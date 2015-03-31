Heroux Devtek Inc (HRX.TO)

Name Description

Real Raymond Mr. Real Raymond is an Chairman of the Board of Heroux-Devtek Inc., since 2010. He is Corporate Director. Up to 2007, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada (financing corporation and bank).

Gilles Labbe Mr. Gilles Labbe is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Heroux-Devtek Inc. Previous to the acquisition of Devtek in that year, he was President and CEO of Héroux Inc. since 1989. He joined Héroux Inc. in 1982 and served in various senior management positions including Executive Vice President, Vice-President Finance and Administration, and Director of Finance. Mr. Labbé holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Université de Montréal and is a Chartered Accountant. He has received numerous business awards and was recently granted the title of Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) by the Order of Chartered Accountants of Quebec. Mr. Labbé is a Director of the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada, a Director of CGI Group where he chairs the audit committee and Board Director of Aéro Montreal.

Stephane Arsenault Mr. Stephane Arsenault has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Heroux-Devtek Inc., with effect from 5 September 2013. Mr. Arsenault has been with Héroux-Devtek since 1997. Over the last 16 years, he has held positions of increasing responsibility as Assistant Controller and Controller of the Longueuil plant, Finance Manager and Vice-President, Finance and Administration, Landing Gear Product Line and, for the last three years, Vice-President, Control and Information Technology of the Corporation, reporting to Mr. Bélanger. Mr. Arsenault obtained his bachelor's degree in business administration from HEC Montréal in 1993. He is currently a CPA and CA, having become a chartered accountant in 1995. After completing his studies, Mr. Arsenault worked for an international public accounting firm as senior auditor.

Martin Brassard Mr. Martin Brassard has been re-designated as Chief Operating Officer, Vice President of Heroux-Devtek Inc., with effect from 21 November 2014. He joined the Corporation in 1994 and has been Vice-President, General Manager, Landing Gear since June 2005. He had previously occupied the positions of Vice-President, Control and Information Technology (1998-2005), Project Manager for the implementation of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software (1997-1998) and Controller (1994-1997). Mr. Brassard holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Université du Québec in Trois-Rivières as well as the professional designations of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Accountant (CA).

Real Belanger Mr. Real Belanger is Executive Vice President - Business Development and Special Projects of the Heroux-Devtek Inc. in 1993 as a consultant and was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company in 1994. Prior to joining Heroux Inc., Mr. Belanger was an Audit Manager at Andersen & Co. (1976-1981), a business owner (1981-1989), and a consultant (1989-1993). Additionally, he taught advanced accounting at the Universite du Québec in Montreal. Mr. Belanger holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Universite de Montreal and is a Chartered Accountant. In September of 2013, Mr. Belanger was nominated Executive Vice President, Business Development & Special Projects.

Paule Dore Ms. Paule Dore is an Independent Director of Heroux-Devtek Inc. She is Corporate Director. From 2006 to 2009, Special Advisor to the Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of CGI Group Inc. (provider of end-to-end IT and business process services).

Jean-Louis Fontaine Mr. Jean-Louis Fontaine is an Independent Director of Heroux-Devtek Inc., since 1990. He was reappointed as a member of the Audit Committee in August 2010. From 1990 to May 2010, he served as a member of the Human Resources and Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Fontaine began his career with Bombardier in 1964 as Vice President, Production, of its Ski-Doo division and rose through the ranks to become Vice President, Transportation Products in 1974. He was named Vice President, Corporate Planning in 1977, a position he held until he became Vice Chairman in 1988. Mr. Fontaine holds a Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering from Université de Sherbrooke and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Western Ontario.

Louis Morin Mr. Louis Morin, CPA, is an Independent Director of Heroux-Devtek Inc. Mr. Morin was appointed as a member of the Audit Committee in March 2008. His principal occupation is President of Busrel Inc., a North-American supplier of promotional items, since June 2010. Up to March 31, 2009, he was Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Quebecor Inc. since January 15, 2007. From December 2003 until January 2006, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. From April 1999 until February 2003, Mr. Morin was the Senior Vice- President and Chief Financial Officer of Bombardier Inc. where he was working since 1982. Mr. Morin holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degrees in business administration from l’École des Hautes Études Commerciales (HEC) and is a Certified Public Accountant (“CPA”).

James Morris Mr. James J. Morris is Independent Director of the Heroux-Devtek Inc. Mr. Morris is a director of the Corporation and was appointed as a member of the Audit Committee on August 1, 2013. He currently acts as Corporate Director and consultant for different companies. Up to December 31, 2006, he was Vice President Engineering and Manufacturing for Boeing Commercial Airplanes. He is a member of the Audit Committee and Chair of the Strategy & Technology Committee of Esterline Technologies Corporation. The common shares of Esterline Technologies Corporation are traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE. Mr. Morris’ current professional affiliations include the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and Royal Aeronautical Society. Mr. Morris received his bachelors and masters degrees in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University. He also holds a masters degree in Management from Stanford University. In 2006 he was named a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society.

Brian Robbins Mr. Brian A. Robbins is an Independent Director of Heroux-Devtek Inc. Mr. Robbins a member of the Audit Committee since 2000. His principal occupation is currently as President and Chief Executive Officer of Exco Technologies Limited. He is a former director of Ontario Power Generation Inc., TecSyn International, Inc., Telepanel Systems Inc., Allgoods Inc., Noma Industries Inc. and Dofasco Inc. Mr. Robbins is currently a member of the board of directors of AirBoss of America Corp. and Exco Technologies Limited. Mr. Robbins holds a Bachelor’s Degree in applied science from the University of Waterloo, Ontario and is a P.Eng. in Mechanical Engineering. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario.