of the Executive Committee at HERMES INTERNATIONAL S.C.A. since January 1, 2014. He has been Member of the Executive Committee since September 1, 2013. He was previously Executive Vice President Hermes North Asia (2009), Executive Vice President Hermes Great Britain (2006) and Director Hermes International Travel Retail (2001). He graduated from Ecole Superieure du Commerce Exterieur de Paris (1992) and Harvard Business School (AMP 184).

Guillaume de Seynes Mr. Guillaume de Seynes has been Executive Vice President Manufacturing Division & Equity Investments, Member of the Executive Committee at Hermes International S.C.A. since May 2, 2011. He has been Member of the Executive Committee since January 1, 2005. He previously served as a Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from June 3, 2008 until June 7, 2010. He was Deputy Managing Director until June 7, 2010 and Director - Upstream branch and Shareholdings from June 7, 2010 till May 2, 2011. He was also Director of John Lobb (2007), Deputy Managing Director Hermes International (2006), Executive Vice President Hermes Sellier business lines (2004), Executive Vice President of La Montre Hermes (1999), Director of Sales and Marketing of La Montre Hermes (1997). He has been Chairman of Comite Colbert (since June 10, 2016), Chairman of the European Alliance for Cultural and Creative Industries, Chairman of the pret-a-porter Chambre Syndicale of dressmakers and fashion designers (2008-2012). He holds a degree in Law and Political Science from Paris (1978) and graduated from ESSEC (1982).

Pierre-Alexis Dumas Mr. Pierre-Alexis Dumas has been Artistic Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Committee at HERMES INTERNATIONAL S.C.A. since October 1, 2005. He was Chairman of the Fondation d’Entreprise d’Hermes (from 2008 to 2016) and has been Chairman of Arts Decoratifs (since January 1, 2016). He is a graduate in visual arts from Brown University (1991).

Olivier Fournier Mr. Olivier Fournier has been Executive Vice President of Governance and Organizational Development, Member of the Executive Committee at HERMES INTERNATIONAL S.C.A. since 2015. He has been Member of the Executive Committee since June 1, 2015. He previously was Executive Vice President of Hermes Sellier craftsmanship division (2008), Executive Vice President Holding Textile Hermes (2001), Executive Vice President of Bucol (1998), Executive Vice President of Sport Soie (1994) and Executive Vice President of Internal Audit and Taxation of Hermes International (1991). He has been Chairman of the Fondation d’Entreprise d’Hermes (since February 8, 2016). He graduated from EM Lyon (1983) with a degree in accounting and finance.

Wilfried Guerrand Mr. Wilfried Guerrand has been Executive Vice President of Digital Projects and e-Commerce, Member of the Executive Committee at HERMES INTERNATIONAL S.C.A. since July 1, 2014. He previously was Executive Vice President Communication of Hermes Women (since April 2, 2012), Executive Vice President Europe Hermes International (2009), Group director of Sales Hermes International (2007), Executive Vice President Hermes France for Hermes Sellier (2004), Director of Industrial Development Hermes International (2002), Advisor to the Executive Vice President Hermes Sellier (1999),Financial Controller for Hermes Sellier (1995). He graduated from Neoma Business School (1993, Rouen) and holds MBA from London School of Economics, NYU Stern and HEC (2011, TRIUM).

Sharon MacBeath Mrs. Sharon MacBeath has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Hermes International S.C.A. since May 31, 2016. Sharon MacBeath is a graduate of Glasgow University, the Pantheon-Sorbonne University and INSEAD. Her development has been enriched by her diversity of experiences, both in the business community as well as mass distribution, and now business to business. She has served successively as Director of Human Resources at McDonald’s, Managing Director at EMDS Consulting, Human Resources Group Director at Rexam, where she was primarily in charge of risk management topics, and Senior Vice-Chairman of Human Resources and Communications at Redcats. From 2013 to 2016, she served as Senior Human Resources Vice-Chairman at Rexel. Since January 3, 2017 she has been the Director of Human Resources and Communications of the Tarkett Group, member of the Executive Committee and the Management Board. She is Independent Director of Coface.

Robert Peugeot Mr. Robert Peugeot has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Hermes International S.C.A. since January 24, 2007. He graduated from Ecole Centrale de Paris with an Engineering degree and holds an MBA from Institut europeen d'administration des affaires (INSEAD). He was Director of Quality and Innovation and Member of the Executive Committee of PSA Peugeot Citroen from 1998 until January 2007. He is a Permanent Representative of FFP to the Supervisory Board of Peugeot SA, a member of the Financial and Audit Committee and he chairs the Strategic Committee. He has managed the development of FFP since the end of 2002. Mr. Peugeot also sits on the Board of Directors or Supervisory Board of the following companies: Sanef, DKSH in Switzerland and of Sofina in Belgium, amongst other positions. He is Member of the Audit and Compensation, Appointments and Governance Committees of the Company.

Frederic Afriat Mr. Frederic Afriat has been Employee Representative Member of the Supervisory Board at HERMES INTERNATIONAL S.C.A. since November 8, 2016. He has accounting training (Accounting Certificate and Diploma in Accounting and Financial Studies), as well as 24 years’ experience in the accounting profession with such companies as Roche Bobois, McDonald’s France and Bouygues. Chief Accountant for eight years at Comptoir Nouveau de la Parfumerie (Hermes Parfums), he deals with the Company’s accounting, tax, social and budgetary aspects on a day-to-day basis. Prior to his appointment as a member of the Supervisory Board, he occupied two posts as employee representative: member of the works council, staff representative at Comptoir Nouveau de la Parfumerie (Hermes Parfums) and staff representative on the Group Committee.

Charles-Eric Bauer Mr. Charles-Eric Bauer has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Hermes International S.C.A. since June 3, 2008. He graduated in Technical Analysis from Institut des Techniques de Marches, part of Centre de Formation de la Profession Bancaire, as well as from Ecole d'administration et direction des affaires (EAD) with a specialization in Finance. He served as Co-Managing Director and Head of Mutual Fund Management at CaixaGestion from 2000 to 2005, and as Director, Corporate and Institutional Clients, CaixaBank France, from 2005 to 2007. Since March 2007, he has been Associate Director of Hem-Fi Conseil, a consulting firm active in the allocation and selection of financial assets. He also holds other mandates, including Executive Chairman of Almareen 2, Sabarots, Yundal, Samain B2 and Zumsee, as well as Director of H51 and Associate Director of Hem-FI Consell. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Matthieu Dumas Mr. Matthieu Dumas has served as a Member of the Supervisory Board of Hermes International S.C.A. since June 3, 2008. He holds a Master of Law degree from Universite Paris II-Assas and also a Master’s degree in Management specialized in strategic marketing, development and communication, from the lnstitut Superieur de Gestion. From 2001 to 2003, he served as Head of Promotion and Partnerships at Cuisine TV (Canal+ Group), then as Marketing and Business Development Director from 2003 to 2006. In 2008, he served as Head of Brands at 13e Rue, NBC Universal group, and then as Deputy Chief Executive Officer for all PureScreens brands from 2010, then Director of Marketing and Communication of Discovery Channel in France in 2011. He also holds other mandates, including Executive Chairman of Eaque, Asope, Axam 2, DRestauration, L.D.M.D. and Mathel, as well as Chairman and director of Krefeld and H2, among others. He is Member of the Compensation, Appointments and Governance Committee of the Company.

Blaise Guerrand Mr. Blaise Guerrand has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Hermes International S.C.A. since May 29, 2012. He is a graduate of HEC and started his career as an Analyst within the Equity capital markets division of NM Rothschild & Sons in London from 2005 until 2006. Between 2007 and 2010, he served as an Associate and then Director of Equity Investments for the Indian subsidiary of Ashmore Investment Management. Since 2011, he has been the Director of Asset Management of Avest Capital, based in London and Mumbai. He has also been a Director of the ACCESS Health International foundation since 2007. He also holds other mandates, including Member of the Management Board of Hermes Sellier and Director of Jakyval, as well as Executive Chairman of SCI Sevres SCIFAH.

Julie Guerrand Mrs. Julie Guerrand has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Hermes International S.C.A. since June 2, 2005. She holds a DEUG advanced degree in applied mathematics and social sciences and a Master of Economics and Industrial Strategy from Universite Paris IX Dauphine. She previously worked within the Merger & Acquisitions Department of Rothschild & Cie from 1998 to 2006. From 1998 until 2006, she served first as Executive Assistant, then as Authorized Representative, Assistant Director and later Deputy Director of the Financial Affairs Department (mergers and acquisitions counsel) at the Rothschild & Cie investment bank. From 2007 until 2011, she was Director of Equity Investments at Paris Orleans. In March 2011, she joined the Group as Corporate Development Director of Hermes International, then, since October 2014, as Deputy Managing Director Finance and Organisation of the Hermes Cuirs Precieux division. She has been certified as a Company Director (ASC France) by the IFA and Sciences Po since 2014. She also holds various other mandates, including Chairman of H51, and Executive Manager of Antonino, Jerocaro, La Mazarine-SCIFAH, SCI Apremont and Societe Immobiliere du Dragon, among others.